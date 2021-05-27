Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. AMC Networks Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMCX   US00164V1035

AMC NETWORKS INC.

(AMCX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SHUDDER ORIGINAL EVENT SERIES SLASHER: FLESH & BLOOD, STARRING HORROR LEGEND DAVID CRONENBERG, TO PREMIERE THURSDAY, AUGUST 12

05/27/2021 | 05:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK - May 27, 2021 - Shudder, AMC Networks' premium streamer for horror, thriller and the supernatural, announced today that the new event series Slasher: Flesh & Blood, starring horror legend David Cronenberg (The Fly, Videodrome), will exclusively stream on the service in the U.S., Australia and New Zealand beginning Thursday, August 12 with two episodes, followed by new episodes streaming each week. The series follows a wealthy, dysfunctional family that gathers for a reunion on a secluded island only to learn they'll be pitted against one another in a cruel game of life and death, all while being stalked by a mysterious masked killer. Nothing is what it seems and no one is safe as the tension - and body count - ratchets up.

The eight-episode event series stars Cronenberg alongside cast members from previous installments of the Slasher franchise in brand new roles, including Paula Brancati (Dark Oracle), Jefferson Brown (Carrie), Patrice Goodman (Sunnyside), Sabrina Grdevich (A.I. Artificial Intelligence), and Christopher Jacot (Going the Distance). New to the franchise are Rachael Crawford (Heartland), Jeananne Goosen (The Walking Dead), Sydney Meyer (Departure), and Alex Ozerov (The Americans).

'Slasher: Flesh & Blood is like Knives Out done by John Carpenter and takes the Slasher franchise to a new level with a gripping and scary story about family secrets, intrigue, murder and legacy,' said Craig Engler, Shudder's General Manager. 'We're incredibly lucky to have David Cronenberg, an icon of the genre, giving a standout performance as the fearsome, intimidating patriarch of the Galloway family who sets the tone for the shocking twists, crazy mysteries, and total mayhem that's to come. Shudder members won't want to miss a single episode of this incredible event series.'

Developed and produced by Shaftesbury and created by Aaron Martin, the series is executive produced by Aaron Martin, Christina Jennings, Scott Garvie, David Ozer, Thomas P. Vitale, David Nagelber, Tim Rouhana and Showrunner Ian Carpenter, with Adam MacDonald directing. Slasher is produced in association with the Rogers Cable Network Fund.

ABOUT SHUDDER

AMC Networks' Shudder is a premium streaming video service, super-serving members with the best selection in genre entertainment, covering horror, thrillers and the supernatural. Shudder's expanding library of film, TV series, and originals is available on most streaming devices in the US, Canada, the UK, Ireland, Germany, Australia and New Zealand. For a 7-day, risk-free trial, visit www.shudder.com.

ABOUT SHAFTESBURY

Shaftesbury is an award-winning creator and producer of original content for television, film, and digital. Shaftesbury's current slate includes 14 seasons of Murdoch Mysteries for CBC, Acorn TV, and UKTV, four seasons of critically acclaimed horror series Slasher, three seasons of Hudson & Rex for Citytv/Rogers Sports and Media, and several new primetime series including Departure for Global/Corus Entertainment and NBC Universal, Dead Still for RTÉ, Acorn TV, and Citytv/Rogers, and The Sounds for CBC, Acorn TV, and Sky NZ. Building on a library of award-winning kids' programs, Shaftesbury also has an extensive slate of new kids and family programming including The Solutioneers, Miikshi, What the Stink?, and Emerald Code. Shaftesbury's in-house, Emmy® Award-winning immersive and branded entertainment studio, Shaftesbury XR, works with broadcasters and brands to create ground-breaking stories and games in digital, virtual, augmented, and mixed reality. www.shaftesbury.ca

Disclaimer

AMC Networks Inc. published this content on 27 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2021 21:44:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AMC NETWORKS INC.
05/26AMC  : A Closer Look with Marsha Ambrosius Premiering Thursday, June 10th on ALL..
PU
05/26AMC  : Anthology series innocent returns thursday, june 24 exclusively on sundan..
PU
05/25AMC Networks Inc. Announces Change to Location and Format of 2021 Annual Meet..
GL
05/25AMC  : Whitstable pearl all episodes of acorn tv's cozy mystery series now avail..
PU
05/24AMC  : Etheria film festival announces official 2021 lineup to stream exclusivel..
PU
05/21STAFF ME UP, HUE YOU KNOW & HOLLYWOO : Expanded production hiring platform to el..
PU
05/21AMC  : Expands focus and scope of international programming and development grou..
PU
05/21AMC  : New series, films, specials and more now streaming on amc networks' suite..
PU
05/20AMC  : ‘LOVE AFTER LOCKUP' SEASON 3 RETURNS JUNE 18 ON WE TV WITH NEW COUP..
PU
05/20AMC  : Kristen bell, dax shepard, alia shawkat, tim meadows, terry o'quinn, debr..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 893 M - -
Net income 2021 286 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 046 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,25x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 184 M 2 184 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,46x
EV / Sales 2022 1,35x
Nbr of Employees 2 180
Free-Float 37,1%
Chart AMC NETWORKS INC.
Duration : Period :
AMC Networks Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMC NETWORKS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 52,67 $
Last Close Price 51,73 $
Spread / Highest target 74,0%
Spread / Average Target 1,81%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Joshua W. Sapan President & Chief Executive Officer
Christina Spade Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Lawrence Dolan Non-Executive Chairman
David Hunter Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Edward Arthur Carroll Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMC NETWORKS INC.44.62%2 184
FOX CORPORATION28.81%21 422
DISCOVERY, INC.5.75%20 501
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.38.31%6 455
TEGNA INC.38.35%4 261
NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOLDINGS LIMITED26.29%3 774