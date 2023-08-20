For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of Amcomri Entertainment Inc. ("the Company") for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022, have been prepared by the management of the Company and approved by the Company's Audit Committee and the Company's Board of Directors.

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3 (3) (a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that an auditor has not reviewed the financial statements.

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management. The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with standards established by CPA Canada for a review of the condensed interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.