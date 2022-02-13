Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Amcil Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMH   AU000000AMH3

AMCIL LIMITED

(AMH)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/10 11:57:54 pm
1.21 AUD   -3.97%
05:02pAMCIL : Update - Dividend/Distribution - AMH
PU
02/07AMCIL LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
01/31AMCIL : Share Purchase Plan - Documentation sent to shareholders
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Amcil : Update - Dividend/Distribution - AMH

02/13/2022 | 05:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Notification of dividend / distribution

Update Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

AMCIL LIMITED

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

AMH - ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Announcement Type

Update to previous announcement

Date of this announcement

14/2/2022

Reason for the Update

Update to announce the DRP and DSSP price for the Interim Dividend. The DRP and DSSP price is AUD 1.21 per share.

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Notification of dividend / distribution

1 / 7

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Details

only

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

AMCIL LIMITED

1.2 Registered Number Type

Registration Number

use

ABN

57073990735

1.3 ASX issuer code

AMH

1.4 The announcement is

Update/amendment to previous announcement

personal

1.4a Reason for update to a previous announcement

Update to announce the DRP and DSSP price for the Interim Dividend. The DRP and DSSP price is AUD 1.21 per share.

1.4b Date of previous announcement(s) to this update

25/1/2022

1.5 Date of this announcement

14/2/2022

1.6 ASX +Security Code

AMH

ASX +Security Description

For

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Pa t 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution: relates to a period of six months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

31/12/2021

Notification of dividend / distribution

2 / 7

use only

Notification of dividend / distribution

2A.4 +Record Date

8/2/2022

2A.5 Ex Date

7/2/2022

2A.6 Payment Date

24/2/2022

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

For personal

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

AUD 0.01000000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market? No

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP) We have a Bonus +Security Plan or equivalent (BSP)

2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution?

Yes

2A.11b If the +entity has a BSP, is the BSP applicable to this dividend/distribution?

Yes

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

Yes

2A.11a(i) DRP Status in respect of this dividend/distribution

Full DRP

2A.11b(i) BSP status in respect of this dividend/distribution

Full BSP offered

Notification of dividend / distribution

3 / 7

Notification of dividend / distribution

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount

this time?

per +security

only

No

AUD

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per

security

AUD 0.01000000

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?

3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked?

Yes

Yes

use

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is 3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit

franked

(%)

100.0000 %

30.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked

+security

0.0000 %

AUD 0.01000000

personal

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount

per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

AUD 0.00000000

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign

income amount per security

AUD 0.00000000

Part 3E - Other - distribution components / tax

3E.1 Please indicate where and when information about tax components can be obtained (you may enter a url).

All of the interim dividend is sourced from taxable capital gains, on which the Company has paid or will pay tax. The

amount of the pre-tax attributable gain on this portion of the dividend, known as an LIC capital gain, is therefore 1.43

cents. This enables some shareholders to claim a tax deduction in their tax return. Further details will be on the dividend

statements.

For

3E.2 Please indicate the following information if applicable. (Refer Annual Investment Income Report specification for

further information)

Field Name

AIIR Specification Reference

Value

Estimated/Actual

Interest

9.79

Unfranked dividends not

declared to be conduit foreign

9.80

income

Unfranked dividends declared

9.81

to be conduit foreign income

Notification of dividend / distribution

4 / 7

4A.5 DRP price calculation methodology
Pricing of the new DRP Shares will be based on a 2.5 per cent discount to the average selling price of shares traded on the ASX and Chi-Xautomated trading systems in the five days from the day the shares began trading on an ex-dividendbasis.
7/2/2022
Wednesday February 9, 2022 17:00:00
4A.4 Period of calculation of reinvestment price Start Date
4A.2 Last date and time for lodgement of election notices to share registry under DRP
4A.1 What is the default option if +security holders do not indicate whether they want to participate in the DRP? Do not participate in DRP (i.e. cash payment)
11/2/2022
End Date
4A.3 DRP discount rate
2.5000 %

Notification of dividend / distribution

Assessable foreign source

9.91

income

Tax-free amounts

9.96

Tax-deferred amounts

9.97

only

Managed investment trust

9.105

fund payments

Franked distributions from

9.120

trusts

Gross cash distribution

9.121

Interest exempt from

9.122

use

withholding

Capital Gains discount

9.124

method Non-Taxable

Australian property

Capital gains other

9.126

Non-Taxable Australian

property

personalFor

Other income

9.130

Royalties

9.135

NCMI

Excluded from NCMI

Pa t 4A - +Dividend reinvestment plan (DRP)

Notification of dividend / distribution

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Amcil Limited published this content on 13 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2022 22:01:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AMCIL LIMITED
05:02pAMCIL : Update - Dividend/Distribution - AMH
PU
02/07AMCIL LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
01/31AMCIL : Share Purchase Plan - Documentation sent to shareholders
PU
01/24AMCIL : Proposed issue of securities - AMH
PU
01/24AMCIL : Dividend/Distribution - AMH
PU
01/24AMCIL : Half Yearly Report and Accounts as at 31 December 2021
PU
01/24Amcil Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
01/24Amcil Limited Announces Ordinary Fully Paid for the Six Months Ended December 31, 2021,..
CI
2021TRANSCRIPT : Amcil Limited - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
2021Tranche Update on Amcil Limited's Equity Buyback Plan announced on February 3, 2010.
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 8,72 M 6,26 M 6,26 M
Net income 2021 6,78 M 4,86 M 4,86 M
Net cash 2021 10,9 M 7,84 M 7,84 M
P/E ratio 2021 52,4x
Yield 2021 2,05%
Capitalization 364 M 261 M 261 M
EV / Sales 2020 29,6x
EV / Sales 2021 40,5x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 57,7%
Chart AMCIL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Amcil Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Robert Mark Freeman Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Andrew J. B. Porter Chief Financial Officer
Rupert Hordern Myer Chairman
Roger George Brown Independent Non-Executive Director
Siobhan McKenna Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMCIL LIMITED-10.04%261
HIPGNOSIS SONGS FUND LIMITED-5.28%1 950
GLOBAL DATA CENTRE GROUP-14.47%70