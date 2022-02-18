AMC : SUPER BOWL SUNDAY WAS THE BIGGEST DAY FOR AMC+ SINCE LAUNCH

THE WALKING DEAD 11B PREMIERE IS ALREADY THE MOST-WATCHED SEASON PREMIERE IN THE HISTORY OF AMC+

NEW YORK, NY, February 18, 2022 - In addition to a championship for the Los Angeles Rams, Super Bowl Sunday delivered the biggest day in the history of AMC+, with a record number of minutes streamed and unique viewers across the service's direct-to-consumer platforms. Sunday marked the pre-premiere of The Walking Dead season 11B for AMC+ subscribers, the start of the middle eight episodes that are part of the series' 24-episode final season. AMC+ subscribers had access to the episode a week ahead of its linear premiere this Sunday on AMC at 9 p.m.

In its first three days of availability, The Walking Dead episode "No Other Way" has already become the most watched episode of any series on AMC+ to date. This week's episode also became the #1 season launch for customer acquisition, with double-digit growth from the prior season.

"We're incredibly excited to kick off the biggest year of original programming in our company's history with our single biggest day of viewership on AMC+, driven by early access to a fantastic mid-season premiere of The Walking Dead that continues an epic final season," said Courtney Thomasma, general manager of AMC+. "And we're equally excited to see the early enthusiasm for our upcoming slate of exceptional series featured in the Super Bowl ad, with peak search volume for Better Call Saul, Killing Eve, and Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, setting us up for an unforgettable year at AMC+."

A longer 60-second version of the AMC+ Super Bowl ad is available here: https://youtu.be/zz3KOX3qVxw

Earlier this week, AMC Networks announced that it had achieved its year-end 2021 guidance of 9 million combined streaming subscribers across its portfolio of targeted streaming services, including AMC+. The premiere of the final season of Killing Eve will be available on AMC+ timed to its linear premiere on BBC AMERICA next Sunday, February 27, with subsequent episodes streaming a week early on AMC+.

AMC+ customers will have access to a remarkable lineup of original programming this year, including final seasons of the popular and critically acclaimed series The Walking Dead, Killing Eve and Better Call Saul, returning originals like Kevin Can F**K Himself, Fear the Walking Dead and Gangs of London and a wide array of new series including the gritty courtroom drama 61st Street, Dark Winds, Tales of the Walking Dead, Moonhaven, That Dirty Black Bag and the first two series in an Anne Rice universe, Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire and Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches.

