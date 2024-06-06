VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amcomri Entertainment Inc. (“Amcomri” or the “Company”) (Cboe CA: AMEN) (Frankfurt: 25YO) (OTC: AMNNF) announces, further to its press releases dated May 15, 2024 and May 29, 2024, a further delay in the filing of the Company’s unaudited interim financial statements, management’s discussion & analysis and related officer certificates for the three months ended March 31, 2024 (the “Interim Filings”).



The Company previously announced that it expected to file the Interim Filings concurrently with the Company’s consolidated audited annual financial statements, management’s discussion & analysis, related officer certifications and annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2023 (the “Annual Filings”). The Company filed the Annual Filings on June 4, 2024 and expects to file the Interim Filings on or around June 10, 2024.

The Company is currently subject to a management cease trade order (“MCTO”) issued by its principal regulator, the British Columbia Securities Commission (“BCSC”), dated April 3, 2024. The MCTO prohibits the directors and executive officers and other insiders of the Company from trading in or acquiring securities of the Company until two full business days after the Company files with the BCSC the Annual Filings and the Interim Filings. The MCTO does not affect the ability of investors who are not insiders to trade in the securities of the Company. More information regarding the MCTO is available in the Company’s news releases dated April 3, 2024, April 17, 2024, May 1, 2024, May 15, 2024 and May 29, 2024.

Amcomri Entertainment Inc. (Cboe CA: AMEN) (Frankfurt: 25Y0) provides global distribution capabilities for independent movie, documentary and TV series producers as well as for its own in-house productions. With decades of experience across all key media platforms, Amcomri is rapidly becoming the go-to team for independent producers seeking the broadest possible audience for their productions. The Amcomri Entertainment Inc. group of companies includes 101 Films, 101 Films International, Hollywood Classics International, Amcomri Productions, Appreciated Media Global, Amcomri Productions and Abacus Media Rights.

For further information about Amcomri, see its disclosure documents on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca or visit the company’s website at https://amcomrientertainmentinc.com/.

For more information please contact: Larry Howard

Amcomri, Chief Financial Officer

Email: larry.howard@amcomri.com

Phone: +353-87-686-8255 Pierre Boucher

MBC Capital Markets Advisors

Email: pierre@maisonbrison.com

Phone: 1-514-731-0000

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD‐LOOKING INFORMATION:



This news release includes “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” as such terms are defined under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward‐looking information and statements include disclosure regarding possible events that are based on assumptions about future economic conditions and courses of action, and, in certain cases, can be identified by the use of words such as “potential”, “propose”, “aim”, “depend”, “seeks”, “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “intends”, “anticipates”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “can”, “could”, “should”, “shall”, “would”, “might” or “will”, or the negative forms of any of these words and other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements related to the anticipated delay in, and expected timing of, the completion and filing of the Interim Filings, management’s ability to have the MCTO revoked and any action by any regulator (including the Company’s stock exchange), together with any other outcomes, results or consequences of the MCTO. Forward‐looking information is necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward‐looking information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, uncertain and volatile equity and capital markets, matters concerning the filing of the Interim Filings and actions taken by any regulator in connection therewith and with the MCTO. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward looking information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward‐looking information. All forward-looking information in this news release is made as of the date hereof and qualified by these cautionary statements and those in our continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such forward‐looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investors are cautioned that, trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and uncertainties, please see the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s annual information form dated June 2, 2024 and available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at http://www.sedarplus.ca/.