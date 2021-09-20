Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. AMCI Acquisition Corp. II
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMCIU   US00166R2094

AMCI ACQUISITION CORP. II

(AMCIU)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AMCI Acquisition II : Announces the Separate Trading of its Common Stock and Warrants, Commencing September 24, 2021 (Form 8-K)

09/20/2021 | 05:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AMCI Acquisition Corp. II Announces the Separate Trading of its Common Stock and Warrants, Commencing September 24, 2021

GREENWICH, CT, September 20, 2021 - AMCI Acquisition Corp. II (Nasdaq: AMCIU) (the "Company") announced today that, commencing on or about September 24, 2021, the holders of the Company's units (the "Units") may elect to separately trade the shares of Class A common stock (the "Common Stock") and warrants (the "Warrants") included in the Units. The Common Stock and Warrants that are separated will trade on The Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") under the symbols "AMCI" and "AMCIW", respectively. Units that are not separated will continue to trade on Nasdaq under the symbol "AMCIU". No fractional Warrants will be issued upon separation of the Units and only whole Warrants will trade. Holders of Units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the Units into Common Stock and Warrants.

AMCI Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company intends to focus on investment opportunities centered around the themes of sustainability, decarbonization and energy transition.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from Evercore Group L.L.C., Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 35th Floor, New York, NY 10055, by telephone at (888) 474-0200 or by e-mail at ecm.prospectus@evercore.com.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the search for an initial business combination. No assurance can be given that the proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement for the Company's initial public offering filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contact

Nimesh Patel

Chief Executive Officer and Director

AMCI Acquisition Corp. II

203-625-9200

npatel@amcigroup.com

Disclaimer

AMCI Acquisition Corp. II published this content on 20 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2021 21:21:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AMCI ACQUISITION CORP. II
05:22pAMCI ACQUISITION II : Announces the Separate Trading of its Common Stock and War..
PU
05:18pAMCI ACQUISITION CORP. II : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05:06pAMCI ACQUISITION CORP. II : Announces the Separate Trading of its Common Stock a..
PR
09/17AMCI ACQUISITION II : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditio..
AQ
08/12AMCI ACQUISITION CORP. II : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
08/06AMCI ACQUISITION CORP. II : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregist..
AQ
08/06AMCI Acquisition Corp. II Announces Board Appointments
CI
08/06AMCI ACQUISITION CORP. II : Announces Closing of $150 Million Initial Public Off..
PR
08/06AMCI Acquisition Corp. II announced that it has received $3.5 million in fund..
CI
08/03AMCI ACQUISITION CORP. II : Announces Pricing of $150 Million Initial Public Off..
PR
More news
Chart AMCI ACQUISITION CORP. II
Duration : Period :
AMCI Acquisition Corp. II Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMCI ACQUISITION CORP. II
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Managers and Directors
Nimesh N. Patel Chief Executive & Director
Brian Beem President & Director
Patrick Murphy Chief Financial Officer
Adrian Paterson Independent Director
Jill Watz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMCI ACQUISITION CORP. II0.00%185
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)33.05%69 913
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-5.73%25 894
HAL TRUST32.13%15 487
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)7.73%14 531
LIFCO AB (PUBL)62.86%13 413