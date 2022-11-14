Amcomri Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

Abacus Media Rights sees strong demand from broadcasters and streaming services

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amcomri Entertainment Inc. (“Amcomri” or the “Company”) (NEO: AMEN) (OTC: AMNNF) (Frankfurt: 25YO), a global producer and distributor of independent movies, TV series and documentaries, announced today financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022. All dollar amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.



Q3 2022 Highlights

Revenues increased 18.9% to $4,360,217 compared to Q3 2021;

Gross margin was 80.1%, consistent with high-margin, low-overhead business model;

Adjusted EBITDA of $1,376,849;

Net loss of $316,789 after one-off non-cash charges of $1,297,231;

Abacus Media Rights (TV and documentary) continued to benefit from strong demand from broadcasters and streaming services; and

Acquired the UK and Irish distribution rights of Screen Media in perpetuity comprising more than 750 hours of films and TV for total cash consideration of $4,800,000.

“Our TV and documentary distribution business, Abacus, continued to perform brilliantly during the quarter on the back of strong demand from broadcasters and streaming services for their growing content offering,” said Robert Price, Chief Executive Officer of Amcomri. “During the quarter, we acquired the UK and Irish distribution rights of Screen Media in perpetuity, further demonstrating our commitment and ability to execute our diversified growth strategy. We now have nearly 5,000 hours of TV programming and about 3,500 movies in our highly sought-after content libraries. Consumer demand for content remains very high. Our content is very effective at driving audience and super-efficient from a cost point of view, and that puts us in a great place.”

“Importantly, we’re just getting started. We are highly focused on expanding our presence in North America, the United Kingdom, and around the globe. We are ten months into our five-year growth plan, and we’ve already completed and integrated three acquisitions. Our plan is for more acquisitions while further strengthening our production, co-production, and distribution capabilities. Looking ahead to 2023, we have several scripted TV dramas planned for release and on the film side we have the highly anticipated release of Left Behind: Rise of the Antichrist on January 26th in USA cinemas starring Kevin Sorbo & Neal McDonough. The franchise and its stars have strong social media followings and previous films in the series have generated over $200 million in sales.”

Selected Financial Information

The following table sets out selected historical financial information for Amcomri for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. Such information is derived from and should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements of Amcomri for the third quarter of 2022, which have been filed under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For the three months ended Sept. 30(2) For the nine months ended Sept. 30(2) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $4,360,217 $3,668,146 $12,089,963 $10,806,023 Gross Margin $3,491,474 $3,668,146 $10,130,873 $9,428,636 Gross Margin Percentage 80.1 % 100.0 % 83.8 % 87.3 % Operating Expenses $2,970,301 $1,007,085 $7,179,315 $3,118,330 Other Expenses (Income) $837,962 $(1,563,561 ) $1,226,898 $90,683 Net Income (Loss) $(316,789 ) $4,224,622 $1,724,660 $6,219,623 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $1,376,849 $2,961,979 $5,008,393 $7,189,575

(1) EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure. See the “Non-IFRS Measures” section for reconciliation to net income.

(2) Amounts in this news release have been converted from British Pounds Sterling at a rate of £1.00 to C$1.612.

Third Quarter Overview

Revenue for the quarter increased 18.9% to $4,360,217 compared to $3,668,146 for the same period in 2021. On a sequential basis, revenue was higher compared to $3,564,563 for the second quarter and $4,165,183 for the first quarter.

Five movies originally expected to be delivered to the Company in the third quarter were delayed. Three of the five movies were delivered subsequent to quarter end and the other two are expected to be delivered before the end of the fourth quarter.

Gross margin for the quarter was $3,491,474, or 80.1% of revenue. Gross margin in the third quarter of last year was $3,668,146, or 100% of revenue, as there was no cost of goods sold in that period.

Operating expenses for the quarter increased 194.9% to $2,970,301 compared to $1,007,085 for the same quarter last year. Contributing to the rise were the cost of director and officer insurance (acquired as a pre-requisite of listing on the NEO Exchange), a $535,637 increase in salaries and benefits (primarily due to a higher headcount), a $339,352 increase in professional fees, and other increases attributable to the growth of the Company. Additionally, as part of the reverse takeover certain directors were each awarded 256,000 common shares of the Company in respect of their service. The issuance of such shares resulted in a one-off non-cash charge of $410,805 being recognized in the quarter.

As a result of the acquisition of the UK and Irish distribution rights of Screen Media in perpetuity, the Company recorded a one-off non-cash impairment charge of $886,426 as a result of unwinding the original acquisition of the distribution rights to the library for what was then, a period of seven years.

Excluding the one-off non-cash charges above, Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter amounted to $1,376,849, or 31.6% of revenue, compared to $2,961,979, or 80.7% of revenue in the third quarter of last year.

The Company reported a net loss of $316,789, or $0.01 per diluted share, for the quarter compared to net income of $4,224,622, or $0.09 per diluted share, for the same period a year ago.

Non-IFRS Measures

This news release refers to certain financial performance measures that are not defined by and do not have a standardized meaning under International Financial Reporting Standards (termed "non-IFRS measures"). Non-IFRS measures are used by management to assess the financial and operational performance of Amcomri. The Company believes that these non-IFRS measures, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, enable investors to evaluate Amcomri’s operating results, underlying performance and prospects in a similar manner to the Company's management. As there are no standardized methods of calculating these non-IFRS measures, Amcomri’s approach may differ from those used by others, and accordingly, the use of these measures may not be directly comparable. Accordingly, these non-IFRS measures are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards.

Amcomri defines EBITDA as net income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. EBITDA is intended to provide a proxy for Amcomri’s operating cash flow and is widely used by industry analysts to compare companies.

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) Net Income $(316,789 ) $4,224,622 $1,724,660 $6,219,623 Add: Interest $131,300 $103,275 $456,934 $111,927 Tax $(62,066 ) $(1,508,368 ) $477,829 $(785,765 ) Amortization and depreciation $327,173 $142,450 $1,046,999 $824,138 Share based payments $410,805 - $415,545 - Impairment – film distribution rights $886,426 - $886,426 $819,652 Adjusted EBITDA $1,376,849 $2,961,979 $5,008,393 $7,189,575

