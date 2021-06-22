AMC : MS. FISHER'S MODERN MURDER MYSTERIES SEASON 2

'Fun, fizzy' - TV Guide

'Clever crime fare' - The New York Times

'Vivacious' - Indiewire

'Four stars… Groovy' -Arts Hub (Australia)

Watch Season Two Trailer

Download Photos

Press Pack (Cast Q&As, Production Notes)

Episodes 207-208 of Ms. Fisher's Modern Murder Mysteries are now available to watch on Screeners.com. New episodes from season two continue to premiere weekly on Mondays through July 19.

A spinoff of the Australian sensation Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries, the swinging 1960's crime series Ms. Fisher's Modern Murder Mysteries follows the fearless and spirited Peregrine Fisher (Logie Award-nominated Geraldine Hakewill, Wanted), the niece of world-class adventuress and private detective Phryne Fisher, as she inherits a windfall from her famous aunt and sets out to become an exceptional sleuth in her own right.

As unusual crimes unfold in 1960s Melbourne, Peregrine Fisher (Hakewilll) tackles her biggest mysteries yet while juggling romance, a career, and the life of an Adventuress. But just as Peregrine prepares to settle into a courtship with noble policeman Detective James Steed (Joel Jackson, Peter Allen: Not the Boy Next Door, Deadline Gallipolli), the two crime-fighters face a crossroads. Playful but never mocking, exuberant but never naive, Peregrine Fisher continues her mission to do the legacy of her famous aunt justice, to find her way in changing times and to make a difference in the world.

This season, while Peregrine investigates cases at an air hostess school, a dog show, and a bowling alley, Birdie Birnside (Catherine McClements, Wentworth) reignites her spying career with an old flame, and Violetta (Louisa Mignone) and Samuel (Toby Truslove) struggle to contain their passion. Despite their busy lives, the gang have Peregrine's back; because the modern road to happy-ever-after isn't always rosy and staying true to oneself can sometimes mean hurting those you love.

Season two of Ms. Fisher's Modern Murder Mysteries consists of eight episodes.

Episode Descriptions

Ep. 7: Reel Murder - Debuts Monday, July 12

The gang gather at the river to relax and distract themselves from their assorted heartaches, but when Samuel hooks a corpse with his fishing rod, a day in the sun turns deadly. It emerges that the victim evaded murder charges many years ago, and so Peregrine and James search for a suspect with motive for revenge.

Ep. 8: New Year's Evil - Debuts Monday, July 19 *Season Finale*

It's New Year's Eve at the Adventuresses' Club, and dead on the floor is the singer of Melbourne's hottest pop band. Earlier that night, as Peregrine welcomes guests to the Adventuresses' Club for a lavish New Year's Eve party. Before long, the shot rings out again, and Peregrine realizes she's been looking at the murderer all night without even knowing it.

About Acorn TV

Called a 'glorious streaming service… an essential must-have' (The Hollywood Reporter) and 'Netflix for the Anglophile' (NPR), AMC Networks' Acorn TV is North America's largest streaming service specializing in British and international television. Acorn TV adds exclusive new programs every week with a deep library of mysteries, dramas, and comedies with no commercials. In 2021, Acorn TV will feature several commissioned original series including the second season of Miss Fisher spinoff Ms. Fisher's Modern Murder Mysteries, British crime drama Whitstable Pearl, Kiwi romantic comedy Under the Vines and British detective drama Dalgliesh starring Bertie Carvel, as well as Irish crime thriller Bloodlands starring James Nesbitt and co-executive produced by Jed Mercurio, the return of New Zealand detective series My Life Is Murder starring Lucy Lawless, popular Canadian period drama Murdoch Mysteries, and a growing catalog of popular bingeable dramas that include A Place to Call Home, Detectorists, Jack Irish andFoyle's War. Recent Acorn TV Original series include Deadwater Fell starring David Tennant, highly-rated BBC One drama The Nest; and groundbreaking BBC One period drama A Suitable Boy from Mira Nair. Acorn TV offers a free 7-day trial and thereafter is just $5.99/month or $59.99/year.

Facebook: OfficialAcornTV - Twitter: @AcornTV - Instagram: @Acorn_tv