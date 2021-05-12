Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. AMC Networks Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMCX   US00164V1035

AMC NETWORKS INC.

(AMCX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AMC+ : AND AMC SET PREMIERE DATE FOR REVENGE THRILLER, THE BEAST MUST DIE

05/12/2021 | 01:26pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Gripping Six-Part AMC+ Original Series Debuts Exclusively in the US on Monday, July 5 on AMC+ and Monday, July 12 at 10pm ET/PT on AMC

CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE FIRST TWO EPISODES

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD PHOTOS

NEW YORK - May 12, 2021 - The AMC+ Original six-part revenge thriller The Beast Must Die, starring BAFTA Award-winning actor Jared Harris (Chernobyl, Mad Men) and Cush Jumbo OBE (The Good Wife, The Good Fight), will premiere on Monday, July 5 on AMC+ and on Monday, July 12 at 10:00PM ET/PT on AMC. The remaining episodes will continue to debut on AMC+ one week ahead of their AMC linear airings on Mondays at 10:00PM ET/PT.

After learning the police investigation into the fatal hit and run of her young son Martie has been dropped, Frances Cairnes (Jumbo) takes matters into her own hands. Posing as a novelist researching a new murder-mystery, Frances ingratiates herself with the family of George Rattery (Harris), the man she suspects is responsible, and sets a plan in action to kill him. She's tracked by detective Nigel Strangeways (Billy Howle, ​The Serpent, MotherFatherSon), who has reason to believe his department covered up George's involvement in the incident. Suffering from PTSD following the recent death of his partner, Strangeways throws himself into pursuing justice for Martie. But when he discovers an 'undercover' Frances living with George and his family, Strangeways finds himself working to both prove George's guilt and head off Frances's plans for revenge before anyone else dies.

Based on the novel by Nicholas Blake (pseudonym of Poet Laureate Cecil Day-Lewis CBE) and shot on the stunning Isle of Wight, additional cast for The Beast Must Die includes Geraldine James (Downton Abbey, Back to Life), Nathaniel Parker (The Inspector Lynley Mysteries, The Outcast), Maeve Dermody (Marcella, Carnival Row), Douggie McMeekin (Chernobyl, Harlots), Mia Tomlinson (The Lost Pirate Kingdom) and Barney Sayburn.

A New Regency & Scott Free Production for BritBox UK and AMC and AMC +, The Beast Must Die is created for television and written by Gaby Chiappe (Their Finest) and directed by Dome Karukoski (Tolkien).Emma Broughton (The Little Drummer Girl), David W. Zucker (The Terror), Gaby Chiappe, Nathaniel Parker, Marina Brackenbury (The Letter from the King) and Ed Rubin (The Woman in White) serve as executive producers. Sarada McDermott (Bridgerton) serves producer. Arnon Milchan (Little Women), Yariv Milchan (Malcolm & Marie) and Michael Schaefer (Malcolm & Marie) serve as co-executive producers. Joanie Blaikie (The Woman in White) serves as co-producer.

EPISODE DESCRIPTIONS

Episode One - Premieres Monday, July 5 on AMC+ and Monday, July 12 at 10:00pm ET/PT on AMC

Frances Cairnes begins her search for the person who killed her six-year-old son in a hit and run. DI Strangeways arrives on the Isle of Wight, hoping for a fresh start after the death of his colleague.

Episode Two - Premieres Monday, July 12 on AMC+ and Monday, July 19 at 10:00pm ET/PT on AMC

Tracking down the man that she believes is responsible for the death of her son, Frances sets out to inveigle her way into his home as she plots her revenge. Struggling to deal with his PTSD, DI Strangeways' takes a closer look at the investigation into Frances' son's death.

*Descriptions for episodes three through six will be distributed at a later date*

NOTE TO EDITORS

If you have any questions or would like to arrange cast or crew interviews, please contact those listed below. We appreciate your support and coverage of The Beast Must Die.

###

About AMC+:

AMC+ is the company's new premium streaming bundle featuring an extensive lineup of popular and critically acclaimed original programming from AMC, BBC America, IFC, and SundanceTV and full access to targeted streaming services Shudder, Sundance Now and IFC Films Unlimited, which feature content such as A Discovery of Witches, Creepshow, Riviera and Boyhood. Currently available to Amazon Prime Video Channels, Apple TV channels, Roku Channels, Comcast Xfinity, DirecTV, DISH, Sling TV and YouTube TV customers, AMC+ features a continually refreshed library of commercial-free content, including fan favorites Mad Men, Rectify, Orphan Black, Hell on Wheels, NOS4A2 and series from The Walking Dead Universe, among many others. The service also offers a growing slate of original and exclusive series including Gangs of London, The Salisbury Poisonings, Cold Courage, Spy City and forthcoming dramas Too Close and Kin.

About AMC

AMC is home to some of the most popular and acclaimed programs on television. AMC was the first basic cable network to ever win the Emmy® Award for Outstanding Drama Series with Mad Men in 2008, which then went on to win the coveted award four years in a row, before BreakingBad won it in 2013 and 2014. The network's series TheWalkingDead is the highest-rated series in cable history. AMC's current original drama series are BetterCallSaul, Fear the Walking Dead, Soulmates, The Walking Dead, The Walking Dead: World Beyond and forthcoming 61st Street, Kevin Can F**K Himself and Pantheon. AMC also explores authentic worlds and discussion with original shows like Talking Dead, AMC Visionaries and Ride with Norman Reedus. AMC is owned and operated by AMC Networks Inc. and its sister networks include IFC, SundanceTV, BBC America and WE tv. AMC is available across all platforms, including on-air, online, on demand and mobile.

Disclaimer

AMC Networks Inc. published this content on 12 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2021 17:25:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AMC NETWORKS INC.
01:26pAMC+  : And amc set premiere date for revenge thriller, the beast must die
PU
05/11AMC  : NEW SERIES GREENLIT FOR AMC+ AND AMC, “MOONHAVEN”
PU
05/11AMC  : True crime docu-series the real manhunter debuts exclusively on acorn tv ..
PU
05/10AMC Networks to Participate in MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Virtua..
GL
05/10AMC  : Wells Fargo Adjusts Price Target on AMC Networks to $45 From $52, Maintai..
MT
05/10AMC  : UBS Adjusts Price Target on AMC Networks to $40 From $30, Maintains Sell ..
MT
05/10AMC  : MoffettNathanson Adjusts AMC Networks' Price Target to $55 From $61, Main..
MT
05/07AMC  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results o..
AQ
05/07AMC  : Earnings Rise, Revenue Declines in Q1
MT
05/07AMC NETWORKS INC.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 895 M - -
Net income 2021 284 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 035 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,14x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 023 M 2 023 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,40x
EV / Sales 2022 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 2 180
Free-Float 36,0%
Chart AMC NETWORKS INC.
Duration : Period :
AMC Networks Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMC NETWORKS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 50,68 $
Last Close Price 47,91 $
Spread / Highest target 87,9%
Spread / Average Target 5,78%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Joshua W. Sapan President & Chief Executive Officer
Christina Spade Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Lawrence Dolan Non-Executive Chairman
David Hunter Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Edward Arthur Carroll Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMC NETWORKS INC.33.94%2 023
DISCOVERY, INC.22.25%22 876
FOX CORPORATION32.23%22 058
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.36.09%6 352
TEGNA INC.37.35%4 230
NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOLDINGS LIMITED26.29%3 947