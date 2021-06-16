AMC : SHUDDER TO PRODUCE NEXT INSTALLMENT OF V/H/S HORROR ANTHOLOGY FRANCHISE, V/H/S/94, AS A SHUDDER ORIGINAL FILM

Jennifer Reeder and Ryan Prows Join Previously Announced Writer/Directors Simon Barrett, Timo Tjahjanto and Chloe Okuno

NEW YORK - June 16, 2021 - Shudder, AMC Networks' premium streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural, has acquired worldwide rights to V/H/S/94, the fourth installment in the hit horror anthology franchise. The Shudder Original Film will release in North America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand later this year. V/H/S/94 marks the return of the infamous found footage anthology with segments from franchise alumni Simon Barrett (Séance) and Timo Tjahjanto (May the Devil Take You Too) in addition to acclaimed directors Jennifer Reeder (Knives & Skin), Ryan Prows (Lowlife) and Chloe Okuno (Slut). Greg Anderson of the legendary drone metal band Sunn O))) and Southern Lord records founder will compose the film's score.

In V/H/S/94, after the discovery of a mysterious VHS tape, a brutish police swat team launch a high intensity raid on a remote warehouse, only to discover a sinister cult compound whose collection of pre-recorded material uncovers a nightmarish conspiracy.

'The V/H/S series has been known for two things: its unbeatable lineup of filmmakers and its edge-of-your-seat terrifying found-footage stories,' said Craig Engler, GM of Shudder. 'With V/H/S/94, the producers have upped their game-bigger, wilder, scarier than ever before. We can't wait to unleash this new installment on Shudder members.'

'Thrilled seems like an understatement for just how stoked we all are to partner with Shudder', said producer Josh Goldbloom. 'We shot the film entirely during the pandemic, building sets in hotels, conference rooms, and in the spirit of the series punk rock roots we even ventured underground into a sewer. Our team channeled the misery of this past year appropriately, so rest assured it's the biggest, baddest, and most bloodthirsty batch of tapes yet.'

David Bruckner (Hellraiser) and Radio Silence (SCREAM) served as executive producers. Josh Goldbloom produced the project for Cinepocalypse Productions alongside franchise co-creator Brad Miska of Bloody Disgusting, and Kurtis Harder (Spiral).

Michael Schreiber for Studio71, Zak Zeman, & Tom Owen also served as executive producers, along with Michael Paszt, James Fler and Andrew T. Hunt of Raven Banner Entertainment.

