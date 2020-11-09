AMCON Distributing Company : Reports Results for the Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2020 0 11/09/2020 | 04:17pm EST Send by mail :

AMCON Distributing Company ("AMCON") (NYSE American: DIT), an Omaha, Nebraska based consumer products company, is pleased to announce fully diluted earnings per share of $9.76 on net income available to common shareholders of $5.5 million for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020. AMCON earned $5.00 per fully diluted share on net income available to common shareholders of $2.8 million for the fourth fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2020. "We are pleased with our fiscal 2020 results. AMCON's associates and managers have fully embraced our role as an essential service provider as the nation navigates the COVID-19 pandemic. Our longstanding philosophy and tradition of sustained excellence in customer service has enabled AMCON to provide a consistent and timely flow of goods and services to our customers," said Christopher H. Atayan, AMCON’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. He further noted, “Notwithstanding the challenging macroeconomic environment, we were able to close on a key long-term strategic investment in Team Sledd, LLC, a leading convenience distributor in the Appalachian region of the United States. This investment has brought a very talented group of associates into the AMCON family and has significantly expanded our geographic footprint. We continue to seek strategic acquisition opportunities for operators who want to align with our customer centric management philosophy.” The wholesale distribution segment reported revenues of $1.5 billion and operating income of $17.3 million for fiscal 2020, and revenues and operating income of $415.1 million and $6.4 million, respectively, for the fourth fiscal quarter of fiscal 2020. The retail health food segment reported revenues of $46.0 million and an operating loss of $1.8 million for fiscal 2020, and revenues of $11.4 million and an operating loss of $0.6 million for the fourth fiscal quarter of fiscal 2020. “We continue to anticipate a heightened level of capital expenditures in the coming years as we make targeted investments in our foodservice and technology platforms, expand our geographic reach, and continue to redevelop our retail health food store portfolio. As our customer base grows, we are expanding the territories we serve in support of this growth,” said Andrew C. Plummer, AMCON’s President and Chief Operating Officer. Charles J. Schmaderer, AMCON’s Chief Financial Officer said, “At September 30, 2020, our shareholders’ equity was $64.8 million, resulting in adjusted book value per share of $115.50. During fiscal 2020, we turned our inventory 19 times and ended the year with $65.1 million of consolidated debt. At its lowest point during fiscal 2020, the Company’s total consolidated debt was approximately $22.2 million.” Mr. Schmaderer also added, “We were delighted to renew our long term credit facility with our existing banking group during fiscal 2020. Our banking group has been a long-term partner and supporter of the Company’s strategic growth and expansion initiatives.” AMCON’s Healthy Edge Retail Group plays an important role in the health and wellness of the communities it serves. Throughout the pandemic, our management team has worked diligently to offer a continuous and safe shopping experience for customers. Our long term relationship with the organic/natural products vendor community has enabled our stores to meet the demands of our customers for total wellness solutions. Our strategy is to offer a broad selection of the highest quality organic and natural merchandise available supported by a high degree of customer service not found at other big box retailers within our industry. AMCON is a leading wholesale distributor of consumer products, including beverages, candy, tobacco, groceries, foodservice, frozen and chilled foods, and health and beauty care products with locations in Illinois, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Tennessee. AMCON also operates twenty-one (21) health and natural product retail stores in the Midwest and Florida. The retail stores operate under the names Akin’s Natural Foods www.akins.com in its Midwest market, and Chamberlin's Natural Foods www.chamberlins.com and Earth Origins Market www.earthoriginsmarket.com in its Florida market. This news release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties and which reflect management's current beliefs and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, Company performance and financial results. A number of factors could affect the future results of the Company and could cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in the Company's forward-looking statements including, without limitation, availability of sufficient cash resources to conduct its business and meet its capital expenditures needs and the other factors described under Item 1.A. of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K. Moreover, past financial performance should not be considered a reliable indicator of future performance. Accordingly, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to all such forward-looking statements. Visit AMCON Distributing Company's web site at: www.amcon.com AMCON Distributing Company and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS September September 2020 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 661,195 $ 337,704 Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $0.9 million at September 2020 and September 2019 34,278,429 24,665,620 Inventories, net 98,971,773 102,343,517 Income taxes receivable — 350,378 Prepaid and other current assets 2,091,645 7,148,459 Total current assets 136,003,042 134,845,678 Property and equipment, net 17,497,274 17,655,415 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 18,936,126 — Note receivable 3,500,000 — Goodwill 4,436,950 4,436,950 Other intangible assets, net 500,000 500,000 Equity method investment 6,744,095 — Other assets 383,786 273,579 Total assets $ 188,001,273 $ 157,711,622 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 22,108,299 $ 18,647,572 Accrued expenses 8,306,160 8,577,972 Accrued wages, salaries and bonuses 4,761,020 3,828,847 Income taxes payable 567,408 — Current operating lease liabilities 5,607,098 — Current maturities of long-term debt 516,850 532,747 Total current liabilities 41,866,835 31,587,138 Credit facility 61,971,682 60,376,714 Deferred income tax liability, net 1,806,575 1,823,373 Long-term operating lease liabilities 14,028,606 — Long-term debt, less current maturities 2,608,794 3,125,644 Other long-term liabilities 927,241 42,011 Shareholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $.01 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized — — Common stock, $.01 par value, 3,000,000 shares authorized, 537,715 shares outstanding at September 2020 and 552,614 shares outstanding at September 2019 8,697 8,561 Additional paid-in capital 24,282,058 23,165,639 Retained earnings 71,362,334 66,414,397 Treasury stock at cost (30,861,549 ) (28,831,855 ) Total shareholders’ equity 64,791,540 60,756,742 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 188,001,273 $ 157,711,622 AMCON Distributing Company and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Fiscal Years Ended September 2020 2019 Sales (including excise taxes of $393.3 million and $370.2 million, respectively) $ 1,521,278,763 $ 1,392,388,157 Cost of sales 1,433,544,831 1,308,364,726 Gross profit 87,733,932 84,023,431 Selling, general and administrative expenses 75,051,227 72,182,883 Depreciation and amortization 3,116,449 2,617,591 Impairment charges 485,270 2,873,269 78,652,946 77,673,743 Operating income 9,080,986 6,349,688 Other expense (income): Interest expense 1,693,251 1,598,864 Other (income), net (114,276 ) (61,119 ) 1,578,975 1,537,745 Income from operations before income taxes 7,502,011 4,811,943 Income tax expense 2,143,000 1,609,000 Equity method investment earnings, net of tax 183,579 — Net income available to common shareholders $ 5,542,590 $ 3,202,943 Basic earnings per share available to common shareholders $ 9.88 $ 5.36 Diluted earnings per share available to common shareholders $ 9.76 $ 5.25 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 561,166 597,961 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 567,961 609,836 Dividends declared and paid per common share $ 1.00 $ 1.00 AMCON Distributing Company and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Additional Common Stock Treasury Stock Paid-in Retained Shares Amount Shares Amount Capital Earnings Total Balance, October 1, 2018 844,089 $ 8,441 (228,312) $ (21,324,752) $ 22,069,098 $ 63,848,030 $ 64,600,817 Dividends on common stock, $1.00 per share — — — — — (636,576) (636,576) Compensation expense and issuance of stock in connection with equity-based awards 11,950 120 — — 1,096,541 — 1,096,661 Repurchase of common stock — — (75,113) (7,507,103) — — (7,507,103) Net income — — — — — 3,202,943 3,202,943 Balance September 30, 2019 856,039 $ 8,561 (303,425) $ (28,831,855) $ 23,165,639 $ 66,414,397 $ 60,756,742 Dividends on common stock, $1.00 per share — — — — — (594,653) (594,653) Compensation expense and issuance of stock in connection with equity-based awards 13,828 136 — — 1,116,419 — 1,116,555 Repurchase of common stock — — (28,727) (2,029,694) — — (2,029,694) Net income — — — — — 5,542,590 5,542,590 Balance, September 30, 2020 869,867 $ 8,697 (332,152) $ (30,861,549) $ 24,282,058 $ 71,362,334 $ 64,791,540 AMCON Distributing Company and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Fiscal Years Ended September 2020 2019 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 5,542,590 $ 3,202,943 Adjustments to reconcile net income from operations to net cash flows from (used in) operating activities: Depreciation 3,116,449 2,575,924 Amortization — 41,667 Equity method investment earnings, net of tax (183,579 ) — Impairment charges 485,270 2,873,269 Loss (gain) on sales of property and equipment 105,039 (13,775 ) Equity-based compensation 1,085,287 1,299,792 Deferred income taxes (16,798 ) 40,572 Provision for losses on doubtful accounts (21,000 ) 21,000 Inventory allowance (322,240 ) 560,610 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (9,591,809 ) 6,742,225 Inventories 3,693,984 (24,034,512 ) Prepaid and other current assets 4,794,469 (2,207,684 ) Other assets (110,207 ) 28,214 Accounts payable 3,529,980 (2,247,262 ) Accrued expenses and accrued wages, salaries and bonuses 1,353,113 (262,330 ) Other long-term liabilities 885,230 3,956 Income taxes payable and receivable 857,270 (78,266 ) Net cash flows from (used in) operating activities 15,203,048 (11,453,657 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchase of property and equipment (3,356,573 ) (4,438,280 ) Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 43,600 57,200 Investment in equity method investee (6,500,000 ) — Issuance of note receivable (3,500,000 ) — Net cash flows from (used in) investing activities (13,312,973 ) (4,381,080 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Borrowings under revolving credit facility 1,515,476,055 1,427,544,804 Repayments under revolving credit facility (1,513,881,087 ) (1,402,596,687 ) Principal payments on long-term debt (532,747 ) (1,096,306 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 25,750 — Repurchase of common stock (2,029,694 ) (7,507,103 ) Dividends on common stock (594,653 ) (636,576 ) Settlement and withholdings of equity-based awards (30,208 ) (56,335 ) Net cash flows from (used in) financing activities (1,566,584 ) 15,651,797 Net change in cash 323,491 (182,940 ) Cash, beginning of period 337,704 520,644 Cash, end of period $ 661,195 $ 337,704 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for interest $ 1,743,098 $ 1,561,531 Cash paid during the period for income taxes 1,302,528 1,646,694 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash information: Equipment acquisitions classified in accounts payable $ — $ 69,253 Issuance of common stock in connection with the vesting and exercise of equity-based awards 990,653 1,005,792 AMCON Distributing Company and Subsidiaries FISCAL YEAR 2020 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) First Second Third Fourth Sales $ 360,101 $ 337,887 $ 396,854 $ 426,437 Gross profit 20,845 20,693 21,652 24,543 Income from operations before income tax expense 701 1,032 2,054 3,715 Net income available to common shareholders $ 452 $ 699 $ 1,580 $ 2,812 Basic earnings per share available to common shareholders $ .80 $ 1.24 $ 2.79 $ 5.10 Diluted earnings per share available to common shareholders $ .80 $ 1.22 $ 2.77 $ 5.00 FISCAL YEAR 2019 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) First Second Third Fourth Sales $ 344,734 $ 310,716 $ 369,982 $ 366,957 Gross profit 20,632 20,589 20,526 22,276 Income (loss) from operations before income tax expense 1,747 2,196 1,027 (158 ) Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ 1,245 $ 1,523 $ 666 $ (231 ) Basic earnings (loss) per share available to common shareholders $ 2.02 $ 2.49 $ 1.12 $ (.41 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share available to common shareholders $ 1.99 $ 2.45 $ 1.10 $ (.41 ) The Company’s quarterly earnings per share are based on weighted average shares outstanding for the quarter; therefore the sum of the quarters may not equal the full year earnings per share amount. AMCON Distributing Company and Subsidiaries GAAP Reconciliation and Management Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures The financial measure of adjusted book value per share included in this press release (“adjusted book value per share”) has been determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Management believes that this non-GAAP financial measurement reflects an additional way of viewing aspects of the Company’s business that, when viewed together with its financial results computed in accordance with GAAP, provides a more complete understanding of factors affecting historical financial performance of the Company. This measure is important to investors interested in determining the amount of book value per share if all potentially dilutive shares were exercised or vested and outstanding. This non-GAAP financial measurement is not intended to be a substitute for the comparable GAAP measurements and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company has defined the non-GAAP financial measure of adjusted book value per share as follows: “Adjusted book value per share” is defined as total shareholders’ equity increased by the impact of proceeds from the exercise of all stock options and vesting of restricted stock units divided by total common shares outstanding plus common shares issuable upon the exercise of all stock options and vesting of restricted stock units.” September 2020 Number of common shares outstanding at September 30, 2020 537,715 Total shareholders’ equity at September 30, 2020 $ 64,791,540 Book value per share at September 30, 2020 $ 120.49 September 2020 Number of common shares outstanding at September 30, 2020 537,715 Add: common shares potentially issuable for stock options and unvested restricted stock units /1/ 63,321 601,036 Total shareholders’ equity at September 30, 2020 $ 64,791,540 Equity impact if all potential common shares were exercised or vested /1/ 4,630,487 $ 69,422,027 Adjusted book value per share at September 30, 2020 $ 115.50 ____________ /1/ Assumes the exercise of all vested and unvested stock options and vesting of all outstanding restricted stock units at September 30, 2020. 