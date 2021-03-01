AMC : IFC FILMS NABS MODERN-DAY WHODUNNIT ‘WEREWOLVES WITHIN' STARRING SAM RICHARDSON (VEEP) AND MILANA VAYNTRUB (THIS IS US) DIRECTED BY JOSH RUBEN (SCARE ME)

ENSEMBLE CAST FEATURES GEORGE BASIL, SARAH BURNS, MICHAEL CHERNUS, CATHERINE CURTIN, WAYNE DUVALL, HARVEY GUILLÉN, REBECCA HENDERSON, CHEYENNE JACKSON, AND MICHAELA WATKINS and GLENN FLESHLER

NEW YORK, NY (February 25, 2021) IFC Films announced today that it is acquiring North American rights to WEREWOLVES WITHIN from director Josh Ruben (SCARE ME), and penned by screenwriter and bestselling author, Mishna Wolff (I'M DOWN) - based on the virtual reality video game by Ubisoft. The ensemble cast includes Sam Richardson (VEEP, DETROITERS), Milana Vayntrub (THIS IS US), George Basil (CRASHING), Sarah Burns (BARRY), Michael Chernus (TOMMY/CBS), Catherine Curtin (ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK), Wayne Duvall (THE HUNT), Harvey Guillén (WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS), Rebecca Henderson (RUSSIAN DOLL), Cheyenne Jackson (30 ROCK), Michaela Watkins (BRITTANY RUNS A MARATHON), and Glenn Fleshler (TRUE DETECTIVE). IFC Films will release the film theatrically on June 25th, 2021 and On Demand & Digital Platforms July 2nd, 2021.

WEREWOLVES WITHIN was produced by Jason Altman, Margaret Boykin, and Andrew Lieberman for Ubisoft Film & Television; Matt Miller, Natalie Metzger, and Benjamin Wiessner for Vanishing Angle; and Sam Richardson.

After a proposed gas pipeline creates divisions within the small town of Beaverfield, and a snowstorm traps its residents together inside the local inn, newly arrived forest ranger FINN (Sam Richardson) and postal worker CECILY (Milana Vayntrub) must try to keep the peace and uncover the truth behind a mysterious creature that has begun terrorizing the community.

'We found a perfect home for our first independently produced feature with IFC,' said Jason Altman, Head of Ubisoft Film & Television. 'Their enthusiasm, taste, and strategy in a complicated marketplace continues to impress us, and we can't wait to bring this film to fans of the game and larger audiences alike.'

Arianna Bocco, President at IFC Films said, 'WEREWOLVES WITHIN is a wild and hilarious film adaptation of Ubisoft's genius original game concept and we are so thrilled to bring this entertaining whodunnit to audiences this summer. Josh Ruben who arrived with SCARE ME, has assembled an incredible cast to bring his newest vision to light, and we're sure it will leave audiences clutching their popcorn and howling from laughter.

Josh Ruben added, 'The wonderful folks at IFC made it clear that they're fans of our film first, which is great, because, surprise, we're fans of IFC. They're behind some of the most formative, groundbreaking films I've ever seen, so… I'm dreaming. This is a dream, right?'

The deal for the film was negotiated by IFC Films' President Arianna Bocco and Director of Acquisitions Aijah Keith with 30WEST on behalf of the filmmakers. Mister Smith Entertainment is handling international rights on the film and will be launching sales at the upcoming Berlin EFM in March.

ABOUT IFC FILMS

Established in 2000 and based in New York City, IFC Films is a leading U.S. distributor of independent film. Its unique distribution model makes independent films available to a national audience by releasing them in theaters as well as on cable's Video On Demand (VOD) and digital platforms.

Upcoming releases include the critically-acclaimed MOFFIE directed by Oliver Hermanus and Christian Petzold's UNDINE. Current releases include Sam Pollard's acclaimed documentary MLK/FBI and Chad Hartigan's LITTLE FISH. Some of the company's successes over the years have included BOYHOOD, THE DEATH OF STALIN, FRANCES HA, MY BIG FAT GREEK WEDDING, Y TU MAMA TAMBIEN, THE BABADOOK, TOUCHING THE VOID, 4 MONTHS, 3 WEEKS AND 2 DAYS, CHE, SUMMER HOURS, ANTICHRIST, IN THE LOOP, JOAN RIVERS: A PIECE OF WORK, TINY FURNITURE, and CARLOS. IFC Films has worked with established and breakout filmmakers, including Steven Soderbergh, Gus Van Sant, Spike Lee, Richard Linklater, Miranda July, Lars Von Trier, Gaspar Noé, Todd Solondz, Cristian Mungiu, Susanne Bier, Olivier Assayas, Jim McKay, Larry Fessenden, Paul Dano, Gregg Araki, Jacques Rivette, Claude Chabrol, Abdellatif Kechiche, Kore-eda Hirokazu, Abbas Kiarostami, Alfonso Cuaron, Noah Baumbach, Lena Dunham, Ethan Hawke and many more. IFC Films is a sister label to IFC Midnight, and is owned and operated by AMC Networks Inc.

ABOUT UBISOFT FILM & TELEVISION

Ubisoft Film & Television's mission is to bring Ubisoft's award-winning games into new areas of entertainment and to create original stories set in the world, culture and community of gaming.

The division has a slate of IP-based and original film and TV projects in various stages of development and production, including the films 'Tom Clancy's The Division' (Netflix), 'Rabbids' (Lionsgate), 'Just Dance' (Screen Gems), 'Beyond Good & Evil' (Netflix), the live-action series 'Assassin's Creed' (Netflix), the current series 'Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet' (Apple TV+) and 'Rabbids Invasion' (season 4 on Netflix) among others.