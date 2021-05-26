AMC : ANTHOLOGY SERIES INNOCENT RETURNS THURSDAY, JUNE 24 EXCLUSIVELY ON SUNDANCE NOW

Liar's Katherine Kelly and Marcella's Jamie Bamber Star in Suspenseful Four-Part Drama

'High-intensity drama from start to finish' - Metro UK

'We didn't see that one coming' - Digital Spy

Five years ago, teacher Sally Wright (Katherine Kelly, Liar, Mr. Selfridge) was convicted of murder. And although it was never proven, she was also accused of having a sexual relationship with one of her 16-year-old students: gifted and talented Matty Taylor. Overnight her life imploded; she lost her freedom, her job as a teacher and her husband, Sam, (Jamie Bamber, Marcella, Battlestar Galactica), who filed for divorce and is now engaged to a new woman, Karen (Priyanga Burford, Avenue 5). But now, Sally is finally free - her guilty verdict overturned in the face of incontrovertible evidence. She is determined to recover everything she lost, and prove, without a doubt, her innocence. Innocentseason two premieres Thursday, June 24 , on Sundance Now and the AMC+ streaming bundle, with new episodes debuting Thursdays.

Jeremy Gwilt (Innocent, Maigret, Undeniable, Foyle's War) produced and executive produced the series with Chris Lang (Unforgotten, Innocent, Dark Heart, A Mother's Son) and Matt Arlidge (Innocent, Silent Witness, Meadowlands) co-executive producing and writing the episodes. The series is directed by Tracey Larcombe (Silent Witness, The Dumping Ground, Casualty, Hollyoaks).

EPISODE SYNOPSES

Episode 1 (Premieres June 24)

Former teacher Sally Wright is freed from prison on appeal, having served 5 years for the murder of one of her students. A new police investigation begins to uncover some uncomfortable truths.

Episode 2 (Premieres July 1)

Sally begins teaching again, despite Karen's hostility, while the investigation focuses in on Anna. John Taylor blames Maria for a deep secret that threatens to become public. Sam is emotionally torn by old loyalties.

Episode 3 (Premieres July 8)

Police question Gary Walker alongside John Taylor about the link between them and Karen falls under suspicion when Sally discovers Matty had bullied Beth. A broken Anna apologizes, and Sam draws closer to Sally.

Episode 4 (Premieres July 15) - SEASON FINALE

Incriminating forensic evidence confirms Karen's motive for murder, while Beth angrily deflects the focus away from her mother and onto herself. Sam and Sally look ahead but does Aaron Holmes threaten their future happiness?

About Sundance Now:

AMC Networks' streaming service Sundance Now is for culture craving TV watchers looking for their next series to obsess over and offers a rich selection of original and exclusive series from engrossing true crime to heart-stopping dramas and fiercely intelligent thrillers from around the world, all streaming commercial-free. Exclusive new programs are added every week. Sundance Now has exclusively premiered several distinctive, critically acclaimed Sundance Now Original Series, including supernatural thriller A Discovery of Witches; glamorous thriller Riviera starring Julia Stiles; critically acclaimed French spy thriller crime drama TheBureau; and Swedish period drama TheRestaurant, as well as Sundance Now Exclusives, such as British true crime thriller Des starring David Tennant; Australian drama Upright starring Tim Minchin; and Australian psychological thriller The Secrets She Keeps; and riveting true crime series The Suspect, The Dakota Entrapment Tapes, No One Saw A Thing, Killing for Love and The Night Caller.

About AMC+:

AMC+ is the company's new premium streaming bundle featuring an extensive lineup of popular and critically acclaimed original programming from AMC, BBC America, IFC, and SundanceTV and full access to targeted streaming services Shudder, Sundance Now and IFC Films Unlimited, which feature content such as A Discovery of Witches, Creepshow, Riviera and Boyhood. Currently available to Amazon Prime Video Channels, Apple TV channels, Roku Channels, Comcast Xfinity, DirecTV, DISH, Sling TV and YouTube TV customers, AMC+ features a continually refreshed library of commercial-free content, including fan favorites Mad Men, Rectify, Orphan Black, Hell on Wheels, NOS4A2 and series from The Walking Dead Universe, among many others. The service also offers a growing slate of original and exclusive series including Gangs of London, The Salisbury Poisonings, Cold Courage, Spy City and forthcoming dramas Too Close and Kin.

