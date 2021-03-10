SUNDANCE NOW OPENS THE RESTAURANT: 1951 WITH NEW EPISODES OF THE HIT SWEDISH DRAMA

Binge All 4 Episodes Beginning Thursday, March 25

The Restaurant: 1951 follows the Löwander family during the summer of 1951, as they operate a restaurant in the Stockholm archipelago for the season. Daughter Nina (Hedda Stiernstedt, Svartsjön) once had a passionate relationship with Calle (Charlie Gustaffson, Vikingshill) the chef, but both are now married and have children with others. In the light summer nights on the seaside, their love reawakens - but how great a price are they willing to pay to follow their hearts? Is it really true that love conquers all? Or does it actually destroy all? All four episodes will be available to binge on Thursday, March 25 via Sundance Nowand AMC+.

The drama that The New York Times' Watching called a 'cross [of] Call the Midwife with Succession' and Culture Trip said was 'Sweden's answer to Downton Abbey,' these episodes of The Restaurant explore the relationship between Nina and Calle through the four phases of a most complicated summer.

Episode Synopses

Episode 1 - Försommar (Early Summer)

Summer 1951. The Löwander family is preparing to open a restaurant on Gällnö in the Stockholm archipelago. Here Nina meets Calle again, for the first time since she tried to take her life. With Hedda Stiernstedt, Charlie Gustafsson, Suzanne Reuter, Peter Dalle, Adam Lundgren and others. Written by Ulf Kvensler. Directed by Måns Herngren.

Episode 2 - Midsommar (Midsummer)

Peter and the other staff prepare the midsummer celebration at the restaurant. Chef Backe has high hopes for the evening. Nina and Calle are colleagues, but beneath the surface deeper feelings burn. With Hedda Stiernstedt, Charlie Gustafsson, Suzanne Reuter, Peter Dalle, Adam Lundgren and others. Written by Ulf Kvensler. Directed by Måns Herngren.

Episode 3 - Högsommar (High Summer)

Nina moves down near Erik and Christina in Skåne, but it's not the harmonious reunion she hoped for. Helga suspects that something happened between Nina and Calle on Midsummer's Eve. With Hedda Stiernstedt, Charlie Gustafsson, Suzanne Reuter, Peter Dalle, Adam Lundgren and others. Written by Ulf Kvensler. Directed by Måns Herngren.

Episode 4 - Sensommar (Late Summer)

Calles and Sonja's marriage is cracking at the seams. In Skåne, Nina sinks deeper into depression. Helga and Backe try to save her. At the restaurant, the closing for the season is approaching. With Hedda Stiernstedt, Charlie Gustafsson, Suzanne Reuter, Peter Dalle, Adam Lundgren and others. Written by Ulf Kvensler. Directed by Måns Herngren.

