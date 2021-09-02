The Walking Dead's Pollyanna McIntosh Joins the Cast of The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2

NEW YORK, NY - September 2, 2021 - AMC announced today that The Walking Dead's Pollyanna McIntosh has joined the cast of The Walking Dead: World Beyond's ten-episode second season premiering October 3 at 10:00p.m. ET/9c on AMC with all episodes available one week early on AMC+, beginning September 26 . McIntosh will reprise her role as 'Jadis,' a fan favorite from the Walking Dead. Co-created by Scott M. Gimple and Showrunner Matt Negrete, The Walking Dead: World Beyond also stars Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Nicolas Cantu, Hal Cumpston, Nico Tortorella, Joe Holt, Jelani Alladin, Natalie Gold, and Ted Sutherland.

AMC also debuted a new trailer and revealed the latest key art for The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2.

'We are thrilled to have the terrific Pollyanna McIntosh back as Jadis, and we're excited for viewers to see how she collides with the characters in this part of the Universe,' said Gimple. 'In our story, years have passed - we'll get hints of what happened with that fateful helicopter ride and learn Jadis has new allies and alliances; she is a big part of connecting the CRM and Three Circles mythology that's seen throughout all three series. We can't wait to share it all with fans of the TWDU,' said Gimple.

'I love the character of Jadis and I love this world so getting to inhabit her again in collaboration with the talented team at The Walking Dead: World Beyond in beautiful Richmond, Virginia was a joy. I hope audiences will catch up with the first season now so they can fully enjoy this epic final season in October,' said McIntosh.

Season two of The Walking Dead: World Beyond concludes the epic story of Iris (Royale), Hope (Mansour), Elton (Cantu), and Silas (Cumpston) - four friends who journeyed across the country on a mission that transformed everything they knew about themselves and the world. As they face off against the mysterious Civic Republic Military and fight for control of their own destiny, goals will shift, bonds will form and crumble, and innocence will be both lost and found. Produced and distributed by AMC Studios, the series is executive produced by Co-Creators Gimple and Showrunner Negrete, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, David Alpert, and Brian Bockrath.

