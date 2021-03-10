Log in
AMC NETWORKS INC.

SUNDANCE NOW OPENS THE RESTAURANT: 1951 WITH NEW EPISODES OF THE HIT SWEDISH DRAMA

03/10/2021 | 02:34pm EST
Binge All 4 Episodes Beginning Thursday, March 25

The Restaurant: 1951 follows the Löwander family during the summer of 1951, as they operate a restaurant in the Stockholm archipelago for the season. Daughter Nina (Hedda Stiernstedt, Svartsjön) once had a passionate relationship with Calle (Charlie Gustaffson, Vikingshill) the chef, but both are now married and have children with others. In the light summer nights on the seaside, their love reawakens - but how great a price are they willing to pay to follow their hearts? Is it really true that love conquers all? Or does it actually destroy all? All four episodes will be available to binge on Thursday, March 25 via Sundance Nowand AMC+.

The drama that The New York Times' Watching called a 'cross [of] Call the Midwife with Succession' and Culture Trip said was 'Sweden's answer to Downton Abbey,' these episodes of The Restaurant explore the relationship between Nina and Calle through the four phases of a most complicated summer.

Episode Synopses

Episode 1 - Försommar (Early Summer)

Summer 1951. The Löwander family is preparing to open a restaurant on Gällnö in the Stockholm archipelago. Here Nina meets Calle again, for the first time since she tried to take her life. With Hedda Stiernstedt, Charlie Gustafsson, Suzanne Reuter, Peter Dalle, Adam Lundgren and others. Written by Ulf Kvensler. Directed by Måns Herngren.

Episode 2 - Midsommar (Midsummer)

Peter and the other staff prepare the midsummer celebration at the restaurant. Chef Backe has high hopes for the evening. Nina and Calle are colleagues, but beneath the surface deeper feelings burn. With Hedda Stiernstedt, Charlie Gustafsson, Suzanne Reuter, Peter Dalle, Adam Lundgren and others. Written by Ulf Kvensler. Directed by Måns Herngren.

Episode 3 - Högsommar (High Summer)

Nina moves down near Erik and Christina in Skåne, but it's not the harmonious reunion she hoped for. Helga suspects that something happened between Nina and Calle on Midsummer's Eve. With Hedda Stiernstedt, Charlie Gustafsson, Suzanne Reuter, Peter Dalle, Adam Lundgren and others. Written by Ulf Kvensler. Directed by Måns Herngren.

Episode 4 - Sensommar (Late Summer)

Calles and Sonja's marriage is cracking at the seams. In Skåne, Nina sinks deeper into depression. Helga and Backe try to save her. At the restaurant, the closing for the season is approaching. With Hedda Stiernstedt, Charlie Gustafsson, Suzanne Reuter, Peter Dalle, Adam Lundgren and others. Written by Ulf Kvensler. Directed by Måns Herngren.

About Sundance Now:

AMC Networks' streaming service Sundance Now is for culture craving TV watchers looking for their next series to obsess over and offers a rich selection of original and exclusive series from engrossing true crime to heart-stopping dramas and fiercely intelligent thrillers from around the world, all streaming commercial-free. Exclusive new programs are added every week. Sundance Now has exclusively premiered several distinctive, critically acclaimed Sundance Now Original Series, including supernatural thriller A Discovery of Witches; glamorous thriller Riviera starring Julia Stiles; critically acclaimed French spy thriller crime drama TheBureau; and Swedish period drama TheRestaurant, as well as Sundance Now Exclusives, such as British true crime thriller Des starring David Tennant; Australian drama Upright starring Tim Minchin; and Australian psychological thrilled The Secrets She Keeps; and riveting true crime series The Suspect, The Dakota Entrapment Tapes, No One Saw A Thing, and Killing for Love.

Facebook: @SundanceNow - Twitter: @sundance_now

Disclaimer

AMC Networks Inc. published this content on 10 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2021 19:33:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
