Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  AMC Networks Inc.    AMCX

AMC NETWORKS INC.

(AMCX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AMC : IFC MIDNIGHT PICKS UP NORTH AMERICAN RIGHTS TO WYATT ROCKEFELLER'S SCI-FI WESTERN ‘SETTLERS' STARRING SOFIA BOUTELLA, BROOKLYNN PRINCE and JONNY LEE MILLER

04/14/2021 | 03:17pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, NEW YORK (APRIL 14, 2021) - IFC Midnight announced today that it is acquiring North American rights to Wyatt Rockefeller's feature narrative debut, SETTLERS. Written and directed by Rockefeller, SETTLERS stars Sofia Boutella (CLIMAX, KINGSMAN: THE SECRET SERVICE, STAR TREK BEYOND), Ismael Cruz Córdova (THE UNDOING, THE GOOD WIFE), Brooklynn Prince (THE FLORIDA PROJECT, HOME BEFORE DARK), Nell Tiger Free (M. Night Shyamalan's SERVANT, GAME OF THRONES), and Jonny Lee Miller (AEON FLUX, TRAINSPOTTING). The film is produced by Julie Fabrizio for Jericho Motion Pictures, Joshua Horsfield for Intake Films and Johan Kruger for Brittle Star Pictures, alongside executive producer Ben Pugh, co-founder of 42. IFC Midnight will release the film in summer 2021.

SETTLERS takes place on a remote homestead on the Martian frontier, as a refugee family from Earth clings to hope for a better life. But when strangers appear in the surrounding hills and attempt to run them off, nine-year-old Remmy (Brooklynn Prince) is faced with the desperate reality her mother (Sofia Boutella) and father (Jonny Lee Miller) have tried so hard to keep from her.

Arianna Bocco, President of IFC Films said, 'We are excited SETTLERS has found a home with IFC Midnight. Wyatt Rockefeller is a talented new voice in storytelling and commands strong performances from his talented cast. We can't wait to bring SETTLERS to audiences nationwide this summer.'

Director Wyatt Rockefeller added, 'I've discovered some of my favorite movies and filmmakers thanks to IFC. They are champions of independent voices and innovators in their own right. I can't think of a better home for our sci-fi western about the gut-wrenching choices a family has to make to stay alive.'

The deal for the film was negotiated by IFC Films' President Arianna Bocco and Director of Acquisitions Aijah Keith with UTA Independent Film Group on behalf of the filmmakers.

ABOUT IFC MIDNIGHT

Established in 2000 and based in New York City, IFC Films is a leading U.S. distributor of independent film. Its unique distribution model makes independent films available to a national audience by releasing them in theaters as well as on digital and cable's Video On Demand (VOD) platform, reaching nearly 50 million homes.

Upcoming releases include Josh Ruben's WEREWOLVES WITHIN (6/25) and Hannah Bergholm's HATCHING. Some of the company's successes have included Andy Nyman's critical darling GHOST STORIES, André Øvredal's box-office success THE AUTOPSY OF JANE DOE, Peter Strickland's modern giallo BERBERIAN SOUND STUDIO, Natalie Erika James' RELIC, SWALLOW from Carlo Mirabella Davis and the award-winning and cultural phenomenon THE BABADOOK. IFC Midnight is a sister label to IFC Films, and is owned and operated by AMC Networks Inc.

Disclaimer

AMC Networks Inc. published this content on 14 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2021 19:16:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AMC NETWORKS INC.
03:17pAMC  : IFC MIDNIGHT PICKS UP NORTH AMERICAN RIGHTS TO WYATT ROCKEFELLER'S SCI-FI..
PU
02:17pAMC  : ‘LIL DUVAL'S LIVING MY BEST LIFE' ACQUIRED BY ALLBLK AND RLJE FILMS..
PU
11:45aAMC  : Emmy-Winning Actress Jane Seymour (The Kominsky Method, Dr. Quinn, Medici..
PU
10:50aHow Amazon Strong-Arms Partners Using Its Power -2-
DJ
04/08AMC  : AMCX) Insider Makes Significant Share Sale
MT
04/08AMC  : Jamie lee curtis, keith david, kevin smith & more among presenters for 20..
PU
04/08AMC  : Expands leadership scope of senior streaming and network executives
PU
04/08AMC  : BBC AMERICA TO AIR THE 2021 EE BRITISH ACADEMY FILM AWARDS IN PRIMETIME O..
PU
04/07INSIDER TRENDS : Insider 90-Day Selling Trend Extended at AMC Networks
MT
04/07AMC  : Shudder orders fourth season of groundbreaking drag competition series th..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 893 M - -
Net income 2021 315 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 063 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,24x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 172 M 2 172 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,46x
EV / Sales 2022 1,34x
Nbr of Employees 2 180
Free-Float 36,3%
Chart AMC NETWORKS INC.
Duration : Period :
AMC Networks Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMC NETWORKS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 52,14 $
Last Close Price 52,39 $
Spread / Highest target 71,8%
Spread / Average Target -0,48%
Spread / Lowest Target -56,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Joshua W. Sapan President & Chief Executive Officer
Christina Spade Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Lawrence Dolan Non-Executive Chairman
David Hunter Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Edward Arthur Carroll Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMC NETWORKS INC.46.46%2 172
DISCOVERY, INC.34.20%24 885
FOX CORPORATION28.67%21 841
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.35.68%6 427
TEGNA INC.45.59%4 481
NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOLDINGS LIMITED25.00%3 666
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ