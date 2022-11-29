Advanced search
    AMCX   US00164V1035

AMC NETWORKS INC.

(AMCX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-29 pm EST
19.48 USD   -5.34%
05:30pCommunications Services Down as AMC Networks Highlights TV Struggles -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
04:55pAMC Networks to Cut 20% of US Staff as CEO Christina Spade Exits
MT
04:20pBigCommerce, Chevron rise; Chemours, AMC Networks fall
AQ
Communications Services Down as AMC Networks Highlights TV Struggles -- Communications Services Roundup

11/29/2022 | 05:30pm EST
Communications services companies ticked down amid concerns about the growth outlook for conventional television businesses.

Cable channel AMC Networks said Chief Executive Christina Spade stepped down from her role less than three months after taking the reins of the entertainment company.

Shares fell sharply as the company also divulged plans to lay off one fifth of its employees, as cord-cutting by American consumers pares the outlook for growth.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-29-22 1729ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 059 M - -
Net income 2022 325 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 266 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 2,76x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 885 M 885 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,03x
EV / Sales 2023 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 1 883
Free-Float 35,6%
Chart AMC NETWORKS INC.
Technical analysis trends AMC NETWORKS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 20,58 $
Average target price 20,50 $
Spread / Average Target -0,39%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christina Spade Chief Executive Officer
Patrick OConnell Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Lawrence Dolan Non-Executive Chairman
David Hunter Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Anne Gill Kelly Secretary, EVP-Securities & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMC NETWORKS INC.-40.24%885
WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC.-53.61%26 518
FOX CORPORATION-15.99%16 403
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.16.01%6 585
RTL GROUP S.A.-15.02%6 366
PT ELANG MAHKOTA TEKNOLOGI TBK-39.25%5 759