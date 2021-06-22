Log in
AMC : ECCENTRIC COMEDY SERIES MOTHERLAND RETURNS EXCLUSIVELY TO SUNDANCE NOW ON THURSDAY, JULY 8

06/22/2021 | 01:33pm EDT
Five Stars: '…finally the school-gate sitcom is back for a third term - and it certainly didn't disappoint…'

'Motherland's return has to be one of its best series yet, stuffed with joke after joke, character development and outstanding performances from its seasoned cast. A hugely entertaining watch that I'll be definitely be bingeing a second time'- Radio Times

Four Stars: '…hilarious…' '…when it is at its best, it is glorious'- The Guardian

Four Stars: '…with its acutely observed characters, knockout cast and knack for wringing hilarity from the most banal of events, Motherland is an unhinged delight - London Evening Standard

Four Stars: '…Motherland is back, and back to its squirmingly socially embarrassed best' - Independent

NEW YORK - June 22, 2021 - Premiering exclusively in North America and available as a full season binge on Sundance Now and AMC+ on Thursday, July 8, Britain's favorite gang of moms (and dad) is back for a third season of Motherland, navigating the pitfalls of middle-class parenting and the complicated politics of the school gates.

In the new season, Julia's (Anna Maxwell Martin, Line of Duty) elderly mother Marion (Ellie Haddington, Enola Holmes) has moved in thanks to failing health, so Julia is faced with the prospect of granny proofing her house. The only silver lining to this horror arrives in the form of Julia's new builder who turns out to be quite the DILF. Meanwhile, Amanda (Lucy Punch, Bloods) navigates the humiliation of divorce from Johnny (Terry Mynott, The Windsors), single mum Liz (Diane Morgan, Intelligence) launches herself back into the world of work, and Kevin (Paul Ready, Flack) tries everything to rekindle the spark with wife Jill. Highflyer Meg (Tanya Moodie, A Discovery of Witches) faces big health issues and Anne (Philippa Dunne, The Nevers) has to cope with a growing family. All this while the moms grapple with Mother's Day, the looming choice of secondary schools, a nit pandemic, and the school trip from hell. This season also includes a memorable guest appearance by beloved BAFTA-Award winning actress Joanna Lumley (Absolutely Fabulous, The Wolf of Wall Street) as Amanda's poisonous mother.

Motherland season three, A Sundance Now Exclusive Series, is a Boom Cymru TV Ltd and Merman MMXVII production. Sharon Horgan (Catastrophe), Holly Walsh (The Other One), Helen Serafinowicz (Fit) and Barunka O' Shaughnessy (Breeders) serve as writers and Simon Hynd (There She Goes) serves as director. Lionsgate distributes the series internationally.

SEASON THREE EPISODE DESCRIPTIONS -ALL EPISODES AVAILABLE AS BINGE PREMIERE ON THURSDAY, JULY 8

Episode One - 'Christmas Special'

It's time for Amanda's Festive Soiree (dress code: tinsel and tiaras) and nothing says Christmas like Evil Santa, Anne's Porn Star Martinis and a strict ban on dark drinks indoors.

Episode Two - 'Nit Blitz'

As a nit pandemic sweeps the school, Julia stands accused of triggering a second wave, so she throws a nit treatment party that brings all the drama (and headlice) to her door.

Episode Three - 'Catchment Area'

Liz has a shock as she helps Kevin navigate his divorce, Amanda battles Meg over trampoline club, and Julia considers religion in a bid to get Ivy into the right secondary school.

Episode Four - 'Mother's Day'

Mother's Day leaves Julia feeling ignored while Meg's family spoil her rotten and Amanda endures a passive aggressive lunch with her appalling mother Felicity (Joanna Lumley, Absolutely Fabulous).

Episode Five - 'School Trip'

Julia, Liz and Meg endure the school coach trip from hell with their nemesis Ashley (Martha Howe Douglas, Ghosts) while Kevin helps Amanda pack up her shop with unimaginable consequences.

Episode Six - 'Surprise Birthday'

At the PTA charity FUNraiser, Julia resolves to leave Paul for her builder Garry, Kev's attempts to clear the air with Amanda backfire, and Anne finally loses her rag.

NOTE TO EDITORS

If you have any questions or would like to arrange interviews with the writers and/or the director, please contact those listed below. We appreciate your support and coverage of Motherland season three.

###

About Sundance Now:

From AMC Networks, Sundance Now is for culture craving TV watchers looking for their next series to obsess over and offers a rich selection of original and exclusive series from engrossing true crime to heart-stopping dramas and fiercely intelligent thrillers from around the world, all streaming commercial-free. Exclusive new programs are added every week. Sundance Now has exclusively premiered several distinctive, critically acclaimed Sundance Now Original Series, including supernatural thriller A Discovery of Witches starring Matthew Goode and Teresa Palmer; glamourous thriller Riviera starring Julia Stiles; critically acclaimed French spy thriller crime drama The Bureau; and Swedish period drama The Restaurant, as well as Sundance Now Exclusives, such as British true crime thriller Des starring David Tennant; award-winning Australian political drama Total Control starring Rachel Griffiths and Deborah Mailman; timely drama The Commons starring Joanne Froggatt; Australian drama Upright starring Tim Minchin; New Zealand detective drama One Lane Bridge; Nordic drama Sanctuary; Australian psychological thriller The Secrets She Keeps, British psychological drama Cheat; Nordic noir thriller Wisting and British thriller The Cry starring Jenna Coleman; as well as streaming exclusives, including Emmy-winner State of the Union starring Rosamund Pike and Chris O'Dowd; British thriller Liar starring Joanne Froggatt and Ioan Gruffudd; and riveting true crime series The Suspect, The Dakota Entrapment Tapes, ThePreppy Murder: Death in Central Park, No One Saw a Thing and Killing for Love with Amanda Knox's podcast. Sundance Now can be enjoyed for $6.99/month or $4.99/month with an annual membership. No cable subscription is needed. Facebook: @SundanceNow - Twitter: @sundance_now

About AMC+

AMC+ is the company's new premium streaming bundle featuring an extensive lineup of popular and critically acclaimed original programming from AMC, BBC America, IFC, and SundanceTV and full access to targeted streaming services Shudder, Sundance Now and IFC Films Unlimited, which feature content such as A Discovery of Witches, Creepshow, Riviera and Boyhood. Currently available to Amazon Prime Video Channels, Apple TV channels, Roku Channels, Comcast Xfinity, DirecTV, DISH, Sling TV and YouTube TV customers, AMC+ features a continually refreshed library of commercial-free content, including fan favorites Mad Men, Rectify, Orphan Black, Portlandia, Hell on Wheels, NOS4A2 and series from The Walking Dead Universe, among many others. The service also offers a growing slate of original and exclusive series including Gangs of London, The Salisbury Poisonings, Cold Courage, Spy City, Too Close, and forthcoming dramas The Beast Must Die, The North Water and Kin.

Disclaimer

AMC Networks Inc. published this content on 22 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2021 17:32:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
