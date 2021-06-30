AMC : LUCY LAWLESS WELCOMES WILLIAM SHATNER, MARTIN HENDERSON AND MORE TO ACORN TV HIT SERIES MY LIFE IS MURDER

Season 2 RETURNS AUGUST 30 on ACORN TV

New York, NY-June 30, 2021 - AMC Networks' Acorn TV is thrilled to announce a host of exciting new guest stars in the upcoming season of its original New Zealand mystery series My Life Is Murder, starring award-winning Kiwi actress Lucy Lawless (Xena: Warrior Princess, Spartacus). Returning to streaming service Acorn TV on August 30, Season 2 will reunite Lucy with several former castmates from her most iconic series, including Anna Hutchison (Spartacus), Graham Vincent (Spartacus), Jay Ryan (Beauty and The Beast, It Chapter Two, Mary Kills People) and Bruce Hopkins (Lord of the Rings,Xena: Warrior Princess), as well as an array of acclaimed actors in guest star roles including the beloved William Shatner (Star Trek, Haven), Martin Henderson (Grey's Anatomy, The Gloaming), Michelle Ang (Fear The Walking Dead, Triple 9), Sara Wiseman (A Place to Call Home, Rake), Bill Bailey (Black Books, Ralph Spaced), Matt Whelan (Narcos: Mexico, The Sounds), popular drag performers Kita Mean and Amanduh La Hor, among several other guest stars to be announced.

Building on the warmth, intrigue, and humor of its acclaimed Australian series, My Life Is Murder moves to Auckland, New Zealand for its new 10-episode season.

Alexa finds herself back in her home country for the first time in years, and can't help herself when she is asked to look into a bizarre unsolved murder. Joined again by her partner-in-crime-solving, Madison Feliciano (Ebony Vagulans) as well as series newcomers, the charismatic detective Harry, Rawiri Jobe, and café owner Reuben, Joe Naufahu (Game of Thrones), she quickly finds herself investigating other murder mysteries in surprising, glamorous worlds filled with intriguing characters who are hiding dangerous and deadly secrets.

'I am in love with the city of my birth and I'm thrilled to be showing her off to the world as the stunning backdrop to our stories. We are joined by some of NZ's finest acting talent, headed by Rawiri Jobe and Joe Naufahu,' says Lucy Lawless.

This new season of the ratings-hit crime drama was greenlit by a consortium consisting of AMC Networks' streaming service Acorn TV, which will take a package of English-speaking rights (North America, the UK and Australia premiere rights with secondary rights for NZ), DCD Rights for rest of world and producer Greenstone TV, with New Zealand broadcaster TVNZ and Network 10 in Australia also on board. TVNZ 1 has the global premiere of the series earlier in August.

