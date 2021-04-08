Log in
AMC : JAMIE LEE CURTIS, KEITH DAVID, KEVIN SMITH & MORE AMONG PRESENTERS FOR 2021 FANGORIA CHAINSAW AWARDS

04/08/2021 | 03:24pm EDT
JAMIE LEE CURTIS, KEITH DAVID, KEVIN SMITH & MORE

AMONG PRESENTERS FOR 2021 FANGORIA CHAINSAW AWARDS

Awards Ceremony to Premieres April 18 at 8pm ET / 5pm PT Exclusively on Shudder

Los Angeles - April 8, 2021 - Shudder and FANGORIA announced today presenters at the 2021 FANGORIA Chainsaw Awards, premiering Sunday, April 18 at 8pm ET/5pm PT exclusively on Shudder, AMC Networks' premium streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural. The ceremony, which recognizes outstanding achievement in horror film and television, will be hosted by actor and writer David Dastmalchian (Ant-Man and the Wasp) and feature Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween), Keith David (The Thing), Gigi Saul Guerrero (director, Culture Shock), Issa Lopez (director, Tigers Are Not Afraid), Kevin Smith (Clerks), Tananarive Due (Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror), Blumhouse founder and CEO Jason Blum, James Jude Courtney (Halloween), Doug Jones (The Shape of Water) and drag artist and The Boulet Brothers' Dragula season two winner Biqtch Puddin' as presenters. This year's nominated films include The Invisible Man, Freaky, The Dark and the Wicked, Host and Possessor as well as actors Vince Vaughn, Kathryn Newton, Clancy Brown and Elisabeth Moss.

'We're thrilled to partner with our friends at FANGORIA, a horror institution, to present their annual Chainsaw Awards, televised for the first time in years. We hope to bring Shudder members and horror fans together for a vibrant celebration of the genre we love so much,' said Craig Engler, GM for Shudder.

'The Chainsaw Awards are an institution in horror, having existed in the magazine since 1992. Bringing them back as an actual event has been a dream, and airing them on Shudder is something we've been working toward since we resurrected the magazine,' said FANGORIA editor Phil Nobile Jr.

This year's ceremony will be filmed and hosted virtually with pre- and post-show on socials. The ceremony will premier exclusively on the 'Shudder TV' feed - available only on Shudder's TV and mobile apps and online at Shudder.com - airing simultaneously in the US, Canada, UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand, marking the first time the Chainsaw Awards have been televised globally. The ceremony will also be released via FANGORIA's online and social platforms after the Shudder premiere.

Since 1992, the Chainsaw Awards have honored top achievements in the horror genre, with past recipients including Jonathan Demme, Sam Raimi, Robert Eggers, Toni Collette and George Romero.

The Chainsaw Awards are executive produced by Tara Ansley, Abhi Goel, Phil Nobile Jr. and produced by Armen Aghaeian and Rebekah McKendry.

ABOUT FANGORIA

Since 1979, FANGORIA has been 'First In Fright.' At one point the only place on newsstands where fans could read about the world of horror, today Fango has adapted to a world it helped create - one in which Fango's early readers are winning Oscars for their contributions to, and expansion of, the genre. In 2020 FANGORIA was acquired by producer Tara Ansley and serial entrepreneur Abhi Goel, and this year the brand will expand (along with resurrected sister brands STARLOG and GOREZONE) into the digital space, where it will thrive as an iconic genre media destination.

FANGORIA's current mission is to honor its legacy through expansion into original film and TV production, podcasts, gaming and more. Now in its 42nd year, Fango celebrates a massive and diverse community of creators and fans and is at the forefront of the current moment of celebrating genre as a legitimate entertainment space - one in which all are welcome. When it comes to horror, everyone screams in the same language.

FANGORIA Studios was launched in January 2021 to develop and produce film, television and podcasts using the iconic FANGORIA, STARLOG and GOREZONE brands. Circle of Confusion represents in all areas.

FANGORIA

Website - www.fangoria.com
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/FANGORIA
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/FANGORIAStudios

Twitter - https://twitter.com/FANGORIA

Twitter - https://twitter.com/FANGORIAStudios
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/FANGORIA

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/FANGORIAStudios

ABOUT SHUDDER

AMC Networks' Shudder is a premium streaming video service, super-serving members with the best selection in genre entertainment, covering horror, thrillers and the supernatural. Shudder's expanding library of film, TV series, and originals is available on most streaming devices in the US, Canada, the UK, Ireland, Germany, Australia and New Zealand. For a 7-day, risk-free trial, visit www.shudder.com

Disclaimer

AMC Networks Inc. published this content on 08 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2021 19:23:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
