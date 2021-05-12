AMC+ : AND AMC SET PREMIERE DATE FOR REVENGE THRILLER, THE BEAST MUST DIE

Gripping Six-Part AMC+ Original Series Debuts Exclusively in the US on Monday, July 5 on AMC+ and Monday, July 12 at 10pm ET/PT on AMC

NEW YORK - May 12, 2021 - The AMC+ Original six-part revenge thriller The Beast Must Die, starring BAFTA Award-winning actor Jared Harris (Chernobyl, Mad Men) and Cush Jumbo OBE (The Good Wife, The Good Fight), will premiere on Monday, July 5 on AMC+ and on Monday, July 12 at 10:00PM ET/PT on AMC . The remaining episodes will continue to debut on AMC+ one week ahead of their AMC linear airings on Mondays at 10:00PM ET/PT.

After learning the police investigation into the fatal hit and run of her young son Martie has been dropped, Frances Cairnes (Jumbo) takes matters into her own hands. Posing as a novelist researching a new murder-mystery, Frances ingratiates herself with the family of George Rattery (Harris), the man she suspects is responsible, and sets a plan in action to kill him. She's tracked by detective Nigel Strangeways (Billy Howle, ​The Serpent, MotherFatherSon), who has reason to believe his department covered up George's involvement in the incident. Suffering from PTSD following the recent death of his partner, Strangeways throws himself into pursuing justice for Martie. But when he discovers an 'undercover' Frances living with George and his family, Strangeways finds himself working to both prove George's guilt and head off Frances's plans for revenge before anyone else dies.

Based on the novel by Nicholas Blake (pseudonym of Poet Laureate Cecil Day-Lewis CBE) and shot on the stunning Isle of Wight, additional cast for The Beast Must Die includes Geraldine James (Downton Abbey, Back to Life), Nathaniel Parker (The Inspector Lynley Mysteries, The Outcast), Maeve Dermody (Marcella, Carnival Row), Douggie McMeekin (Chernobyl, Harlots), Mia Tomlinson (The Lost Pirate Kingdom) and Barney Sayburn.

A New Regency & Scott Free Production for BritBox UK and AMC and AMC +, The Beast Must Die is created for television and written by Gaby Chiappe (Their Finest) and directed by Dome Karukoski (Tolkien).Emma Broughton (The Little Drummer Girl), David W. Zucker (The Terror), Gaby Chiappe, Nathaniel Parker, Marina Brackenbury (The Letter from the King) and Ed Rubin (The Woman in White) serve as executive producers. Sarada McDermott (Bridgerton) serves producer. Arnon Milchan (Little Women), Yariv Milchan (Malcolm & Marie) and Michael Schaefer (Malcolm & Marie) serve as co-executive producers. Joanie Blaikie (The Woman in White) serves as co-producer.

EPISODE DESCRIPTIONS

Episode One - Premieres Monday, July 5 on AMC+ and Monday, July 12 at 10:00pm ET/PT on AMC

Frances Cairnes begins her search for the person who killed her six-year-old son in a hit and run. DI Strangeways arrives on the Isle of Wight, hoping for a fresh start after the death of his colleague.

Episode Two - Premieres Monday, July 12 on AMC+ and Monday, July 19 at 10:00pm ET/PT on AMC

Tracking down the man that she believes is responsible for the death of her son, Frances sets out to inveigle her way into his home as she plots her revenge. Struggling to deal with his PTSD, DI Strangeways' takes a closer look at the investigation into Frances' son's death.

*Descriptions for episodes three through six will be distributed at a later date*

About AMC+:

AMC+ is the company's new premium streaming bundle featuring an extensive lineup of popular and critically acclaimed original programming from AMC, BBC America, IFC, and SundanceTV and full access to targeted streaming services Shudder, Sundance Now and IFC Films Unlimited, which feature content such as A Discovery of Witches, Creepshow, Riviera and Boyhood. Currently available to Amazon Prime Video Channels, Apple TV channels, Roku Channels, Comcast Xfinity, DirecTV, DISH, Sling TV and YouTube TV customers, AMC+ features a continually refreshed library of commercial-free content, including fan favorites Mad Men, Rectify, Orphan Black, Hell on Wheels, NOS4A2 and series from The Walking Dead Universe, among many others. The service also offers a growing slate of original and exclusive series including Gangs of London, The Salisbury Poisonings, Cold Courage, Spy City and forthcoming dramas Too Close and Kin.

About AMC

AMC is home to some of the most popular and acclaimed programs on television. AMC was the first basic cable network to ever win the Emmy® Award for Outstanding Drama Series with Mad Men in 2008, which then went on to win the coveted award four years in a row, before BreakingBad won it in 2013 and 2014. The network's series TheWalkingDead is the highest-rated series in cable history. AMC's current original drama series are BetterCallSaul, Fear the Walking Dead, Soulmates, The Walking Dead, The Walking Dead: World Beyond and forthcoming 61st Street, Kevin Can F**K Himself and Pantheon. AMC also explores authentic worlds and discussion with original shows like Talking Dead, AMC Visionaries and Ride with Norman Reedus. AMC is owned and operated by AMC Networks Inc. and its sister networks include IFC, SundanceTV, BBC America and WE tv. AMC is available across all platforms, including on-air, online, on demand and mobile.