AMC : BBC AMERICA TO AIR THE 2021 EE BRITISH ACADEMY FILM AWARDS IN PRIMETIME ON SUNDAY, APRIL 11 AT 9p/8c

NEW YORK - April 7, 2021 - The EE British Academy Film Awards take place Sunday, April 11, 2021 at the Royal Albert Hall in London. The ceremony will be hosted by Edith Bowman and Dermot O'Leary and will be broadcast in primetime exclusively in the U.S. on BBC AMERICA at 9/8.c.

Bowman and O'Leary, who for several years have hosted BAFTA's live red-carpet show, will be joined by a small group of Awards presenters at the Royal Albert Hall, as well as additional presenters joining from Los Angeles. All nominees will join the show virtually alongside a virtual audience. 17 awards will be announced, including the public-voted EE Rising Star Award and the Fellowship, BAFTA's highest honor.

Nomadland and Rocks lead the nominations for the 2021 ceremony, with seven nominations apiece.

The Father, Mank, Minari and Promising Young Woman all scored six nods each. Four women are nominated in the best director category, including Nomadland director Chloe Zhao. More than half of the 24 nominees in the acting categories are from ethnic minority backgrounds, including Daniel Kaluuya for Judas and the Black Messiah and Bukky Bakray for Rocks.

Noel Clarke will be honored with the 2021 EE British Academy Film Award for Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema.

This year marks the 16th anniversary for the EE Rising Star Award, and this year's nominees include Bukky Backray, Conrad Khan, Kingley Ben-Adir, Morfdd Clark, and Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù (Gangs of London). This award is voted for by the British public and presented to an actress or actor who has demonstrated exceptional talent and promise.

Please visit www.bafta.org for the full nominations list. The BAFTAs are awarded by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts. Link to more photos here.

