Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. AMC Networks Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMCX   US00164V1035

AMC NETWORKS INC.

(AMCX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:42 2022-09-27 pm EDT
20.07 USD   -2.00%
01:15pShudder Acquires Satan's Slaves : Communion
PU
09/16Amc+ : Kicks off october with highly anticipated premieres for the walking dead, which begins its epic eight-episode conclusion, and anne rice's interview with the vampire
PU
09/09Amc Networks Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SHUDDER ACQUIRES SATAN'S SLAVES: COMMUNION

09/27/2022 | 01:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK - September 27, 2022 - Shudder, AMC Network's premium streaming service for horror, thriller, and the supernatural has acquired the rights to Satan's Slaves: Communion, the terrifying sequel to the Shudder Original Satan's Slaves from acclaimed writer-director Joko Anwar (Gundala, Impetigore). Satan's Slaves: Communion follows a family living in a rundown apartment after escaping terror from their mother who returned from the death not knowing that their new place is a bigger threat to their lives. The film which was the first Indonesian film shot with IMAX technology will be available exclusively on Shudder in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand on Friday, November 4.

"For at least the last half decade, Joko Anwar has been directing some of the best horror movies in the world. The original Satan's Slaves is widely lauded as one of the scariest movies in Shudder history, so we're beyond thrilled to have Joko back with a sequel that more than lives up to the original. We can't wait for our members to see how this terrifying story plays out," said Shudder general manager, Craig Engler.

"I'm thrilled to have Shudder releasing Satan's Slaves: Communion and presenting the movie to its perfect audience. This film is a direct sequel to the first one and will answer some questions left in the first movie while opening up new things to explore in the storyline," said Joko Anwar.

Returning cast members to the franchise include Tara Basro, Bront Palarae, Endy Arfian, Nasar Anuz, Egi Fedly and Ayu Laksmi; while new to the second film are: Muzakki Ramdhan, Fatih Unru, Ratu Felisha, Jourdy Pranata, Kiki Narendra, Nafiza Fatia Rani and Iqbal Sulaiman. Satan's Slaves: Communion is produced by Tia Hasibuan, Gope T. Samtani and Sunil Samtani.

Anwar is a prolific writer-director-producer. His latest project is horror adaptation Fritzchen and his previous film work includes Impetigore, A Copy of My Mind and The Forbidden Door while serving as writer-director on television shows, Halfworlds and Folklore.

Satan's Slaves: Communion has broken box office records in Indonesia and is one of the highest profile acquisitions to come from the territory in some time.

The deal was negotiated by Pip Ngo of XYZ Films on behalf of the filmmakers, and Emily Gotto, VP, Global Acquisitions & Co-Productions on behalf of Shudder.

About Shudder

AMC Networks' Shudder is a premium streaming video service, super-serving members with the best selection in genre entertainment, covering horror, thrillers, and the supernatural. Shudder's expanding library of film, TV series, and originals is available on most streaming devices in the US, Canada, the UK, Ireland, Germany, Australia, and New Zealand.

About XYZ Films

XYZ Films is an independent studio whose mission is to empower visionary storytellers from every corner of the planet. As a producer, financier and distributor, the company is uniquely suited to identify talented filmmakers and bring their stories to life. XYZ recently expanded into talent management, working with a global roster of filmmakers. XYZ was founded in 2008 by Nate Bolotin, Nick Spicer, and Aram Tertzakian. The company's titles include THE RAID franchise, 2017 Sundance winner I DON'T FEEL AT HOME IN THIS WORLD ANYMORE, and Panos Cosmatos' psychedelic revenge thriller MANDY.

Disclaimer

AMC Networks Inc. published this content on 27 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2022 17:14:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AMC NETWORKS INC.
01:15pShudder Acquires Satan's Slaves : Communion
PU
09/16Amc+ : Kicks off october with highly anticipated premieres for the walking dead, which beg..
PU
09/09Amc Networks Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Ex..
AQ
09/09Amc : IFC FILMS ACQUIRES U.S. RIGHTS TO “BLACKBERRY” THE STORY OF THE WORLD'S ..
PU
09/05Game Developer -Socialpoint Partners With AMC to Bring The Walking Dead to Dragon City ..
AQ
08/31Amc : International central & northern europe secures multi-year distribution agreement wi..
PU
08/30PassionFlix Inc. announced that it has received $9.409178 million in funding from AMC N..
CI
08/24PassionFlix Inc. announced that it expects to receive $15.227849 million in funding
CI
08/10Amc : Executive producer john legend returns to topline all-star guest roster for the new ..
PU
08/10Amc : IFC FILMS TAKES NORTH AMERICA ON “THE LOST KING” FROM STEPHEN FREARS STA..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMC NETWORKS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 114 M - -
Net income 2022 315 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 108 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 2,83x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 879 M 879 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,96x
EV / Sales 2023 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 1 883
Free-Float 35,6%
Chart AMC NETWORKS INC.
Duration : Period :
AMC Networks Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMC NETWORKS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 20,48 $
Average target price 33,78 $
Spread / Average Target 64,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christina Spade Chief Executive Officer
Patrick OConnell Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Lawrence Dolan Non-Executive Chairman
David Hunter Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Anne Gill Kelly Secretary, EVP-Securities & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMC NETWORKS INC.-40.53%879
WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC.-51.53%27 699
FOX CORPORATION-15.66%16 499
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.16.49%6 597
PT ELANG MAHKOTA TEKNOLOGI TBK-29.39%6 484
RTL GROUP S.A.-29.60%4 899