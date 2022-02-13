Amcil : Update - Dividend/Distribution - AMH

3E.1 Please indicate where and when information about tax components can be obtained (you may enter a url).
All of the interim dividend is sourced from taxable capital gains, on which the Company has paid or will pay tax. The
amount of the pre-tax attributable gain on this portion of the dividend, known as an LIC capital gain, is therefore 1.43
cents. This enables some shareholders to claim a tax deduction in their tax return. Further details will be on the dividend
statements.
For
3E.2 Please indicate the following information if applicable. (Refer Annual Investment Income Report specification for
further information)
Field Name
AIIR Specification Reference
Value
Estimated/Actual
Interest
9.79
Unfranked dividends not
declared to be conduit foreign
9.80
income
Unfranked dividends declared
9.81
to be conduit foreign income
Notification of dividend / distribution
4 / 7
4A.5 DRP price calculation methodology
Pricing of the new DRP Shares will be based on a 2.5 per cent discount to the average selling price of shares traded on the ASX andChi-Xautomated trading systems in the five days from the day the shares began trading on anex-dividendbasis.
7/2/2022
Wednesday February 9, 2022 17:00:00
4A.4 Period of calculation of reinvestment price Start Date
4A.2 Last date and time for lodgement of election notices to share registry under DRP
4A.1 What is the default option if +security holders do not indicate whether they want to participate in the DRP?Do not participate in DRP (i.e. cash payment)
11/2/2022
End Date
4A.3 DRP discount rate
2.5000 %
Notification of dividend / distribution
Assessable foreign source
9.91
income
Tax-free amounts
9.96
Tax-deferred amounts
9.97
only
Managed investment trust
9.105
fund payments
Franked distributions from
9.120
trusts
Gross cash distribution
9.121
Interest exempt from
9.122
use
withholding
Capital Gains discount
9.124
method Non-Taxable
Australian property
Capital gains other
9.126
Non-Taxable Australian
property
personalFor
Other income
9.130
Royalties
9.135
NCMI
Excluded from NCMI
Pa t 4A - +Dividend reinvestment plan (DRP)
Notification of dividend / distribution
5 / 7
