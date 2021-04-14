AMC : IFC MIDNIGHT PICKS UP NORTH AMERICAN RIGHTS TO WYATT ROCKEFELLER'S SCI-FI WESTERN ‘SETTLERS' STARRING SOFIA BOUTELLA, BROOKLYNN PRINCE and JONNY LEE MILLER

NEW YORK, NEW YORK (APRIL 14, 2021) - IFC Midnight announced today that it is acquiring North American rights to Wyatt Rockefeller's feature narrative debut, SETTLERS. Written and directed by Rockefeller, SETTLERS stars Sofia Boutella (CLIMAX, KINGSMAN: THE SECRET SERVICE, STAR TREK BEYOND), Ismael Cruz Córdova (THE UNDOING, THE GOOD WIFE), Brooklynn Prince (THE FLORIDA PROJECT, HOME BEFORE DARK), Nell Tiger Free (M. Night Shyamalan's SERVANT, GAME OF THRONES), and Jonny Lee Miller (AEON FLUX, TRAINSPOTTING). The film is produced by Julie Fabrizio for Jericho Motion Pictures, Joshua Horsfield for Intake Films and Johan Kruger for Brittle Star Pictures, alongside executive producer Ben Pugh, co-founder of 42. IFC Midnight will release the film in summer 2021.

SETTLERS takes place on a remote homestead on the Martian frontier, as a refugee family from Earth clings to hope for a better life. But when strangers appear in the surrounding hills and attempt to run them off, nine-year-old Remmy (Brooklynn Prince) is faced with the desperate reality her mother (Sofia Boutella) and father (Jonny Lee Miller) have tried so hard to keep from her.

Arianna Bocco, President of IFC Films said, 'We are excited SETTLERS has found a home with IFC Midnight. Wyatt Rockefeller is a talented new voice in storytelling and commands strong performances from his talented cast. We can't wait to bring SETTLERS to audiences nationwide this summer.'

Director Wyatt Rockefeller added, 'I've discovered some of my favorite movies and filmmakers thanks to IFC. They are champions of independent voices and innovators in their own right. I can't think of a better home for our sci-fi western about the gut-wrenching choices a family has to make to stay alive.'

The deal for the film was negotiated by IFC Films' President Arianna Bocco and Director of Acquisitions Aijah Keith with UTA Independent Film Group on behalf of the filmmakers.

