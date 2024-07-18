LOS ANGELES, CA - July 18, 2024 - AMC Networks today announced thatDan Stevens(Abigail,Downton Abbey) will lead and executive produce the third installment of the lauded horror anthology,The Terror: Devil in Silver. Writing is led by executive producers Chris Cantwell (Halt and Catch Fire) and author Victor LaValle, who wrote the celebrated novel on which the season is based. Emmy-nominated director Karyn Kusama (Jennifer's Body, Destroyer, Yellowjackets) also executive produces and will direct the first two episodes.

Stevens will play Pepper, a working-class moving man who, through a combination of bad luck and a bad temper, finds himself wrongfully committed to New Hyde Psychiatric Hospital - an institution filled with the people society would rather forget. There, he must contend with patients who work against him, doctors who harbor grim secrets, and perhaps even the very Devil himself. As Pepper navigates a hellscape where nothing is as it seems, he finds that the only path to freedom is to face down the entity which thrives on the suffering within New Hyde's walls - but doing so may prove that the worst demons of all live inside him.

Shared Stevens: "I'm thrilled to be a part ofThe Terror: Devil in Silver. This series is a dark symphony of psychological horror and gripping drama, set to rock the audience. Victor LaValle, Christopher Cantwell, and this incredible team have crafted a unique and twisted dance of devils and shadows. I look forward to delivering something epic that will echo through the halls like an iron bell."

Stevens most recently appeared in the filmsAbigail,Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, and as a voice in the Academy Award-winning animated featureThe Boy and the Heron. Upcoming, Stevens will star alongside Hunter Schafer in Tilman Singer'sCuckoo(Neon), and he recently wrapped production Netflix's limited seriesZero Day.Dan Stevens Headshot

The executive producing team forThe Terror: Devil in Silverincludes Ridley Scott and David W. Zucker for Scott Free Productions, Alexandra Milchan and Scott Lambert for Emjag Productions, Guymon Casady (Entertainment 360), Dan Stevens and Brooke Kennedy.

Previous seasons ofThe Terror have focused on a British naval expedition stuck in the ice while searching for the Northwest Passage and events in a Japanese internment camp during World War II. Season one became AMC+'s most watched library release ever in the first month following its debut on the service last fall. Season two is currently streaming on AMC+.

The Terror: Devil in Silverwill premiere on AMC and AMC+ with six episodes in 2025.

Stevens is represented by CAA, Julian Belfrage Associates, and Peikoff Mahan Law Office.

