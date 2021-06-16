Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. AMC Networks Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMCX   US00164V1035

AMC NETWORKS INC.

(AMCX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AMC : SHUDDER TO PRODUCE NEXT INSTALLMENT OF V/H/S HORROR ANTHOLOGY FRANCHISE, V/H/S/94, AS A SHUDDER ORIGINAL FILM

06/16/2021 | 01:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Jennifer Reeder and Ryan Prows Join Previously Announced Writer/Directors Simon Barrett, Timo Tjahjanto and Chloe Okuno

NEW YORK - June 16, 2021 - Shudder, AMC Networks' premium streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural, has acquired worldwide rights to V/H/S/94, the fourth installment in the hit horror anthology franchise. The Shudder Original Film will release in North America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand later this year. V/H/S/94 marks the return of the infamous found footage anthology with segments from franchise alumni Simon Barrett (Séance) and Timo Tjahjanto (May the Devil Take You Too) in addition to acclaimed directors Jennifer Reeder (Knives & Skin), Ryan Prows (Lowlife) and Chloe Okuno (Slut). Greg Anderson of the legendary drone metal band Sunn O))) and Southern Lord records founder will compose the film's score.

In V/H/S/94, after the discovery of a mysterious VHS tape, a brutish police swat team launch a high intensity raid on a remote warehouse, only to discover a sinister cult compound whose collection of pre-recorded material uncovers a nightmarish conspiracy.

'The V/H/S series has been known for two things: its unbeatable lineup of filmmakers and its edge-of-your-seat terrifying found-footage stories,' said Craig Engler, GM of Shudder. 'With V/H/S/94, the producers have upped their game-bigger, wilder, scarier than ever before. We can't wait to unleash this new installment on Shudder members.'

'Thrilled seems like an understatement for just how stoked we all are to partner with Shudder', said producer Josh Goldbloom. 'We shot the film entirely during the pandemic, building sets in hotels, conference rooms, and in the spirit of the series punk rock roots we even ventured underground into a sewer. Our team channeled the misery of this past year appropriately, so rest assured it's the biggest, baddest, and most bloodthirsty batch of tapes yet.'

David Bruckner (Hellraiser) and Radio Silence (SCREAM) served as executive producers. Josh Goldbloom produced the project for Cinepocalypse Productions alongside franchise co-creator Brad Miska of Bloody Disgusting, and Kurtis Harder (Spiral).

Michael Schreiber for Studio71, Zak Zeman, & Tom Owen also served as executive producers, along with Michael Paszt, James Fler and Andrew T. Hunt of Raven Banner Entertainment.

# # #

ABOUT SHUDDER

AMC Networks' Shudder is a premium streaming video service, super-serving members with the best selection in genre entertainment, covering horror, thrillers and the supernatural. Shudder's expanding library of film, TV series, and originals is available on most streaming devices in the US, Canada, the UK, Ireland, Germany, Australia and New Zealand. For a 7-day, risk-free trial, visit www.shudder.com.

Disclaimer

AMC Networks Inc. published this content on 16 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2021 17:07:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AMC NETWORKS INC.
01:08pAMC  : Shudder to produce next installment of v/h/s horror anthology franchise, ..
PU
06/10AMC  : 11 Weeks of Reveals until Season 11 of The Walking Dead
PU
06/10BAFTA AWARD-WINNING ACTRESS HELENA B : Untamed planet
PU
06/09AMC  : IFC FILMS MATCHES WITH MILLENNIAL ROM-COM “DATING & NEW YORK”..
PU
06/08AMC  : Ms. fisher's modern murder mysteries season 2
PU
06/08AMC  : Studios greenlights firebite, a co-production with see-saw films to premi..
PU
06/04AMC  : Insider at AMC Networks (AMCX) Makes Significant Sale of Stock
MT
06/04CLOSE UPDATE : US Stocks Rally, S&P Pulls Up Just Shy of Record on Tempered Pick..
MT
06/03INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Prolongs 90-Day Selling Trend at AMC Networks
MT
06/03AMC  : FILIP JAN RYMSZA'S VENICE ENTRY MOSQUITO STATE JOINS SHUDDER'S SUMMER LIN..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 898 M - -
Net income 2021 285 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 046 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 674 M 2 674 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,63x
EV / Sales 2022 1,51x
Nbr of Employees 2 180
Free-Float 37,1%
Chart AMC NETWORKS INC.
Duration : Period :
AMC Networks Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMC NETWORKS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 49,55 $
Last Close Price 63,35 $
Spread / Highest target 8,37%
Spread / Average Target -21,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -49,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Joshua W. Sapan President & Chief Executive Officer
Christina Spade Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Lawrence Dolan Non-Executive Chairman
David Hunter Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Edward Arthur Carroll Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMC NETWORKS INC.77.10%2 673
FOX CORPORATION29.50%21 441
DISCOVERY, INC.-0.07%19 504
RTL GROUP S.A.22.70%9 077
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.35.36%6 321
TEGNA INC.34.27%4 137