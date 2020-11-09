Log in
AMCON Distributing Company : Reports Results for the Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2020

11/09/2020 | 04:17pm EST

AMCON Distributing Company (“AMCON”) (NYSE American: DIT), an Omaha, Nebraska based consumer products company, is pleased to announce fully diluted earnings per share of $9.76 on net income available to common shareholders of $5.5 million for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020. AMCON earned $5.00 per fully diluted share on net income available to common shareholders of $2.8 million for the fourth fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2020.

“We are pleased with our fiscal 2020 results. AMCON’s associates and managers have fully embraced our role as an essential service provider as the nation navigates the COVID-19 pandemic. Our longstanding philosophy and tradition of sustained excellence in customer service has enabled AMCON to provide a consistent and timely flow of goods and services to our customers,” said Christopher H. Atayan, AMCON’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. He further noted, “Notwithstanding the challenging macroeconomic environment, we were able to close on a key long-term strategic investment in Team Sledd, LLC, a leading convenience distributor in the Appalachian region of the United States. This investment has brought a very talented group of associates into the AMCON family and has significantly expanded our geographic footprint. We continue to seek strategic acquisition opportunities for operators who want to align with our customer centric management philosophy.”

The wholesale distribution segment reported revenues of $1.5 billion and operating income of $17.3 million for fiscal 2020, and revenues and operating income of $415.1 million and $6.4 million, respectively, for the fourth fiscal quarter of fiscal 2020. The retail health food segment reported revenues of $46.0 million and an operating loss of $1.8 million for fiscal 2020, and revenues of $11.4 million and an operating loss of $0.6 million for the fourth fiscal quarter of fiscal 2020.

“We continue to anticipate a heightened level of capital expenditures in the coming years as we make targeted investments in our foodservice and technology platforms, expand our geographic reach, and continue to redevelop our retail health food store portfolio. As our customer base grows, we are expanding the territories we serve in support of this growth,” said Andrew C. Plummer, AMCON’s President and Chief Operating Officer.

Charles J. Schmaderer, AMCON’s Chief Financial Officer said, “At September 30, 2020, our shareholders’ equity was $64.8 million, resulting in adjusted book value per share of $115.50. During fiscal 2020, we turned our inventory 19 times and ended the year with $65.1 million of consolidated debt. At its lowest point during fiscal 2020, the Company’s total consolidated debt was approximately $22.2 million.” Mr. Schmaderer also added, “We were delighted to renew our long term credit facility with our existing banking group during fiscal 2020. Our banking group has been a long-term partner and supporter of the Company’s strategic growth and expansion initiatives.”

AMCON’s Healthy Edge Retail Group plays an important role in the health and wellness of the communities it serves. Throughout the pandemic, our management team has worked diligently to offer a continuous and safe shopping experience for customers. Our long term relationship with the organic/natural products vendor community has enabled our stores to meet the demands of our customers for total wellness solutions. Our strategy is to offer a broad selection of the highest quality organic and natural merchandise available supported by a high degree of customer service not found at other big box retailers within our industry.

AMCON is a leading wholesale distributor of consumer products, including beverages, candy, tobacco, groceries, foodservice, frozen and chilled foods, and health and beauty care products with locations in Illinois, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Tennessee. AMCON also operates twenty-one (21) health and natural product retail stores in the Midwest and Florida. The retail stores operate under the names Akin’s Natural Foods www.akins.com in its Midwest market, and Chamberlin's Natural Foods www.chamberlins.com and Earth Origins Market www.earthoriginsmarket.com in its Florida market.

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties and which reflect management's current beliefs and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, Company performance and financial results. A number of factors could affect the future results of the Company and could cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in the Company's forward-looking statements including, without limitation, availability of sufficient cash resources to conduct its business and meet its capital expenditures needs and the other factors described under Item 1.A. of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K. Moreover, past financial performance should not be considered a reliable indicator of future performance. Accordingly, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to all such forward-looking statements.

Visit AMCON Distributing Company's web site at: www.amcon.com

AMCON Distributing Company and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

 

 

 

September

 

September

 

 

2020

 

2019

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash

 

$

661,195

 

 

$

337,704

 

Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $0.9 million at September 2020 and September 2019

 

 

34,278,429

 

 

 

24,665,620

 

Inventories, net

 

 

98,971,773

 

 

 

102,343,517

 

Income taxes receivable

 

 

 

 

 

350,378

 

Prepaid and other current assets

 

 

2,091,645

 

 

 

7,148,459

 

Total current assets

 

 

136,003,042

 

 

 

134,845,678

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

17,497,274

 

 

 

17,655,415

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

 

 

18,936,126

 

 

 

 

Note receivable

 

 

3,500,000

 

 

 

 

Goodwill

 

 

4,436,950

 

 

 

4,436,950

 

Other intangible assets, net

 

 

500,000

 

 

 

500,000

 

Equity method investment

 

 

6,744,095

 

 

 

 

Other assets

 

 

383,786

 

 

 

273,579

 

Total assets

 

$

188,001,273

 

 

$

157,711,622

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

22,108,299

 

 

$

18,647,572

 

Accrued expenses

 

 

8,306,160

 

 

 

8,577,972

 

Accrued wages, salaries and bonuses

 

 

4,761,020

 

 

 

3,828,847

 

Income taxes payable

 

 

567,408

 

 

 

 

Current operating lease liabilities

 

 

5,607,098

 

 

 

 

Current maturities of long-term debt

 

 

516,850

 

 

 

532,747

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

41,866,835

 

 

 

31,587,138

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Credit facility

 

 

61,971,682

 

 

 

60,376,714

 

Deferred income tax liability, net

 

 

1,806,575

 

 

 

1,823,373

 

Long-term operating lease liabilities

 

 

14,028,606

 

 

 

 

Long-term debt, less current maturities

 

 

2,608,794

 

 

 

3,125,644

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

 

927,241

 

 

 

42,011

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders’ equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock, $.01 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, $.01 par value, 3,000,000 shares authorized, 537,715 shares outstanding at September 2020 and 552,614 shares outstanding at September 2019

 

 

8,697

 

 

 

8,561

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

24,282,058

 

 

 

23,165,639

 

Retained earnings

 

 

71,362,334

 

 

 

66,414,397

 

Treasury stock at cost

 

 

(30,861,549

)

 

 

(28,831,855

)

Total shareholders’ equity

 

 

64,791,540

 

 

 

60,756,742

 

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

 

$

188,001,273

 

 

$

157,711,622

 

AMCON Distributing Company and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

 

 

 

Fiscal Years Ended September

 

 

2020

 

2019

Sales (including excise taxes of $393.3 million and $370.2 million, respectively)

 

$

1,521,278,763

 

 

$

1,392,388,157

 

Cost of sales

 

 

1,433,544,831

 

 

 

1,308,364,726

 

Gross profit

 

 

87,733,932

 

 

 

84,023,431

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

 

75,051,227

 

 

 

72,182,883

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

3,116,449

 

 

 

2,617,591

 

Impairment charges

 

 

485,270

 

 

 

2,873,269

 

 

 

 

78,652,946

 

 

 

77,673,743

 

Operating income

 

 

9,080,986

 

 

 

6,349,688

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other expense (income):

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

 

1,693,251

 

 

 

1,598,864

 

Other (income), net

 

 

(114,276

)

 

 

(61,119

)

 

 

 

1,578,975

 

 

 

1,537,745

 

Income from operations before income taxes

 

 

7,502,011

 

 

 

4,811,943

 

Income tax expense

 

 

2,143,000

 

 

 

1,609,000

 

Equity method investment earnings, net of tax

 

 

183,579

 

 

 

 

Net income available to common shareholders

 

$

5,542,590

 

 

$

3,202,943

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic earnings per share available to common shareholders

 

$

9.88

 

 

$

5.36

 

Diluted earnings per share available to common shareholders

 

$

9.76

 

 

$

5.25

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic weighted average shares outstanding

 

 

561,166

 

 

 

597,961

 

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

 

 

567,961

 

 

 

609,836

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dividends declared and paid per common share

 

$

1.00

 

 

$

1.00

 

AMCON Distributing Company and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Additional

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common Stock

 

Treasury Stock

 

Paid-in

 

Retained

 

 

 

 

 

Shares

 

Amount

 

Shares

 

Amount

 

Capital

 

Earnings

 

Total

Balance, October 1, 2018

 

844,089

 

$

8,441

 

(228,312)

 

$

(21,324,752)

 

$

22,069,098

 

$

63,848,030

 

$

64,600,817

Dividends on common stock, $1.00 per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(636,576)

 

 

(636,576)

Compensation expense and issuance of stock in connection with equity-based awards

 

11,950

 

 

120

 

 

 

 

 

1,096,541

 

 

 

 

1,096,661

Repurchase of common stock

 

 

 

 

(75,113)

 

 

(7,507,103)

 

 

 

 

 

 

(7,507,103)

Net income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,202,943

 

 

3,202,943

Balance September 30, 2019

 

856,039

 

$

8,561

 

(303,425)

 

$

(28,831,855)

 

$

23,165,639

 

$

66,414,397

 

$

60,756,742

Dividends on common stock, $1.00 per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(594,653)

 

 

(594,653)

Compensation expense and issuance of stock in connection with equity-based awards

 

13,828

 

 

136

 

 

 

 

 

1,116,419

 

 

 

 

1,116,555

Repurchase of common stock

 

 

 

 

(28,727)

 

 

(2,029,694)

 

 

 

 

 

 

(2,029,694)

Net income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

5,542,590

 

 

5,542,590

Balance, September 30, 2020

 

869,867

 

$

8,697

 

(332,152)

 

$

(30,861,549)

 

$

24,282,058

 

$

71,362,334

 

$

64,791,540

AMCON Distributing Company and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

 

 

 

Fiscal Years Ended September

 

 

2020

 

2019

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

5,542,590

 

 

$

3,202,943

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income from operations to net cash flows from (used in) operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation

 

 

3,116,449

 

 

 

2,575,924

 

Amortization

 

 

 

 

 

41,667

 

Equity method investment earnings, net of tax

 

 

(183,579

)

 

 

 

Impairment charges

 

 

485,270

 

 

 

2,873,269

 

Loss (gain) on sales of property and equipment

 

 

105,039

 

 

 

(13,775

)

Equity-based compensation

 

 

1,085,287

 

 

 

1,299,792

 

Deferred income taxes

 

 

(16,798

)

 

 

40,572

 

Provision for losses on doubtful accounts

 

 

(21,000

)

 

 

21,000

 

Inventory allowance

 

 

(322,240

)

 

 

560,610

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Changes in assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

(9,591,809

)

 

 

6,742,225

 

Inventories

 

 

3,693,984

 

 

 

(24,034,512

)

Prepaid and other current assets

 

 

4,794,469

 

 

 

(2,207,684

)

Other assets

 

 

(110,207

)

 

 

28,214

 

Accounts payable

 

 

3,529,980

 

 

 

(2,247,262

)

Accrued expenses and accrued wages, salaries and bonuses

 

 

1,353,113

 

 

 

(262,330

)

Other long-term liabilities

 

 

885,230

 

 

 

3,956

 

Income taxes payable and receivable

 

 

857,270

 

 

 

(78,266

)

Net cash flows from (used in) operating activities

 

 

15,203,048

 

 

 

(11,453,657

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchase of property and equipment

 

 

(3,356,573

)

 

 

(4,438,280

)

Proceeds from sales of property and equipment

 

 

43,600

 

 

 

57,200

 

Investment in equity method investee

 

 

(6,500,000

)

 

 

 

Issuance of note receivable

 

 

(3,500,000

)

 

 

 

Net cash flows from (used in) investing activities

 

 

(13,312,973

)

 

 

(4,381,080

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Borrowings under revolving credit facility

 

 

1,515,476,055

 

 

 

1,427,544,804

 

Repayments under revolving credit facility

 

 

(1,513,881,087

)

 

 

(1,402,596,687

)

Principal payments on long-term debt

 

 

(532,747

)

 

 

(1,096,306

)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

 

 

25,750

 

 

 

 

Repurchase of common stock

 

 

(2,029,694

)

 

 

(7,507,103

)

Dividends on common stock

 

 

(594,653

)

 

 

(636,576

)

Settlement and withholdings of equity-based awards

 

 

(30,208

)

 

 

(56,335

)

Net cash flows from (used in) financing activities

 

 

(1,566,584

)

 

 

15,651,797

 

Net change in cash

 

 

323,491

 

 

 

(182,940

)

Cash, beginning of period

 

 

337,704

 

 

 

520,644

 

Cash, end of period

 

$

661,195

 

 

$

337,704

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash paid during the period for interest

 

$

1,743,098

 

 

$

1,561,531

 

Cash paid during the period for income taxes

 

 

1,302,528

 

 

 

1,646,694

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Supplemental disclosure of non-cash information:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Equipment acquisitions classified in accounts payable

 

$

 

 

$

69,253

 

Issuance of common stock in connection with the vesting and exercise of equity-based awards

 

 

990,653

 

 

 

1,005,792

 

AMCON Distributing Company and Subsidiaries

 

FISCAL YEAR 2020

 

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

First

Second

Third

Fourth

 

 

 

 

 

Sales

$

360,101

$

337,887

$

396,854

$

426,437

 

Gross profit

 

20,845

 

20,693

 

21,652

 

24,543

 

Income from operations before income tax expense

 

701

 

1,032

 

2,054

 

3,715

 

Net income available to common shareholders

$

452

$

699

$

1,580

$

2,812

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic earnings per share available to common shareholders

$

.80

$

1.24

$

2.79

$

5.10

 

Diluted earnings per share available to common shareholders

$

.80

$

1.22

$

2.77

$

5.00

 

 

 

 

 

 

FISCAL YEAR 2019

 

 

 

 

 

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

First

Second

Third

Fourth

 

 

 

 

 

Sales

$

344,734

$

310,716

$

369,982

$

366,957

 

Gross profit

 

20,632

 

20,589

 

20,526

 

22,276

 

Income (loss) from operations before income tax expense

 

1,747

 

2,196

 

1,027

 

(158

)

Net income (loss) available to common shareholders

$

1,245

$

1,523

$

666

$

(231

)

 

 

 

 

 

Basic earnings (loss) per share available to common shareholders

$

2.02

$

2.49

$

1.12

$

(.41

)

Diluted earnings (loss) per share available to common shareholders

$

1.99

$

2.45

$

1.10

$

(.41

)

The Company’s quarterly earnings per share are based on weighted average shares outstanding for the quarter; therefore the sum of the quarters may not equal the full year earnings per share amount.

AMCON Distributing Company and Subsidiaries

GAAP Reconciliation and Management Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The financial measure of adjusted book value per share included in this press release (“adjusted book value per share”) has been determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Management believes that this non-GAAP financial measurement reflects an additional way of viewing aspects of the Company’s business that, when viewed together with its financial results computed in accordance with GAAP, provides a more complete understanding of factors affecting historical financial performance of the Company. This measure is important to investors interested in determining the amount of book value per share if all potentially dilutive shares were exercised or vested and outstanding. This non-GAAP financial measurement is not intended to be a substitute for the comparable GAAP measurements and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The Company has defined the non-GAAP financial measure of adjusted book value per share as follows:

  • “Adjusted book value per share” is defined as total shareholders’ equity increased by the impact of proceeds from the exercise of all stock options and vesting of restricted stock units divided by total common shares outstanding plus common shares issuable upon the exercise of all stock options and vesting of restricted stock units.”

September 2020

Number of common shares outstanding at September 30, 2020

 

537,715

Total shareholders’ equity at September 30, 2020

$

64,791,540

 

Book value per share at September 30, 2020

$

120.49

 

 

September 2020

Number of common shares outstanding at September 30, 2020

 

537,715

Add: common shares potentially issuable for stock options and unvested restricted stock units /1/

 

63,321

 

 

601,036

 

 

Total shareholders’ equity at September 30, 2020

$

64,791,540

Equity impact if all potential common shares were exercised or vested /1/

 

4,630,487

 

$

69,422,027

 

 

Adjusted book value per share at September 30, 2020

$

115.50

____________

/1/

Assumes the exercise of all vested and unvested stock options and vesting of all outstanding restricted stock units at September 30, 2020.

 


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 022 M - -
Net income 2019 3,20 M - -
Net Debt 2019 63,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 14,5x
Yield 2019 0,94%
Capitalization 37,7 M 37,7 M -
EV / Sales 2018 0,10x
EV / Sales 2019 0,11x
Nbr of Employees 825
Free-Float 31,2%
Chart AMCON DISTRIBUTING COMPANY
Duration : Period :
AMCON Distributing Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher H. Atayan Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew Charles Plummer President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Charles J. Schmaderer Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & VP
John R. Loyack Independent Director
Timothy R. Pestotnik Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMCON DISTRIBUTING COMPANY0.00%38
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC.-17.21%109 713
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC-23.21%74 730
ALTRIA GROUP, INC.-25.33%69 263
JAPAN TOBACCO INC.-14.86%35 229
ITC LIMITED-26.82%28 931
