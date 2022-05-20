AmCad BioMed : The major resolutions of 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting.

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders' meeting:2022/05/20 2.Important resolutions I.Profit distribution/deficit compensation: Approved the Proposal for deficit compensation of 2021. 3.Important resolutions II.Amendments of the company charter:None. 4.Important resolutions III.Business report and financial statements: Recognized 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements. 5.Important resolutions IV.Election for directors and supervisors:None. 6.Important resolutions V.Other matters: Approved the Company's"Acquiring or disposing of asset handlers". 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.