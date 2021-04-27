Log in
    DIT

AMCON DISTRIBUTING COMPANY

(DIT)
AMCON Distributing Company : Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

04/27/2021 | 04:12pm EDT
AMCON Distributing Company (“AMCON”) (NYSE American: DIT), an Omaha, Nebraska-based consumer products company is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors of AMCON declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per common share. This cash dividend is payable on June 1, 2021 to shareholders of record as of May 7, 2021.

AMCON is a leading wholesale distributor of consumer products, including beverages, candy, tobacco, groceries, foodservice, frozen and chilled foods, and health and beauty care products with distribution facilities in Illinois, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Tennessee. AMCON also operates twenty (20) health and natural product retail stores in the Midwest and Florida. The retail stores operate under the names Akin’s Natural Foods Market www.akins.com in its Midwest market, and Chamberlin's Market & Cafe www.chamberlins.com, and Earth Origins Market www.earthoriginsmarket.com in its Florida market.

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties and which reflect management's current beliefs and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, Company performance and financial results. A number of factors could affect the future results of the Company and could cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in the Company's forward-looking statements including, without limitation, availability of sufficient cash resources to conduct its business and meet its capital expenditures needs and the other factors described under Item 1.A. of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K. Moreover, past financial performance should not be considered a reliable indicator of future performance. Accordingly, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to all such forward-looking statements.

Visit AMCON Distributing Company's web site at: www.amcon.com


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 128 M - -
Net income 2020 5,54 M - -
Net Debt 2020 84,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 6,62x
Yield 2020 1,11%
Capitalization 78,3 M 78,3 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,11x
EV / Sales 2020 0,11x
Nbr of Employees 845
Free-Float 18,4%
Chart AMCON DISTRIBUTING COMPANY
Duration : Period :
AMCON Distributing Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christopher H. Atayan Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew Charles Plummer President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Charles J. Schmaderer Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & VP
John R. Loyack Independent Director
Timothy R. Pestotnik Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMCON DISTRIBUTING COMPANY19.38%78
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC.14.01%147 108
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC-0.06%86 013
IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC-3.55%19 284
SWEDISH MATCH AB11.63%13 422
TURNING POINT BRANDS, INC.9.02%927
