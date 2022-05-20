AmCad BioMed : The major resolutions of 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting.
05/20/2022 | 01:45am EDT
Provided by: AmCad BioMed Corporation
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/05/20
Time of announcement
13:35:15
Subject
The major resolutions of 2022 Annual General
Shareholders' Meeting.
Date of events
2022/05/20
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders' meeting:2022/05/20
2.Important resolutions I.Profit distribution/deficit compensation:
Approved the Proposal for deficit compensation of 2021.
3.Important resolutions II.Amendments of the company charter:None.
4.Important resolutions III.Business report and financial statements:
Recognized 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements.
5.Important resolutions IV.Election for directors and supervisors:None.
6.Important resolutions V.Other matters:
Approved the Company's"Acquiring or disposing of asset handlers".
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
AmCad BioMed Corporation published this content on 20 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2022 05:44:08 UTC.