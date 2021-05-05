Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. AMC Networks Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMCX   US00164V1035

AMC NETWORKS INC.

(AMCX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AMC : ATLANTA'S HOTTEST DANCERS ARE READY TO CASH IN AND SECURE THE BAG THIS SUMMER ON SEASON TWO OF ‘BEYOND THE POLE' PREMIERING THURSDAY, JUNE 3 AT 10 PM ET ON WE TV

05/05/2021 | 12:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VIEW SUPERTEASE HERE

VIEW/DOWNLOAD KEY ART HERE

New York, NY - May 5, 2021 - WE tv's jaw-dropping series 'Beyond the Pole' returns for an explosive season two set to premiere Thursday, June 3 at 10 PM ET. Friendships are tested, finances are strapped, but through the turmoil, laughter and tears, these ladies are the ultimate survivors and their stories prove there is never a dull moment in the hustle.

This season, Ms. Dime, Angel Kake, Empress, Lyric, Virgo, Gigi Maguire, Ya Ya, Treasure, and Milk Marie 'Pinky' are dealing with a world that is changing along with their businesses. Everyone is feeling the stress of quarantine, staying masked-up, healthy, and keeping the bills paid in this new COVID reality. Now that the city of Atlanta has reopened, the women face these challenges as well as the pressure on their friendships, relationships and professional lives.

Always hustling, the women embark on their own individual journeys to transition from the club and establish new and better lives. However, with these changes come secrets and a web of lies the women have kept hidden from the world, and sometimes from themselves.

Executive produced by Lauren Gellert and Ashley McFarlin Buie for WE tv alongside show creator and executive producer Shante Paige, of She's A Movement Media Group for Sonic Dog, LLC.

About WE tv

With compelling, can't miss unscripted shows, WE tv's programming is fueled by personalities and relationships filled with purpose and passion. WE tv welcomes everyone and creates an inclusive experience across all platforms: on TV, online, on demand, and social media, embracing how today's digitally savvy, socially engaged audiences connect through content, using it as a catalyst to drive conversation and build community. WE tv is owned and operated by AMC Networks Inc., and its sister channels include AMC, BBC America, IFC and SundanceTV.

Disclaimer

AMC Networks Inc. published this content on 05 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2021 16:32:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AMC NETWORKS INC.
12:33pAMC  : ATLANTA'S HOTTEST DANCERS ARE READY TO CASH IN AND SECURE THE BAG THIS SU..
PU
04/27AMC  : Channel 5 and amc networks' acorn tv commission new drama the reluctant m..
PU
04/27AMC NETWORK  : ' acorn tv commissions new detective drama signora volpe from rou..
PU
04/26AMC  : MoffettNathanson Adjusts AMC Networks' Price Target to $61 From $74, Citi..
MT
04/23AMC NETWORK  : ' NEWLY-REBRANDED STREAMER ALLBLK REVEALS TRAILER FOR JOINT ACQUI..
PU
04/23BBC AMERICA UNVEILS BRAND REFRESH FE : WE'RE NOT BRITISH, WE'RE “BRIT-ISH&..
PU
04/22AMC  : Shudder acquires terrifying thriller the boy behind the door
PU
04/22AMC NETWORK  : ' NEWLY-REBRANDED STREAMING PLATFORM ALLBLK RELEASES TRAILER OF H..
PU
04/22AMC  : Annie murphy returns to television in the groundbreaking new series kevin..
PU
04/20AMC  : The remarkable true crime docu-series, between black and blue, comes to s..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 895 M - -
Net income 2021 319 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 063 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,44x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 987 M 1 987 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,40x
EV / Sales 2022 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 2 180
Free-Float 36,3%
Chart AMC NETWORKS INC.
Duration : Period :
AMC Networks Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMC NETWORKS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 52,75 $
Last Close Price 47,06 $
Spread / Highest target 91,2%
Spread / Average Target 12,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Joshua W. Sapan President & Chief Executive Officer
Christina Spade Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Lawrence Dolan Non-Executive Chairman
David Hunter Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Edward Arthur Carroll Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMC NETWORKS INC.31.56%1 987
DISCOVERY, INC.21.37%22 587
FOX CORPORATION26.17%21 456
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.36.59%6 390
TEGNA INC.41.43%4 353
NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOLDINGS LIMITED24.57%3 791
CATEGORIES
FREE SERVICES
SOLUTIONS
ÉDITIONS BOURSE
ABOUT
Logo
twitter youtube appstore
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ