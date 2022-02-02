Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. AMC Networks Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMCX   US00164V1035

AMC NETWORKS INC.

(AMCX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AMC : UNVEILS PREMIERE DATE FOR THRILLING NEW DRAMA 61ST STREET, STARRING EMMY®-WINNER COURTNEY B. VANCE, AHEAD OF SERIES' WORLD PREMIERE AT SXSW

02/02/2022 | 03:49pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK - February 2, 2022 - AMC Networks announced today the premiere date for its highly anticipated new drama 61st Street, starring Emmy®-winner Courtney B. Vance, ahead of the series' world premiere at SXSW. From BAFTA-winner Peter Moffat, J. David Shanks and Michael B. Jordan's Outlier Society, the series debuts Sunday, April 10 at 10pm ET/PT on AMC, with the first two episodes streaming on AMC+ and ALLBLK. New episodes will rollout weekly, on Sundays, and be available one week early on AMC+ and ALLBLK.

From AMC Studios, 61st Street is a propulsive thriller which courses through the dark heart of the infamous Chicago criminal justice system as police and prosecutors investigate a deadly drug bust that threatens to unravel the police department's code of silence. Vance (The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story, Lovecraft Country), leads an ensemble cast that includes Emmy®-nominee Aunjanue Ellis (When They See Us, King Richard), Mark O'Brien (City on a Hill, Blue Bayou), Holt McCallany (Mindhunter, Lights Out), Tosin Cole (Doctor Who, Hollyoaks), Andrene Ward-Hammond (Your Honor, Manifest) and Bentley Green (Snowfall, Sweet Magnolias).

The series is executive produced by Moffat (The Night Of, Your Honor), Shanks (The Chi, Seven Seconds, Shots Fired), Outlier Society's Jordan and Elizabeth Raposo (Just Mercy, David Makes Man), Alana Mayo (Tom Clancy's Without Remorse, Just Mercy), Jeff Freilich (Lodge 49, Dispatches from Elsewhere) and Hilary Salmon (MotherFatherSon, The Night Of, London Spy).

About AMC Networks Inc.

AMC Networks is a global entertainment company known for its popular and critically acclaimed content. Its portfolio of brands includes AMC, BBC AMERICA (operated through a joint venture with BBC Studios), IFC, SundanceTV, WE tv, IFC Films, and a number of fast-growing streaming services, including the AMC+ premium streaming bundle, Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now and ALLBLK. AMC Studios, the Company's in-house studio, production and distribution operation, is behind award-winning owned series and franchises, including The Walking Dead, the highest-rated series in cable history. The Company also operates AMC Networks International, its international programming business, and 25/7 Media, its production services business.

About AMC+

AMC+ is the company's new premium streaming bundle featuring an extensive lineup of popular and critically acclaimed original programming from AMC, BBC America, IFC, and SundanceTV and full access to targeted streaming services Shudder, Sundance Now and IFC Films Unlimited, which feature content such as A Discovery of Witches, Creepshow, and Boyhood. The service features a continually refreshed library of commercial-free content, including fan favorites Mad Men, Halt & Catch Fire, Turn: Washington's Spies, Hell on Wheels, NOS4A2, Rectify, Orphan Black, Portlandia, and series from The Walking Dead Universe, among many others. The service also offers a growing slate of original and exclusive series including Gangs of London, Kin, The North Water, Ragdoll, The Beast Must Die, Too Close, The Salisbury Poisonings, Cold Courage, Spy City, Ultra City Smiths, Anna, Anne Boleyn, Firebite, and La Fortuna. AMC+ recently launched in Canada and Australia, and is available in the U.S. through AMCPlus.com, the AMC+ app, and a number of digital and cable partners.

About ALLBLK

ALLBLK is an invitation to a world of streaming entertainment that is inclusively, but unapologetically - Black. Featuring a diverse lineup of content that spans across genres and generations, the ALLBLK library includes exclusive original series such as Craig Ross Jr.'s Monogamy, A House Divided, and Double Cross; must-see independent films, nostalgic Black cinema, popular network TV, lively stage plays, and so much more. ALLBLK is available everywhere streaming services are found - iOS, Android, Amazon Prime Video Channels, Apple TV and Apple TV Channels, Roku and Roku Channels, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, Cox, DISH, Sling TV, Charter and more. ALLBLK's content can also be found on Comcast and AT&T outlets under the WEtv+ banner. At www.ALLBLK.tv, ALLBLK offers a free 7-day trial and thereafter is just $4.99/month or $49.99/year. Keep up with ALLBLK on Facebook at Facebook.com/WatchALLBLK and Twitter/Instagram @WatchALLBLK.

Disclaimer

AMC Networks Inc. published this content on 02 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2022 20:48:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AMC NETWORKS INC.
03:49pAMC : Unveils premiere date for thrilling new drama 61st street, starring emmy®-winner cou..
PU
02:49pAMC NETWORK : ' chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer, aisha thomas-petit, elevate..
PU
02/01AMC : Launches 9th Annual PSA Campaign to Celebrate Black History Month in Partnership wit..
PU
02/01AMC : Bbc america unveils trailer for fourth and final season of killing eve
PU
02/01AMC : Greenlights two new series for 2023, invitation to a bonfire and demascus
PU
02/01AMC Networks to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results
AQ
01/31AMC Networks, Comcast Cable Reach a new Multi-Year Agreement to Continue AMC's Linear N..
MT
01/31AMC Networks and Comcast Reach New Multi-Year Distribution Agreement
AQ
01/31AMC Networks and Comcast Reach New Multi-Year Distribution Agreement
CI
01/31MoffettNathanson Cuts AMC Networks' Price Target to $45 From $59, Maintains Neutral Rat..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMC NETWORKS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 030 M - -
Net income 2021 237 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 237 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,68x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 775 M 1 775 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,32x
EV / Sales 2022 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 2 180
Free-Float 37,4%
Chart AMC NETWORKS INC.
Duration : Period :
AMC Networks Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMC NETWORKS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 42,02 $
Average target price 47,09 $
Spread / Average Target 12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthew C. Blank Chief Executive Officer
Christina Spade Chief Operating & Financial Officer
James Lawrence Dolan Non-Executive Chairman
David Hunter Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Anne Gill Kelly Secretary, SVP-Securities & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMC NETWORKS INC.22.01%1 775
FOX CORPORATION9.24%22 133
DISCOVERY, INC.15.42%17 886
RTL GROUP S.A.9.07%8 776
PT ELANG MAHKOTA TEKNOLOGI TBK-21.27%7 541
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.12.11%6 921