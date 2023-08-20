Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

AMCOMRI ENTERTAINMENT INC.

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of Amcomri Entertainment Inc. ("the Company") for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022, have been prepared by the management of the Company and approved by the Company's Audit Committee and the Company's Board of Directors.

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3 (3) (a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that an auditor has not reviewed the financial statements.

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management. The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with standards established by CPA Canada for a review of the condensed interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

AMCOMRI ENTERTAINMENT INC.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars, except for share amounts)

As at

June 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

Note

$

$

ASSETS

Cash

1,121,431

3,995,141

Prepaid expenses

5

4,030,462

707,595

Accounts receivable and other receivables

6

2,699,953

1,521,952

Due from related parties

15

-

16,734

Inventory

7

164,568

156,682

Contract assets

10

16,933,809

14,195,673

Production loan receivable

11

3,555,649

5,644,307

28,505,872

26,238,084

Property and equipment

8

131,012

111,331

Intangible assets

9

32,486,444

24,691,778

Goodwill

9

163,904

160,676

TOTAL ASSETS

61,287,232

51,201,869

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

17

29,582,219

24,778,706

Production loan payable

13

2,564,709

3,843,577

Loans payable

14

6,996,691

7,223,345

Deferred revenue

12

4,777,311

1,633,597

Due to related parties

15

20,150

-

43,941,080

37,479,225

Loans payable

14

178,138

251,406

Deferred income tax liability

360,736

177,302

Total liabilities

44,479,954

37,907,936

Share capital

16

4,654,419

4,654,419

Share premium

16

1,417,500

1,417,500

Contributed surplus

16

14,955

7,150

Retained Earnings

10,701,658

7,579,257

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

18,746

(364,393)

Total shareholders' equity

16,807,278

13,293,933

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

61,287,232

51,201,869

Corporate information and going concern (Note 1)

Investment in joint venture (Note 4)

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

"Robert Price"

"Larry Howard"

Director

Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

2

AMCOMRI ENTERTAINMENT INC.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars, except for share amounts)

Three months

Three months

Six months

Six months

ended

ended

ended

ended

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022

Note

$

Revenue

7,513,160

3,564,563

12,631,836

7,729,746

Operating expenses:

Direct operating costs

7

866,395

264,850

1,817,572

1,090,347

Amortization

9

1,729,828

521,292

2,563,884

719,826

Depreciation

8

13,770

-

25,227

-

Advertising and promotion

240,661

233,307

387,694

271,259

Production loan interest

13

50,297

-

126,787

Interest expense

14

501,817

245,948

534,977

325,634

Management fees

15,800

-

31,250

148,819

Office and administrative

248,735

24,362

375,164

206,623

Professional fees

828,053

177,733

1,338,162

1,311,714

Salaries and benefits

15

1,107,663

650,763

1,969,371

1,159,684

Share-based payment

16

6,686

4,740

7,805

4,740

Bad Debt

-

2,784

-

2,784

Travel and entertainment

41,238

45,717

109,030

57,931

Total operating expenses

5,650,943

2,171,496

9,286,923

5,299,361

Operating income

1,862,217

1,393,067

3,344,913

2,430,385

Interest income

11

123,545

119,838

237,801

171,386

Impairment of film distribution

9

rights

(257,559)

-

(257,559)

-

Foreign exchange gain

(55,647)

74,596

(52,689)

(20,247)

Income (loss) before tax

1,672,556

1,587,501

3,272,466

2,581,524

Income tax expense

(139,401)

(324,327)

(150,065)

(539,895)

Net income (loss)

1,533,155

1,263,174

3,122,401

2,041,629

Accumulated other

comprehensive income

Cumulative translation

202,371

(738,135)

383,139

(933,956)

adjustment

Net and Comprehensive Income

1,735,526

525,039

3,505,540

1,107,673

(loss)

Earnings (loss) per share - Basic

16

0.02

0.02

0.04

0.03

and diluted

Weighted average number of

16

shares outstanding - basic and

diluted

73,606,424

72,326,424

73,606,424

72,137,766

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

3

AMCOMRI ENTERTAINMENT INC.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars, except for share amounts)

Share Capital

Accumulated

Other

Number of

Share

Contributed

Comprehensive

shares1

Amount

Premium

Surplus

Retained Earnings

Income (loss)

Total

$

$

$

$

$

$

Balance, January 1, 2022

89,216,404

1

1,417,500

-

7,939,189

35,863

9,392,553

Shares issued to settle debt

2,743,077

-

-

-

-

-

-

Share consolidation (25:1)

(88,281,103)

-

-

-

-

-

-

Reverse takeover

66,666,667

2,758,784

-

-

-

-

2,758,784

Shares issued to settle debt

1,981,379

1,486,034

-

-

-

-

1,486,034

Share-based payments

1,280,000

409,600

-

7,150

-

-

416,750

Net loss for the year

-

-

-

-

(359,932)

-

(359,932)

Cumulative translation

-

-

-

-

-

(400,256)

(400,256)

adjustment

Balance, December 31, 2022

73,606,424

4,654,419

1,417,500

7,150

7,579,257

(364,393)

13,293,933

Balance, December 31, 2022

73,606,424

4,654,419

1,417,500

7,150

7,579,257

(364,393)

13,293,933

Share-based payments (Note

-

-

-

7,805

-

-

7,805

16 (b) and Note 16 (d))

Net profit(loss) for the period

-

-

-

-

3,122,401

-

3,122,401

Cumulative translation

-

-

-

-

-

383,139

383,139

adjustment

Balance, June 30, 2023

73,606,424

4,654,419

1,417,500

14,955

10,701,658

18,746

16,807,278

1 - Comparative number of shares restated to show historical share transactions of the Company, dollar values are historical values of Trinity

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

4

