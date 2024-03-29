View and Embed Teaser Trailer with Premiere Date

NEW YORK - March 29, 2024 - AMC Networks today announced that the highly-anticipated drama Orphan Black: Echoes set in the world of Orphan Black and starring Krysten Ritter (Marvel's Jessica Jones, Love and Death), who also serves as executive producer, will premiere Sunday, June 23 on AMC, AMC+ and BBC AMERICA. The announcement was made as part of the celebration of the groundbreaking series, Orphan Black's 11th anniversary, tomorrow, Saturday, March 30.

Set in the near future, Orphan Black: Echoes takes a deep dive into the exploration of the scientific manipulation of human existence. It follows a group of women as they weave their way into each other's lives and embark on a thrilling journey, unravelling the mystery of their identity and uncovering a wrenching story of love and betrayal. Ritter plays Lucy, a woman with an unimaginable origin story, trying to find her place in the world. The series also stars Keeley Hawes (Bodyguard, It's A Sin, Line of Duty), Amanda Fix (North of Normal, High School), Avan Jogia (Now Apocalypse, Zombieland: Double Tap), Rya Kihlstedt (A Teacher, One Mississippi) and James Hiroyuki Liao (Barry, The Dropout).

Anna Fishko (Pieces of Her, The Society, Fear the Walking Dead) is creator, writer, showrunner and executive producer of Orphan Black: Echoes with John Fawcett, the co-creator of the original series who also directed 17 episodes across all five seasons, on as director and executive producer. David Fortier and Ivan Schneeberg, executive producers from Boat Rocker on the original Orphan Blackseries, return as executive producers on the new series. Boat Rocker's Nick Nantell and Kerry Appleyard will also executive produce, in addition to Katie O'Connell Marsh. Boat Rocker manages the Orphan Black global franchise, including content distribution and consumer products.

Produced by Boat Rocker, and starring Emmy® winner Tatiana Maslany in multiple roles, Orphan Black, became a cult phenomenon with a passionate fanbase known as the "Clone Club." Superfans are invited to catch up on AMC+ where all five seasons of the original series are available with more fan-focused engagement slated on social channels over the weekend.

Orphan Black received critical and award acclaim, earning a Peabody Award in 2014 and hailed as "thoroughly impressive, wildly entertaining" by The Hollywood Reporter, and as "a singular accomplishment in drama" by The Daily Beast. The series started on a train platform when a troubled woman, Beth Childs (Maslany), locked eyes with an unknown identical woman, Sarah Manning (Maslany), before jumping to her death. From that day on, they've been inextricably linked to a clone conspiracy that has come to rule Sarah's life. Every twist and turn around the maze of this world has led to a new enemy, a new ally, a new clone and always, new questions. How many of us are out there? Who created us? Who is trying to kill us? The search for these answers have sent Sarah and her newly-found sisters Alison (Maslany), Cosima (Maslany) and Helena (Maslany) crashing head first into some of the most nefarious foes and life revelations they could've ever imagined. The cast includes Jordan Gavaris, Maria Doyle Kennedy, Kristian Bruun, Evelyne Brochu, Kevin Hanchard, Ari Millen, Skyler Wexler and Josh Vokey.

