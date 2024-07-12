Tokyo Stylez Slays Hollywood's Hair Game - One Wig At A Time

New York, NY - July 12, 2024 - Today, We TV, AMC Networks' destination for compelling unscripted television, revealed the trailer and key art for new, star-studded docuseries: Wiggin' Out with Tokyo Stylez, which will premiere immediately following The Braxtons, on Friday, August 9th . Following the premiere, subsequent episodes will air every Friday at 10:30pm ET, exclusively on We TV.

Wiggin' Out With Tokyo Stylez follows the famed hairstylist to the stars as she takes center stage, creating iconic custom wigs for high-profile celebrity clients such as Cardi B, Trina Braxton, Reginae Carter, TS Madison, Tiffany "New York" Pollard, Ari Fletcher, Flo Milli and more. The series gives viewers an inside look as Tokyo opens a new LA salon for her roster of demanding divas. But with big clients come even bigger demands! Tokyo works closely with her manager and ex, Chris, and assistant, RiRi, to help her stay at the top of her game. It takes a village to break barriers and pioneer new trends to create one-of-a-kind jaw-dropping wig designs in Wiggin' Out With Tokyo Stylez!

Wiggin' Out With Tokyo Stylez is executive produced by Nancy Glass, Eric Neuhaus and Carlos Vargas Jr. who also serves as showrunner for Glass Entertainment Group. Chris Orion and Jared Caracciolo serve as co-executive producers. Angela Molloy SVP Development & Original Production, Lisa Marie Angelo Director Development & Original Production and LeAnn Scrimmager Manager Development & Original Production executive produce for We TV.

A bout We TV

We TV is AMC Networks' premium destination for relatable characters, authentic stories, and high-stakes drama. We TV creates an inclusive experience where culture, passion, and drama thrive with buzzworthy moments and shareability content that dominates social engagement and drives everyday conversations. From daring reality series to emotionally charged procedurals, We TV's curated offerings provide an authentic approach to the human experience with a touch of glamour and aspiration. For real people, real drama, and real life - We TV. For Real.