AMCOMRI ENTERTAINMENT INC.
(formerly Appreciated Media Holdings Inc.)
MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2023, AND 2022
This management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") presents an analysis of the financial position of Amcomri Entertainment Inc. (the "Company" or "Amcomri") for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, and 2022. The following information should be read in conjunction with the Company's consolidated financial statements and related notes for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, and 2022 and audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022, including the notes contained therein (collectively the "financial statements"). The financial statements are presented in Canadian currency and were prepared in accordance with accounting policies consistent with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") appropriate in the circumstances.
Additional information related to the Company is available on its website at www.amcomrientertainmentinc.com.Other information related to the Company, including the Company's most recent Annual Information Form ("AIF") and financial statements referred to herein are available on the Canadian Securities Administrator's website at www.sedar.com.
DATE OF REPORT
This MD&A is dated August 14, 2023.
EXPLANATORY NOTE
This MD&A for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, and 2022, has been prepared to assist readers in understanding the financial performance of the Company.
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
The information set forth in this MD&A contains statements concerning future results, future performance, intentions, objectives, plans and expectations that are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. These statements concerning possible or assumed future results of operations of the Company are preceded by, followed by or include the words 'believes', 'expects', 'anticipates', 'estimates', 'intends', 'plans', 'forecasts', 'projects' or similar expressions or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Although the Company's management believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statement or information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements or information referenced herein will prove to be accurate. Forward- looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations that involve numerous risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those identified in the "Risks Factors" section. Assumptions relating to the foregoing involve judgments with respect to, among other things, future economic, competitive and market conditions and future business decisions, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and any of the assumptions could prove inaccurate. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein are given as of the date of this MD&A. Unless required by securities legislation, the Company has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made by or on the Company's behalf.
CAUTION REGARDING NON-IFRS MEASURES
In addition to the results reported in accordance with IFRS, this MD&A makes reference to certain measures that are not recognized under IFRS and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. They are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Company uses non-IFRS measures, including "EBITDA," "adjusted EBITDA" as additional information to complement IFRS measures by providing further understanding of the Company's results of operations from management's perspective. Management believes that these measures provide useful information in that they may exclude amounts that are not indicative of the Company's core operating results and ongoing operations and provide a more consistent basis for comparison between periods. For further details, please refer to the Non-IFRS Financial Measures section later in this document.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Page
Our Business
•
Corporate Profile
4
•
Strategy
5
Performance
•
Overall Performance
5
•
Selected Quarterly Information
5
• Review of Second Quarter Results
6
•
Discussion of Operations
6
Outlook
8
Liquidity and Capital Resources
9
Related Party Transactions
10
Subsequent Events
11
Accounting Estimates and Standards
11
Non-IFRS Financial Measures
12
Risk Factors
13
Corporate Information
32
CORPORATE PROFILE
The Company was acquired on January 7, 2022, by the shareholders of Trinity Pictures Distribution Limited ("Trinity") by way of a reverse takeover (the "RTO") and is now listed on the CBOE Canada Exchange (the "CBOE") under the symbol "AMEN", on OTC Markets Exchange under the symbol "AMNNF" and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol "25YO."
Operating in the multi-billion-dollar film and television market, Amcomri is a global independent producer, distributor, library owner and finance provider of movies, television series, and documentaries. With decades of experience across all key media platforms, the Company is rapidly becoming the go-to team for independent producers seeking the broadest possible audience for their productions. Amcomri is comprised of several subsidiaries including: 101 Films Limited ("101 Films"), 101 Films International Limited ("101 International"), Hollywood Classics International Limited ("HCI"), Appreciated Media Global Limited, Amcomri Productions Limited, Abacus Media Rights Limited ("Abacus") and Amcomri Canada Sales Limited.
Revenue by Activity
The Company operates in three distinct areas namely, Film Distribution, Film Production & Representation and Television Distribution & Co-production. Revenue by activity for the six months ended June 30, 2023 is set out below:
%
Film
Film Production &
Television Distribution &
Total
Distribution
Representation
Co-Production
6 months ended 30 June
18%
43%
39%
100%
2023
A geographical analysis of the Company's sales activities for the six months ended June 30, 2023 is as follows: -
%
North
United Kingdom
Europe
Rest of World
Total
America
Film Distribution
-
90%
2%
8%
100%
Film Production &
74%
7%
10%
9%
100%
Representation
Television
31%
20%
22%
27%
100%
Distribution & Co-
production
Details of the Reverse Takeover
On August 9, 2021, the Company entered into an arrangement agreement with Trinity and the shareholders of Trinity which outlined the terms and conditions pursuant to which the Company and Trinity would complete a transaction which would result in a RTO of the Company by the shareholders of Trinity (the "Arrangement").
On January 7, 2022, the Company completed the Arrangement. Pursuant to the Arrangement, the Company effected a consolidation of all of its outstanding common shares on a 25:1 basis (the "Consolidation") and acquired all of the ordinary shares in the capital of Trinity (the "Trinity Shares") in exchange for 66,666,667 post-Consolidation common shares of the Company issued at a deemed price per post-Consolidation share of $0.75.
The Company also settled debt with Amcomri Limited Partnership and Oranmore Limited, both controlled by Paul McGowan (together, the "Creditors"), a significant shareholder of Trinity. The Creditors exchanged $1,486,034 of debt for 1,981,379 post-Consolidation common shares at a deemed price of $0.75 per post-Consolidation share.
In connection with the Arrangement, the Company changed its name to "Amcomri Entertainment Inc.", delisted its common shares from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") and listed its common shares on the CBOE, a senior exchange based in Toronto, Canada.
STRATEGY
As a full service and diversified film and television business, our mission is to be the home of independent storytelling. We are breaking down the barriers for independent filmmakers and taking their stories global.
Our commitment and transparent approach to the market ensures our partner network of streaming platforms and television channels is second to none. As a result, we offer scale and aggregation to nearly 200 television and film producers around the world.
Amcomri plans to grow by:
- leveraging our high-margin, low overhead business model, partnerships with key platforms and channels (including Amazon Prime, AMC, CBC, and Netflix), and proven success in content acquisition;
- building our content portfolio through further library growth and new content acquisition and investment;
- expanding global distribution channels, with specific focus on North America;
- increasing our co-production capabilities; and
- completing opportunistic acquisitions.
OVERALL PERFORMANCE
Quarter Highlights
- Revenue for the quarter of $7,513,160, an increase of 110.8% compared to the second quarter of 2022;
- Adjusted EBITDA was a profit of $4,102,282 for the second quarter, an increase of 83.5% compared to the second quarter of 2022;
- Net income for the quarter of $1,533,155, an increase of 21.4% compared to the second quarter of 2022;
- Basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.02 for the three months ended June 30, 2023;
- Generated $3,272,116 in cash from operating activities for the six months ended June 30, 2023 (2022 - $5,000,223), with cash at the end of the quarter of $1,121,431 (2022 - $3,306,373);
- Physical and Digital distribution window of Left Behind 2 (Rise of the Antichrist) in North America opened on 26 March 2023, with strong demand generated for the title during the quarter, after seeing success in the first quarter during the film's limited four-day release in North American theatres;
- Strong performance in the quarter from Abacus (Television and Documentary division) after a slower than expected start to the year, with two major 2023 releases released in the quarter; and
- Continued strong performance in the quarter from 101 Films (Movie Distribution) with contributions from TV and video on demand deals.
SELECTED QUARTERLY INFORMATION
The following financial data, which has been prepared in accordance with IFRS, is derived from the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the quarters noted below. Earnings per share has been restated for periods prior to the RTO based upon a retroactive application of the RTO share exchange ratio.
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
2023
2023
2022
2022
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(audited)
(unaudited)
$
$
$
$
Revenue
7,513,160
5,118,676
1,799,538
4,360,217
Direct costs
866,395
951,177
52,471
868,743
Operating expenses
4,784,548
2,684,803
4,038,938
2,970,301
Other expenses (income)
329,062
(117,214)
(207,279)
837,962
Net profit (loss)
1,533,155
1,589,246
(2,084,592)
(316,789)
Basic and diluted earnings (loss)
per share
0.02
0.02
(0.06)
(0.01)
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Amcomri Entertainment Inc. published this content on 20 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2023 01:24:03 UTC.