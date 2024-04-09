Jana McKinnon, Megan Smart, Alana Mansour, Dan Spielman, Victoria Haralabidou and Kat Stewart Join the Cast

April 9, 2024 - Sundance Now and AMC+ today released first look images of Travis Fimmel (Vikings) and Jana McKinnon (Stan Original Series Bad Behaviour) in the upcoming season of the Sundance Now Original Series Black Snow, currently filming in Queensland, Australia.

The new season of the six-part mystery-drama produced by Goalpost Pictures and set in the Glasshouse Mountains sees Travis Fimmel reprise his role as Detective Cormack and he is joined by new cast members McKinnon, Megan Smart (Class of '07), Alana Mansour (Erotic Stories), Dan Spielman (Bad Behaviour, The Newsreader), Victoria Haralabidou (Tourist) and Kat Stewart (Offspring).

In this second season, Detective Cormack tackles two separate missing persons cases. One is professional, as he investigates the disappearance of Zoe Jacobs (McKinnon), who disappeared from her own 21st birthday party in 2003. And the other is personal, as Cormack searches desperately for his own younger brother, who went missing when they were children.

Travis Fimmel said: "I think Australian film and television has never been stronger. Now, with the addition of streaming networks and their reach, I'm so proud that our local productions and their hard work can be recognised not only here, but around the world. I'm excited to be a part of another season of Black Snow and showing off what Australians have to offer. That, and I'm happy to have free food and a job."

Executive Producer Rosemary Blight said: "We are thrilled to be working with Stan again and back in Queensland filming the second season of Black Snow. The audience response in Australia and around the world to series one was incredible and we can't wait to bring this new story with this wonderful group of actors to the screen - including Travis Fimmel who is once again utterly compelling in the role of Cormack."

Sundance Now's Vice President of Programming Shannon Cooper said: "We are excited that production of the second season is underway with the talented cast and crew in Queensland, Australia. We can't wait for our viewers to see the new season of this gripping crime drama which is sure to captivate audiences."

After a critically acclaimed first season, director Sian Davies (The Gloaming), executive producer Rosemary Blight (The Invisible Man), and series creator Lucas Taylor (Harrow) return to the series, with Helena Brooks (Population 11) joining as director. Season one lead actor Talijah Blackman-Corowa joins the second season as director's attachment. The first season of the Sundance Now Original Series Black Snow was nominated for Most Outstanding Drama Series at the 2023 Logie Awards and received two nominations at the 2024 AACTA Awards - Best Drama Series and Best Lead Actor in a Drama for Travis Fimmel. With sales to all major international territories including the US, where the series screened on AMC Networks streamer Sundance Now, Black Snow won the Screen Business Export Award at the recent Australian Screen Producer Awards.

The brand-new season of the Sundance Now Original Series Black Snow is produced in association with Stan and All3Media International with financial support from Screen Queensland, Screen NSW and City of Gold Coast. A Goalpost Television Production. Stan Executive Producers Cailah Scobie and Amanda Duthie.

