VIEW TRAILER

DOWNLOAD ASSETS

New York, NY - May 22, 2024 - Today, WE tv and ALLBLK released the trailer for their first music competition reality series, Deb's House. The new series follows famed music mogul Deb Antney, who pioneered the careers of several high-profile artists such as Gucci Mane, French Montana and Nicki Minaj, as she embarks on a nationwide hunt for rap's next female superstar MC. Deb's House is set to premiere Friday, June 14 at 10pm ET exclusively on WE tv and ALLBLK.

In Deb's House, produced by TeamSheed Productions, Deb Antney is on a mission to uncover and shape the future of female rap talent. Armed with 25 years of industry wisdom and the help of her colleagues, including L. Londell McMillan, Esq. from The Source magazine, along with media personality and Hot 97's TT Torrez as guest judges, Antney identifies eight up-and-coming artists to move into Deb's House and compete to become her next rap protégé. Beyond seeking exceptional lyricism, Ms. Deb is seeking women with unwavering dedication and the willingness to make sacrifices on the road to hip-hop stardom. Completely stripped down to their raw potential, the competition unfolds as a fierce test of sisterhood, resilience, and talent, where only the most tenacious can be crowned as Ms. Deb's "chosen one."

In the premiere episode, Antney begins the nationwide hunt through a rap cypher hosted by The Source magazine. But when two rappers don't play by her rules Deb is forced to make a harsh decision…Who will shoot to the top of the charts and who will crumble under the pressure? Find out this season on Deb's House.

Deb's House is executive produced and created by Deb Antney and Rasheed J. Daniel. Vanessa Phillips serves as co-executive producer for TeamSheed and Tina Brinkley Potts serves as co-executive producer for TAG Multimedia. Angela Molloy, SVP, Development & Original Production, Unscripted, LeAnn Scrimmager, Manager Development & Original Production, Unscripted and Sean Charles, Manager Development & Original Production, Scripted & Unscripted Executive Producer for WE tv and ALLBLK.

About WE tv

With compelling, can't miss unscripted shows, WE tv's programming is fueled by personalities and relationships filled with purpose and passion. WE tv welcomes everyone and creates an inclusive experience across all platforms: on TV, online, on demand, and social media, embracing how today's digitally savvy, socially engaged audiences connect through content, using it as a catalyst to drive conversation and build community. Further building on this mission, current WE tv originals are now available to stream on WE tv's sister platform, ALLBLK. WE tv is owned and operated by AMC Networks Inc., and its sister networks include AMC, BBC America, IFC, SundanceTV and streamers Acorn TV, ALLBLK, AMC+, Shudder and Sundance Now.

About ALLBLK

ALLBLK is an invitation to a world of streaming entertainment that is inclusively, but unapologetically - Black. Featuring a diverse lineup of content that spans across genres and generations, the ALLBLK library includes exclusive original series such as A House Divided and Double Cross; must-see independent films, nostalgic Black cinema, popular WE tv originals, lively stage plays, and so much more. ALLBLK is available everywhere streaming services are found - iOS, Android, Amazon Prime Video Channels, Apple TV and Apple TV Channels, Roku and Roku Channels, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, Cox, DISH, Sling TV, Charter and more. At www.ALLBLK.tv, ALLBLK offers a free 7-day trial and thereafter is just $5.99/month or $59.99/year. Keep up with ALLBLK on Facebook at Facebook.com/WatchALLBLKand Twitter/Instagram @WatchALLBLK