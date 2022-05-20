Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. AmCad BioMed Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4188   TW0004188008

AMCAD BIOMED CORPORATION

(4188)
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  05-18
16.90 TWD   -0.59%
01:45aAMCAD BIOMED : The major resolutions of 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting.
PU
05/10AmCad BioMed Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
02/21AmCad BioMed Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AmCad BioMed : The major resolutions of 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting.

05/20/2022 | 01:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: AmCad BioMed Corporation
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/05/20 Time of announcement 13:35:15
Subject 
 The major resolutions of 2022 Annual General
Shareholders' Meeting.
Date of events 2022/05/20 To which item it meets paragraph 18
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders' meeting:2022/05/20
2.Important resolutions  I.Profit distribution/deficit compensation:
Approved the Proposal for deficit compensation of 2021.
3.Important resolutions II.Amendments of the company charter:None.
4.Important resolutions III.Business report and financial statements:
Recognized 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements.
5.Important resolutions IV.Election for directors and supervisors:None.
6.Important resolutions V.Other matters:
Approved the Company's"Acquiring or disposing of asset handlers".
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

AmCad BioMed Corporation published this content on 20 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2022 05:44:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AMCAD BIOMED CORPORATION
01:45aAMCAD BIOMED : The major resolutions of 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting.
PU
05/10AmCad BioMed Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31,..
CI
02/21AmCad BioMed Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, ..
CI
02/18AMCAD BIOMED : Announcing termination of private equity offering which was approved by 202..
PU
02/18AMCAD BIOMED : BOD revoked non-compete prohibition on financial and accounting officer
PU
02/18AMCAD BIOMED : Change to the spokesperson, financial and accounting officer
PU
02/18AMCAD BIOMED : Board of Directors approved the convening of the 2022 Annual Shareholders' ..
PU
02/18AMCAD BIOMED : BOD resolved no dividend distribution
PU
02/18AmCad BioMed Corporation Appoints Maureen Chang as Spokesperson, Financial Officer and ..
CI
02/18AMCAD BIOMED : BOD approve 2021Q4 consolidated financial statements
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 85,8 M 2,89 M 2,89 M
Net income 2021 -25,5 M -0,86 M -0,86 M
Net cash 2021 356 M 12,0 M 12,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 -40,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 899 M 30,3 M 30,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 9,95x
EV / Sales 2021 7,85x
Nbr of Employees 34
Free-Float 45,3%
Chart AMCAD BIOMED CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
AmCad BioMed Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yi Li Lee General Manager & Director
Chih-Yuan Huang Spokesman, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Cheng Chia Li Chairman
Chun Hsiang Yang Deputy General Manager-Research & Development
I Cheng Yang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMCAD BIOMED CORPORATION-12.66%30
SARTORIUS AG-35.87%23 240
REVENIO GROUP OYJ-19.39%1 248
BIOTAGE AB (PUBL)-28.63%1 233
VAREX IMAGING CORPORATION-30.24%877
CELLAVISION AB (PUBL)6.70%827