SHUDDER ACQUIRES SATAN'S SLAVES: COMMUNION

NEW YORK - September 27, 2022 - Shudder, AMC Network's premium streaming service for horror, thriller, and the supernatural has acquired the rights to Satan's Slaves: Communion, the terrifying sequel to the Shudder Original Satan's Slaves from acclaimed writer-director Joko Anwar (Gundala, Impetigore). Satan's Slaves: Communion follows a family living in a rundown apartment after escaping terror from their mother who returned from the death not knowing that their new place is a bigger threat to their lives. The film which was the first Indonesian film shot with IMAX technology will be available exclusively on Shudder in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand on Friday, November 4.

"For at least the last half decade, Joko Anwar has been directing some of the best horror movies in the world. The original Satan's Slaves is widely lauded as one of the scariest movies in Shudder history, so we're beyond thrilled to have Joko back with a sequel that more than lives up to the original. We can't wait for our members to see how this terrifying story plays out," said Shudder general manager, Craig Engler.

"I'm thrilled to have Shudder releasing Satan's Slaves: Communion and presenting the movie to its perfect audience. This film is a direct sequel to the first one and will answer some questions left in the first movie while opening up new things to explore in the storyline," said Joko Anwar.

Returning cast members to the franchise include Tara Basro, Bront Palarae, Endy Arfian, Nasar Anuz, Egi Fedly and Ayu Laksmi; while new to the second film are: Muzakki Ramdhan, Fatih Unru, Ratu Felisha, Jourdy Pranata, Kiki Narendra, Nafiza Fatia Rani and Iqbal Sulaiman. Satan's Slaves: Communion is produced by Tia Hasibuan, Gope T. Samtani and Sunil Samtani.

Anwar is a prolific writer-director-producer. His latest project is horror adaptation Fritzchen and his previous film work includes Impetigore, A Copy of My Mind and The Forbidden Door while serving as writer-director on television shows, Halfworlds and Folklore.

Satan's Slaves: Communion has broken box office records in Indonesia and is one of the highest profile acquisitions to come from the territory in some time.

The deal was negotiated by Pip Ngo of XYZ Films on behalf of the filmmakers, and Emily Gotto, VP, Global Acquisitions & Co-Productions on behalf of Shudder.

About Shudder

AMC Networks' Shudder is a premium streaming video service, super-serving members with the best selection in genre entertainment, covering horror, thrillers, and the supernatural. Shudder's expanding library of film, TV series, and originals is available on most streaming devices in the US, Canada, the UK, Ireland, Germany, Australia, and New Zealand.

About XYZ Films

XYZ Films is an independent studio whose mission is to empower visionary storytellers from every corner of the planet. As a producer, financier and distributor, the company is uniquely suited to identify talented filmmakers and bring their stories to life. XYZ recently expanded into talent management, working with a global roster of filmmakers. XYZ was founded in 2008 by Nate Bolotin, Nick Spicer, and Aram Tertzakian. The company's titles include THE RAID franchise, 2017 Sundance winner I DON'T FEEL AT HOME IN THIS WORLD ANYMORE, and Panos Cosmatos' psychedelic revenge thriller MANDY.