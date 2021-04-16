Log in
AMC : NEW BLOOD IGNITES FLAMES ON SEASON SIX OF ‘GROWING UP HIP HOP' PREMIERING THURSDAY, MAY 13 AT 9 PM ET ON WE TV

04/16/2021 | 02:47pm EDT
Hip-Hop Pioneer Uncle Luke with Daughter Cree and Legendary Bad Boy Records Producer Stevie J with Daughter Savannah and Son Stevie Jr. Join the Cast to Turn Up the Heat

New York, NY - April 16, 2021 - WE tv announces today that the sixth season of 'Growing Up Hip Hop' will premiere Thursday, May 13 at 9 PM ET, alongside an explosive new supertease. Grammy Award-winning producer Stevie J, daughter Savannah and son Stevie Jr., as well as famed industry vet Luther 'Uncle Luke' Campbell and daughter Cree, join the stacked cast this year.

Rumors run wild over betrayal, heartache, and family secrets, this season on 'Growing Up Hip Hop,' Angela Simmons (Rev Run's daughter) is hot and heavy with a new love interest, who packs a punch as a professional boxer; but her family, especially sister Vanessa, worry that Angela's moving too fast and heading towards heartbreak. A battle of dueling weddings between Egypt Criss (Pepa & Treach's daughter) and her cousin, Tahira 'Tee Tee' Francis, uncovers a shocking family secret that no one sees coming. Savannah Jordan (Stevie J's daughter) is keeping her own secrets from her father and catches the eye of Boogie Dash. Meanwhile, unfinished business between artist Briana Latrise and Boogie comes to a head and leads to a dramatic turn of events. Cree Campbell (Uncle Luke's daughter) struggles to repair the complicated relationship with her father, who she has been at odds with for years. Jojo Simmons (Rev Run's son) teams up with Cree and Eric 'Lil Eazy-E' Wright Jr. (Eazy-E's son) to put on an artist showcase with a star-studded lineup of hip-hop legends. The pressure to succeed is higher than ever, targeting acts such as Da Brat, Pep and Uncle Luke…but nothing prepares Jojo and his wife Tanice when tragedy strikes.

'Growing Up Hip Hop,' is produced by Entertainment One (eOne) and Datari Turner Productions. Lauren Gellert and Kate Farrell are executive producers for WE tv.

About WE tv

With compelling, can't miss unscripted shows, WE tv's programming is fueled by personalities and relationships filled with purpose and passion. WE tv welcomes everyone and creates an inclusive experience across all platforms: on TV, online, on demand, and social media, embracing how today's digitally savvy, socially engaged audiences connect through content, using it as a catalyst to drive conversation and build community. WE tv is owned and operated by AMC Networks Inc., and its sister channels include AMC, BBC America, IFC and SundanceTV.

Disclaimer

AMC Networks Inc. published this content on 16 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2021 18:46:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
