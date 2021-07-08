AMC : IFC FILMS AND BANKSIDE FILMS ANNOUNCE PETER STRICKLAND'S LATEST AUTEURIST FEAST ‘FLUX GOURMET' HAS WRAPPED PRODUCTION, LANDING WITH IFC FILMS FOR NORTH AMERICAN RIGHTS

NEW YORK, NEW YORK (July 8, 2021) - IFC Films, Bankside Films, and Head Gear/Metrol Technology have wrapped production on Peter Strickland's latest film, FLUX GOURMET. The film will be released with IFC Films across North America, who have previously collaborated with Strickland on his explosive English-language debut BERBERIAN SOUND STUDIO (2012) and follow-up feature THE DUKE OF BURGUNDY (2014), which both earned critical acclaim upon release and have subsequently garnered a fiercely loyal cult following leading up to his most recent film IN FABRIC (2018).

FLUX GOURMET stars Asa Butterfield (Sex Education, Hugo), Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones, In Fabric), Ariane Labed (Alps, Attenberg), Fatma Mohamed (Berberian Sound Studio, The Duke of Burgundy, In Fabric), and Makis Papadimitriou (Chevalier). Leo Bill and Richard Bremmer co-star. This marks Strickland's fifth film, and third with IFC Films, who plan to release the film in 2022.

FLUX GOURMET was produced by Serena Armitage of Red Breast Productions and Pietro Greppi of Lunapark Pictures, and co-financed by IFC Films, Bankside Films, and Head Gear Films/Metrol Technology. Serving as executive producers are Arianna Bocco and Betsy Rodgers of IFC Films, Stephen Kelliher & Sophie Green of Bankside Films, Phil Hunt & Compton Ross of Head Gear Films/Metrol Technology, Ian Benson of Blue Bear. Bankside Films will handle international sales.

SYNOPSIS: At an institute devoted to culinary and alimentary performance, a collective finds themselves embroiled in power struggles, artistic vendettas and gastrointestinal disorders.

Director Peter Strickland said, 'FLUX GOURMET came about through a personal frustration with how alimentary disorders or food allergies have been comically portrayed in some films, and without wanting to embark on a finger-wagging mission, I wanted to write something devoted to the disruptions of the stomach whilst attempting to maintain a degree of dignity to deeply private and embarrassing symptoms.'

IFC Films President Arianna Bocco added, 'Peter Strickland's films are unmistakable in their visual style and brilliant narratives and he consistently confronts audiences in a way that challenges and rewards each time. We are thrilled to continue to work with such a singular talent as Peter, and to partner with Bankside Films and the incredible filmmaking team who worked so hard to get this film off the ground.'

Stephen Kelliher and Sophie Green of Bankside Films added, 'Following IN FABRIC, we are thrilled to be continuing our relationship with Peter Strickland, one the most original and commanding voices in cinema today. We couldn't be happier to partner with IFC Films on this film from its very inception and to be working with them as financiers and executive producers on the project.'

ABOUT IFC FILMS

Established in 2000 and based in New York City, IFC Films is a leading U.S. distributor of independent film. Its unique distribution model makes independent films available to a national audience by releasing them in theaters as well as on cable's Video On Demand (VOD) and digital platforms.

Current releases include the critically acclaimed and record-breaking THE DRY starring Eric Bana and horror-comedy WEREWOLVES WITHIN directed by Josh Ruben (SCARE ME). Festival titles currently debuting in competition at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival are Mia Hansen-Løve's BERGMAN ISLAND, Paul Verhoeven's BENEDETTA, and Jacques Audiard's PARIS 13TH DISTRICT. Some of the company's successes over the years have included BOYHOOD, THE DEATH OF STALIN, FRANCES HA, MY BIG FAT GREEK WEDDING, Y TU MAMA TAMBIEN, THE BABADOOK, TOUCHING THE VOID, 4 MONTHS, 3 WEEKS AND 2 DAYS, CHE, SUMMER HOURS, ANTICHRIST, IN THE LOOP, JOAN RIVERS: A PIECE OF WORK, TINY FURNITURE, and CARLOS. IFC Films has worked with established and breakout filmmakers, including Steven Soderbergh, Gus Van Sant, Spike Lee, Richard Linklater, Miranda July, Lars Von Trier, Gaspar Noé, Todd Solondz, Cristian Mungiu, Susanne Bier, Olivier Assayas, Jim McKay, Larry Fessenden, Paul Dano, Gregg Araki, Jacques Rivette, Claude Chabrol, Abdellatif Kechiche, Kore-eda Hirokazu, Abbas Kiarostami, Alfonso Cuaron, Noah Baumbach, Lena Dunham, Ethan Hawke and many more. IFC Films is a sister label to IFC Midnight, and is owned and operated by AMC Networks Inc.

ABOUT BANKSIDE FILMS

Founded in London in 2007, Bankside Films is a leading international sales company providing worldwide distribution, executive producing and financing services to independent producers globally. The company also manages an in-house development and production slate, originating its own projects as well as partnering with filmmakers to commission and develop new material. Bankside Films also enjoys a close relationship with its sister company, Head Gear Films, a leading financier of global content whilst maintaining relationships with a broad range of international financiers. The company is driven by a passion for storytelling which challenges the status quo.

Bankside Films prides itself on working with unique and distinctive cinematic voices capable of delivering exciting new stories for worldwide audiences. Emerging filmmakers are intrinsic to the company's ethos and we continue to champion them whilst remaining a key partner for more established directors and producers.

Recent successes include BELLE by Amma Asante, sold globally to Searchlight Pictures, CARGO by Yolanda Ramke and Ben Howling, sold globally to Netflix, Sundance title THE HOLE IN THE GROUND by first time director Lee Cronin, which has been acquired by A24 in the US, ORDINARY LOVE by Glenn Leyburn and Lisa Barros D'Sa, sold internationally to Focus Features and domestically to Bleecker Street, IN FABRIC by Peter Strickland, sold domestically to A24, ETERNAL BEAUTY written and directed by Craig Roberts and starring Sally Hawkins and WOLF written and directed by Nathalie Biancheri and starring George MacKay and Lily Rose Depp which sold to Focus Features globally.

In the documentary space, the company is drawn to broad appeal, human stories which can perform in the traditional theatrical space as well as on worldwide streaming services. Our approach to selling documentaries mirror that of fictional features and our relationships with buyers of documentary films are second to none.