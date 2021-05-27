SHUDDER ORIGINAL EVENT SERIES SLASHER: FLESH & BLOOD, STARRING HORROR LEGEND DAVID CRONENBERG, TO PREMIERE THURSDAY, AUGUST 12

NEW YORK - May 27, 2021 - Shudder, AMC Networks' premium streamer for horror, thriller and the supernatural, announced today that the new event series Slasher: Flesh & Blood, starring horror legend David Cronenberg (The Fly, Videodrome), will exclusively stream on the service in the U.S., Australia and New Zealand beginning Thursday, August 12 with two episodes, followed by new episodes streaming each week. The series follows a wealthy, dysfunctional family that gathers for a reunion on a secluded island only to learn they'll be pitted against one another in a cruel game of life and death, all while being stalked by a mysterious masked killer. Nothing is what it seems and no one is safe as the tension - and body count - ratchets up.

The eight-episode event series stars Cronenberg alongside cast members from previous installments of the Slasher franchise in brand new roles, including Paula Brancati (Dark Oracle), Jefferson Brown (Carrie), Patrice Goodman (Sunnyside), Sabrina Grdevich (A.I. Artificial Intelligence), and Christopher Jacot (Going the Distance). New to the franchise are Rachael Crawford (Heartland), Jeananne Goosen (The Walking Dead), Sydney Meyer (Departure), and Alex Ozerov (The Americans).

'Slasher: Flesh & Blood is like Knives Out done by John Carpenter and takes the Slasher franchise to a new level with a gripping and scary story about family secrets, intrigue, murder and legacy,' said Craig Engler, Shudder's General Manager. 'We're incredibly lucky to have David Cronenberg, an icon of the genre, giving a standout performance as the fearsome, intimidating patriarch of the Galloway family who sets the tone for the shocking twists, crazy mysteries, and total mayhem that's to come. Shudder members won't want to miss a single episode of this incredible event series.'

Developed and produced by Shaftesbury and created by Aaron Martin, the series is executive produced by Aaron Martin, Christina Jennings, Scott Garvie, David Ozer, Thomas P. Vitale, David Nagelber, Tim Rouhana and Showrunner Ian Carpenter, with Adam MacDonald directing. Slasher is produced in association with the Rogers Cable Network Fund.

ABOUT SHUDDER

AMC Networks' Shudder is a premium streaming video service, super-serving members with the best selection in genre entertainment, covering horror, thrillers and the supernatural. Shudder's expanding library of film, TV series, and originals is available on most streaming devices in the US, Canada, the UK, Ireland, Germany, Australia and New Zealand. For a 7-day, risk-free trial, visit www.shudder.com.

ABOUT SHAFTESBURY

Shaftesbury is an award-winning creator and producer of original content for television, film, and digital. Shaftesbury's current slate includes 14 seasons of Murdoch Mysteries for CBC, Acorn TV, and UKTV, four seasons of critically acclaimed horror series Slasher, three seasons of Hudson & Rex for Citytv/Rogers Sports and Media, and several new primetime series including Departure for Global/Corus Entertainment and NBC Universal, Dead Still for RTÉ, Acorn TV, and Citytv/Rogers, and The Sounds for CBC, Acorn TV, and Sky NZ. Building on a library of award-winning kids' programs, Shaftesbury also has an extensive slate of new kids and family programming including The Solutioneers, Miikshi, What the Stink?, and Emerald Code. Shaftesbury's in-house, Emmy® Award-winning immersive and branded entertainment studio, Shaftesbury XR, works with broadcasters and brands to create ground-breaking stories and games in digital, virtual, augmented, and mixed reality. www.shaftesbury.ca