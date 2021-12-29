Financial literacy or luck? The year small-time traders made a big impact

(Repeats to more subscribers)
LONDON/NEW YORK, Dec 29 (Reuters) - In May, San Diego-based
Emily was feeling flush from a year of double-digit gains earned
from trading stocks. Equity options, which some fellow
stay-at-home investors were dabbling in, would juice up her
returns, she decided.
Emily was among the army of small-time investors who shook
up stock markets in 2021. Some earned fortunes by squeezing out
hedge funds from short positions on so-called "meme" stocks such
as retailer GameStop and cinema group AMC Entertainment.
But AMC proved to be Emily's downfall. As its shares hovered
around $15, she began selling "naked call options" that allowed
holders to buy underlying stock from her at pre-agreed price.
Instead of falling as expected, however, AMC stock rocketed.
Naked options meant Emily did not actually own the shares.
When AMC shares hit $72.62 on June 2, margin calls kicked in -
essentially a demand for cash to top up her brokerage account.
"I was on the phone with (brokerage) TD Ameritrade's margin
team, telling them to give me more time ... but it was either I
sell it or they sell it," she said. Eventually, she said she
liquidated her portfolio, losing $670,000.
Emily is not the trader's real name but she provided
documents confirming her identity. Reuters could not
independently verify the size of her losses but reviewed
brokerage statements showing she sold sizeable call options on
AMC and other stocks in May.
"It was very devastating. I couldn't sleep," Emily said.
Having quit her human resources job at the end of 2019 to trade
full time, she now works as a delivery driver.
Her account is a cautionary tale of what can happen when
booming markets tempt inexperienced investors to risk it all.
But for every Emily, there is a small-time trader who surfed
this year's stock market boom, energised by economic recovery,
central bank money-printing and government cash handouts.
TD Ameritrade, the broker Emily used, says along with broker
Schwab, it added six million new accounts this year.
Conditions were ripe for retail trading even pre-pandemic,
as new mobile platforms enabled individuals to buy stocks, or
fractions of stocks, at tiny or even non-existent commissions.
"Everyone can get their bit of the pie," said Ben Phillips,
a 30-year old London-based pilot who started trading in 2019. He
calls himself a long-term investor, but also day trades "as a
bit of fun, a bit of gambling".
The retail wave was the "main reason" global equity demand
reached $1.1 trillion this year, JPMorgan strategist Nikolaos
Panigirtzoglou said.
"By acting as momentum traders, retail investors will most
likely continue to propagate the equity markets, at least for
the coming year. They will have no alternatives because interest
rates will stay near 0%," he added.
BIG BUYERS
Retail trading, unlike meme crazes, seems unlikely to fade.
U.S. retail traders have bought a net $281 billion worth of
U.S. stocks so far this year, against $240 billion in 2020 and
$38 billion in 2019, according to Vanda.
Many forayed into equity options, lifting U.S. volumes more
than 40% from 2020, analytics firm Trade Alert estimates.
They also account for up to half the trading in single-stock
options - wagers on individual shares - according to JPMorgan.
That in turn took such options' share of total option volumes to
a record high this year, Reuters analysis of Trade Alert data
shows.
The retail frenzy is most pronounced in U.S. markets and
even platforms popular in Europe say traffic is generally
highest in U.S. companies such as Tesla, Nio, Apple, Amazon and
GameStop.
But the trend is broadening.
Russia's Moscow Exchange says 26 million retail accounts are
registered with it, up four-fold from early 2020, and both the
bourse and brokerage Tinkoff plan to expand trading https://www.reuters.com/markets/stocks/tinkoff-investments-becomes-first-russian-broker-offer-weekend-trading-2021-12-22
hours, including into the weekend.
In India, 19% of trading in November was by mobile phone -
one barometer of retail activity - according to Bombay Stock
Exchange data, versus 7% in November 2019.
SLOWDOWN
Trading activity growth has slowed, possibly as central
banks signal higher interest rates are coming.
Brokerage eToro's online platform, which has two-thirds of
its customers in Europe, saw 106 million trades in the third
quarter of 2021, half of the first quarter total, though well
above early-2019 levels of 63 million.
Meagre returns elsewhere persuaded Phillips, the pilot, to
start trading in late 2019.
While his Tesla holdings were hit hard by the March 2020
sell-off, he bought more after watching YouTube videos where
traders advised watchers to "buy the dip."
The subsequent bounce quadrupled Phillips' initial 15,000
pound ($20,100) outlay, he said, but he has no plans to sell,
citing his "10-year conviction" on Tesla.
Others such as Dan, a 24-year-old student from northern
England, caught the trading bug through "boredom" and reading
online chatrooms such as 'WallStreetBets' that pumped meme
stocks.
Requesting his full name not be used, Dan says he made four
times his 1,000 pound investment in GameStop, though friends who
got in late lost money.
He has since quit day trading, calling it "luck," but
invests in stocks via a British savings account. The experience
had "helped me be more financially literate," he added.
Emily, the Californian trader, also still trades but in
smaller volumes.
She hopes one day to rebuild her portfolio.
($1 = 0.7454 pounds)
(Additional reporting by Andrey Ostroukh in Moscow Editing by
Sujata Rao and Mark Potter)