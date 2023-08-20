Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
AMCOMRI ENTERTAINMENT INC.
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022
NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of Amcomri Entertainment Inc. ("the Company") for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022, have been prepared by the management of the Company and approved by the Company's Audit Committee and the Company's Board of Directors.
Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3 (3) (a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that an auditor has not reviewed the financial statements.
The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management. The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with standards established by CPA Canada for a review of the condensed interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.
AMCOMRI ENTERTAINMENT INC.
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars, except for share amounts)
As at
June 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
Note
$
$
ASSETS
Cash
1,121,431
3,995,141
Prepaid expenses
5
4,030,462
707,595
Accounts receivable and other receivables
6
2,699,953
1,521,952
Due from related parties
15
-
16,734
Inventory
7
164,568
156,682
Contract assets
10
16,933,809
14,195,673
Production loan receivable
11
3,555,649
5,644,307
28,505,872
26,238,084
Property and equipment
8
131,012
111,331
Intangible assets
9
32,486,444
24,691,778
Goodwill
9
163,904
160,676
TOTAL ASSETS
61,287,232
51,201,869
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
17
29,582,219
24,778,706
Production loan payable
13
2,564,709
3,843,577
Loans payable
14
6,996,691
7,223,345
Deferred revenue
12
4,777,311
1,633,597
Due to related parties
15
20,150
-
43,941,080
37,479,225
Loans payable
14
178,138
251,406
Deferred income tax liability
360,736
177,302
Total liabilities
44,479,954
37,907,936
Share capital
16
4,654,419
4,654,419
Share premium
16
1,417,500
1,417,500
Contributed surplus
16
14,955
7,150
Retained Earnings
10,701,658
7,579,257
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
18,746
(364,393)
Total shareholders' equity
16,807,278
13,293,933
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
61,287,232
51,201,869
Corporate information and going concern (Note 1)
Investment in joint venture (Note 4)
On behalf of the Board of Directors:
"Robert Price"
"Larry Howard"
Director
Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements
AMCOMRI ENTERTAINMENT INC.
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars, except for share amounts)
Three months
Three months
Six months
Six months
ended
ended
ended
ended
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
Note
$
Revenue
7,513,160
3,564,563
12,631,836
7,729,746
Operating expenses:
Direct operating costs
7
866,395
264,850
1,817,572
1,090,347
Amortization
9
1,729,828
521,292
2,563,884
719,826
Depreciation
8
13,770
-
25,227
-
Advertising and promotion
240,661
233,307
387,694
271,259
Production loan interest
13
50,297
-
126,787
Interest expense
14
501,817
245,948
534,977
325,634
Management fees
15,800
-
31,250
148,819
Office and administrative
248,735
24,362
375,164
206,623
Professional fees
828,053
177,733
1,338,162
1,311,714
Salaries and benefits
15
1,107,663
650,763
1,969,371
1,159,684
Share-based payment
16
6,686
4,740
7,805
4,740
Bad Debt
-
2,784
-
2,784
Travel and entertainment
41,238
45,717
109,030
57,931
Total operating expenses
5,650,943
2,171,496
9,286,923
5,299,361
Operating income
1,862,217
1,393,067
3,344,913
2,430,385
Interest income
11
123,545
119,838
237,801
171,386
Impairment of film distribution
9
rights
(257,559)
-
(257,559)
-
Foreign exchange gain
(55,647)
74,596
(52,689)
(20,247)
Income (loss) before tax
1,672,556
1,587,501
3,272,466
2,581,524
Income tax expense
(139,401)
(324,327)
(150,065)
(539,895)
Net income (loss)
1,533,155
1,263,174
3,122,401
2,041,629
Accumulated other
comprehensive income
Cumulative translation
202,371
(738,135)
383,139
(933,956)
adjustment
Net and Comprehensive Income
1,735,526
525,039
3,505,540
1,107,673
(loss)
Earnings (loss) per share - Basic
16
0.02
0.02
0.04
0.03
and diluted
Weighted average number of
16
shares outstanding - basic and
diluted
73,606,424
72,326,424
73,606,424
72,137,766
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements
AMCOMRI ENTERTAINMENT INC.
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars, except for share amounts)
Share Capital
Accumulated
Other
Number of
Share
Contributed
Comprehensive
shares1
Amount
Premium
Surplus
Retained Earnings
Income (loss)
Total
$
$
$
$
$
$
Balance, January 1, 2022
89,216,404
1
1,417,500
-
7,939,189
35,863
9,392,553
Shares issued to settle debt
2,743,077
-
-
-
-
-
-
Share consolidation (25:1)
(88,281,103)
-
-
-
-
-
-
Reverse takeover
66,666,667
2,758,784
-
-
-
-
2,758,784
Shares issued to settle debt
1,981,379
1,486,034
-
-
-
-
1,486,034
Share-based payments
1,280,000
409,600
-
7,150
-
-
416,750
Net loss for the year
-
-
-
-
(359,932)
-
(359,932)
Cumulative translation
-
-
-
-
-
(400,256)
(400,256)
adjustment
Balance, December 31, 2022
73,606,424
4,654,419
1,417,500
7,150
7,579,257
(364,393)
13,293,933
Balance, December 31, 2022
73,606,424
4,654,419
1,417,500
7,150
7,579,257
(364,393)
13,293,933
Share-based payments (Note
-
-
-
7,805
-
-
7,805
16 (b) and Note 16 (d))
Net profit(loss) for the period
-
-
-
-
3,122,401
-
3,122,401
Cumulative translation
-
-
-
-
-
383,139
383,139
adjustment
Balance, June 30, 2023
73,606,424
4,654,419
1,417,500
14,955
10,701,658
18,746
16,807,278
1 - Comparative number of shares restated to show historical share transactions of the Company, dollar values are historical values of Trinity
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements
