Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. AMC Networks Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMCX   US00164V1035

AMC NETWORKS INC.

(AMCX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

WE tv DROPS SNEAK PEEK AND REVEALS THE CAST FOR BRAND-NEW SEASON OF ‘MARRIAGE BOOT CAMP: HIP HOP EDITION' COMING MARCH 2022

12/16/2021 | 11:49am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

View Sneak Peek Here

Download Sneak Peek Here

Four new hip hop couples will be pulling up on an all-new season of "Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition," set to premiere in March 2022 on WE tv. This season, Hip Hop superstar K. MICHELLE (Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta) and KASTAN, RICH DOLLAZ and MARIAHLYNN, (Love & Hip Hop: New York) LYRICA and A1, (Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood) and GANGSTA BOO (Three 6 Mafia) and EMMET head to Marriage Boot Camp to face the music.

Resident counselor Dr. Ish Major along with the established Judge Lynn Toler return this season to help the couples confront lies, betrayal, and bitter rivalries. Dr. Ish's unique sensibilities are going to be doled in a no B.S. fashion to pull these celebrities out of the clouds and bring them back into reality. Added to the mix is Judge Toler who brings her tough love approach to lay down the law. But when secrets are exposed, will their relationships survive?

"Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition" is produced for WE tv by Thinkfactory Media, an ITV America company.

About WE tv

With compelling, can't miss unscripted shows and dramatic scripted series, WE tv's programming is fueled by personalities and relationships filled with purpose and passion. WE tv welcomes everyone and creates an inclusive experience across all platforms: on TV, online, on demand, and social media, embracing how today's digitally savvy, socially engaged audiences connect through content, using it as a catalyst to drive conversation and build community. WE tv is owned and operated by AMC Networks Inc., and its sister channels include AMC, BBC America, IFC and SundanceTV. WE tv is available to over 86 million U.S. homes. WE tv: All In.

Disclaimer

AMC Networks Inc. published this content on 16 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2021 16:48:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AMC NETWORKS INC.
11:49aWE TV DROPS SNEAK PEEK AND REVEALS T : Hip hop edition' coming march 2022
PU
12/15AMC : BRENDAN GLEESON, PATRICIA CLARKSON LEAD SUNDANCETV'S STATE OF THE UNION ON FEBRUARY ..
PU
12/15Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on AMC Networks to $43 From $47, Maintains Equalwei..
MT
12/15AMC+ : Scores british spy thriller the ipcress file starring joe cole
PU
12/14Macquarie Adjusts AMC Networks' Price Target to $42 From $57, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
12/13AMC : International Expands Partnership With M7 Group in CEE For On-Demand Content
PU
12/10AMC : Acclaimed drama halt and catch fire coming to amc+
PU
12/10AMC : Announces january highlights for targeted streaming services
PU
12/10AMC : Allblk teams up with black-owned music discovery app, deepr, to launch integrated au..
PU
12/09AMC+ : Releases trailer and key art for firebite
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMC NETWORKS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 030 M - -
Net income 2021 238 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 236 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,25x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 451 M 1 451 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,22x
EV / Sales 2022 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 2 180
Free-Float 37,5%
Chart AMC NETWORKS INC.
Duration : Period :
AMC Networks Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMC NETWORKS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 34,33 $
Average target price 48,91 $
Spread / Average Target 42,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthew C. Blank Chief Executive Officer
Christina Spade Chief Operating & Financial Officer
James Lawrence Dolan Non-Executive Chairman
David Hunter Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Anne Gill Kelly Secretary, SVP-Securities & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMC NETWORKS INC.-1.06%1 451
FOX CORPORATION24.48%20 019
DISCOVERY, INC.-24.99%14 719
PT ELANG MAHKOTA TEKNOLOGI TBK57.14%9 248
RTL GROUP S.A.13.89%7 826
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.34.14%5 941