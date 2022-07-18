Log in
    DIT   US02341Q2057

AMCON DISTRIBUTING COMPANY

(DIT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-18 pm EDT
164.24 USD   +2.65%
AMCON DISTRIBUTING : Reports Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2022 - Form 8-K
PU
AMCON DISTRIBUTING CO Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
AMCON Distributing Company Reports Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
BU
AMCON Distributing : Reports Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2022 - Form 8-K

07/18/2022 | 04:44pm EDT
AMCON Distributing Company Reports Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2022

OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--July 18, 2022--AMCON Distributing Company ("AMCON" or "Company") (NYSE American: DIT), an Omaha, Nebraska based consumer products company, is pleased to announce fully diluted earnings per share of $10.27 on net income available to common shareholders of $6.0 million for its third fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2022.

"We are pleased with our results for the third fiscal quarter. Our strategic plan, with its consistent focus on customer service, has furthered AMCON's industry leadership in a highly challenging operating environment," said Christopher H. Atayan, AMCON's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Atayan further noted, "AMCON continues to seek out acquisition opportunities for convenience and food service distributors who want to align with the Company's growing platform and customer centric management philosophy."

The wholesale distribution segment reported revenues of $539.2 million and operating income of $9.4 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 which includes $108.7 million of revenue and $1.6 million of operating income related to the Company's majority investment in Team Sledd, LLC ("Team Sledd"). The retail health food segment reported revenues of $11.4 million and operating income of $0.2 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2022.

"After a considerable search, we have acquired and are developing a new 160,000 square foot distribution center located near Springfield, Missouri to support the growth of our customer base," said Andrew C. Plummer, AMCON's President and Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Plummer further noted, "We continue to search for facilities in, and adjacent to, the geographic markets we serve."

"AMCON acquired a controlling interest in Team Sledd during the period. As a result, we are now consolidating Team Sledd into our financial statements and recorded a $2.4 million gain related to the Company's ownership interest in Team Sledd. We have been delighted with our partnership with Team Sledd since our initial investment," said Charles J. Schmaderer, AMCON's Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Schmaderer further noted, "During the period, AMCON amended and expanded its revolving credit facility with Bank of America and BMO Harris Bank to support strategic growth initiatives including the development of our new warehouse facility near Springfield, Missouri. As a core operating principle, we continue to maintain high levels of liquidity and ended the quarter with $99.1 million of consolidated shareholders' equity."

AMCON's Healthy Edge Retail Group plays an important role in the health and wellness of the communities it serves. Our long-term relationship with the organic/natural products vendor community has enabled our stores to meet the demands of our customers for total wellness solutions. Our strategy is to offer a broad selection of the highest quality organic and natural merchandise available supported by a high degree of customer service not found at other big box retailers within our industry.

AMCON is a leading wholesale distributor of consumer products, including beverages, candy, tobacco, groceries, foodservice, frozen and refrigerated foods, automotive supplies and health and beauty care products with distribution locations in Illinois, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Tennessee and West Virginia. AMCON, through its Healthy Edge Retail Group, operates nineteen (19) health and natural product retail stores in the Midwest and Florida. The retail stores operate under the names Akin's Natural Foods www.akins.com in its Midwest market, and Chamberlin's Natural Foods www.chamberlins.com and Earth Origins Market www.earthoriginsmarket.com in its Florida market.

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties and which reflect management's current beliefs and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, Company performance and financial results. A number of factors could affect the future results of the Company and could cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in the Company's forward-looking statements including, without limitation, availability of sufficient cash resources to conduct its business and meet its capital expenditures needs and the other factors described under Item 1.A. of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K. Moreover, past financial performance should not be considered a reliable indicator of future performance. Accordingly, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to all such forward-looking statements.

Visit AMCON Distributing Company's web site at: www.amcon.com

AMCON Distributing Company and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021

June

September

2022

2021

(Unaudited)

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash

$

600,936

$

519,591

Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $2.6 million at June 2022 and $0.9 million September 2021

66,500,582

35,844,163

Inventories, net

142,093,610

95,212,085

Income taxes receivable

468,289

-

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

10,343,497

4,999,125

Total current assets

220,006,914

136,574,964

Property and equipment, net

48,452,634

16,012,524

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

19,672,900

17,846,529

Note receivable, net of current portion

-

3,325,000

Goodwill

5,277,950

4,436,950

Other intangible assets, net

2,135,645

500,000

Equity method investment

-

9,380,343

Other assets

2,749,360

334,819

Total assets

$

298,295,403

$

188,411,129

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

40,975,820

$

24,235,042

Accrued expenses

13,339,837

11,468,955

Accrued wages, salaries and bonuses

7,346,300

4,489,852

Income taxes payable

-

867,160

Current operating lease liabilities

6,204,257

5,513,390

Current maturities of long-term debt

1,204,348

561,202

Total current liabilities

69,070,562

47,135,601

Credit facilities

101,228,521

43,650,865

Deferred income tax liability, net

2,938,240

1,531,228

Long-term operating lease liabilities

13,759,819

12,669,157

Long-term debt, less current maturities

12,159,895

5,054,265

Other long-term liabilities

66,694

757,387

Shareholders' equity:

Preferred stock, $.01 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized

-

-

Common stock, $.01 par value, 3,000,000 shares authorized, 584,789 shares outstanding at June 2022 and 551,369 shares outstanding at September 2021

9,168

8,834

Additional paid-in capital

26,729,124

24,918,781

Retained earnings

92,210,760

83,552,298

Treasury stock at cost

(30,867,287

)

(30,867,287

)

Total parent shareholders' equity

88,081,765

77,612,626

Non-controlling interest

10,989,907

-

Total shareholders' equity

99,071,672

77,612,626

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

298,295,403

$

188,411,129

AMCON Distributing Company and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Statements of Operations

for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

For the three months ended June

For the nine months ended June

2022

2021

2022

2021

Sales (including excise taxes of $129.2 million and $104.9 million, and $315.5 million and $297.4 million, respectively)

$

550,584,152

$

438,313,030

$

1,365,043,621

$

1,221,571,294

Cost of sales

516,907,540

412,771,324

1,277,757,425

1,149,594,823

Gross profit

33,676,612

25,541,706

87,286,196

71,976,471

Selling, general and administrative expenses

25,862,325

20,501,117

70,168,415

58,123,100

Depreciation and amortization

912,501

741,180

2,514,968

2,295,390

26,774,826

21,242,297

72,683,383

60,418,490

Operating income

6,901,786

4,299,409

14,602,813

11,557,981

Other expense (income):

Interest expense

655,811

329,929

1,222,829

1,016,902

Other (income), net

(2,417,252

)

(43,437

)

(2,518,320

)

(169,525

)

(1,761,441

)

286,492

(1,295,491

)

847,377

Income from operations before income taxes

8,663,227

4,012,917

15,898,304

10,710,604

Income tax expense

2,397,000

1,076,000

4,987,000

2,916,000

Equity method investment earnings, net of tax

307,973

754,293

1,670,133

1,403,124

Net income

6,574,200

3,691,210

12,581,437

9,197,728

Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest

(591,369

)

-

(591,369

)

-

Net income available to common shareholders

$

5,982,831

$

3,691,210

$

11,990,068

$

9,197,728

Basic earnings per share available to common shareholders

$

10.50

$

6.69

$

21.15

$

16.71

Diluted earnings per share available to common shareholders

$

10.27

$

6.48

$

20.62

$

16.37

Basic weighted average shares outstanding

569,689

551,369

567,026

550,276

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

582,370

569,481

581,578

561,940

Dividends paid per common share

$

0.18

$

0.18

$

5.54

$

5.54

AMCON Distributing Company and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Statements of Shareholders' Equity

for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

Common Stock

Treasury Stock

Additional
Paid-in

Retained

Non-controlling

Shares

Amount

Shares

Amount

Capital

Earnings

Interest

Total

THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 2021

Balance, April 1, 2021

883,589

$

8,834

(332,220

)

$

(30,867,287

)

$

24,917,765

$

73,724,722

$

-

$

67,784,034

Dividends on common stock, $0.18 per share

-

-

-

-

-

(105,586

)

-

(105,586

)

Compensation expense and settlement of equity-based awards

-

-

-

-

25,527

-

-

25,527

Net income

-

-

-

-

-

3,691,210

-

3,691,210

Balance, June 30, 2021

883,589

$

8,834

(332,220

)

$

(30,867,287

)

$

24,943,292

$

77,310,346

$

-

$

71,395,185

THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 2022

Balance, April 1, 2022

917,009

$

9,168

(332,220

)

$

(30,867,287

)

$

26,555,046

$

86,336,525

$

-

$

82,033,452

Dividends on common stock, $0.18 per share

-

-

-

-

-

(108,596

)

-

(108,596

)

Compensation expense and settlement of equity-based awards

-

-

-

-

174,078

-

-

174,078

Fair value measurement of non-controlling interest

-

-

-

-

-

-

10,419,138

10,419,138

Distributions

-

-

-

-

-

-

(20,600

)

(20,600

)

Net income

-

-

-

-

-

5,982,831

591,369

6,574,200

Balance, June 30, 2022


917,009


$

9,168


(332,220

)

$

(30,867,287

)

$

26,729,124


$

92,210,760

$

10,989,907

$

99,071,672

Common Stock

Treasury Stock

Additional
Paid-in

Retained

Non-controlling

Shares

Amount

Shares

Amount

Capital

Earnings

Interest

Total

NINE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 2021

Balance, October 1, 2020

869,867

$

8,697

(332,152

)

$

(30,861,549

)

$

24,282,058

$

71,362,334

$

-

$

64,791,540

Dividends on common stock, $5.54 per share

-

-

-

-

-

(3,249,716

)

-

(3,249,716

)

Compensation expense and settlement of equity-based awards

13,722

137

-

-

661,234

-

-

661,371

Repurchase of common stock

-

-

(68

)

(5,738

)

-

-

-

(5,738

)

Net income

-

-

-

-

-

9,197,728

-

9,197,728

Balance, June 30, 2021

883,589

$

8,834

(332,220

)

$

(30,867,287

)

$

24,943,292

$

77,310,346

$

-

$

71,395,185

NINE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 2022

Balance, October 1, 2021

883,589

$

8,834

(332,220

)

$

(30,867,287

)

$

24,918,781

$

83,552,298

$

-

$

77,612,626

Dividends on common stock, $5.54 per share

-

-

-

-

-

(3,331,606

)

-

(3,331,606

)

Compensation expense and settlement of equity-based awards

33,420

334

-

-

1,810,343

-

-

1,810,677

Fair value measurement of non-controlling interest

-

-

-

-

-

-

10,419,138

10,419,138

Distributions

-

-

-

-

-

-

(20,600

)

(20,600

)

Net income

-

-

-

-

-

11,990,068

591,369

12,581,437

Balance, June 30, 2022


917,009


$

9,168


(332,220

)

$

(30,867,287

)

$

26,729,124


$

92,210,760

$

10,989,907

$

99,071,672

AMCON Distributing Company and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Statements of Cash Flows

for the nine months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

June

June

2022

2021

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

Net income

$

12,581,437

$

9,197,728

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from (used in) operating activities:

Depreciation

2,486,613

2,295,390

Amortization

28,355

-

Equity method investment earnings, net of tax

(1,670,133

)

(1,403,124

)

Gain on re-valuation of equity method investment to fair value

(2,387,411

)

-

Gain on sales of property and equipment

(133,639

)

(8,057

)

Equity-based compensation

1,903,884

1,819,272

Deferred income taxes

1,407,012

(220,693

)

Provision for losses on doubtful accounts

83,000

86,000

Inventory allowance

688,902

238,148

Changes in assets and liabilities net of effects of business acquisition:

Accounts receivable

(1,215,238

)

(2,334,341

)

Inventories

(4,674,292

)

3,093,184

Prepaid and other current assets

(2,986,167

)

(3,677,421

)

Equity method investment distributions

1,095,467

828,466

Other assets

(728,596

)

34,647

Accounts payable

1,313,711

2,680,540

Accrued expenses and accrued wages, salaries and bonuses

1,926,479

804,983

Other long-term liabilities

(690,693

)

(169,854

)

Income taxes payable and receivable

(1,890,449

)

(537,548

)

Net cash flows from (used in) operating activities

7,138,242

12,727,320

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:

Purchase of property and equipment

(13,940,428

)

(1,254,958

)

Proceeds from sales of property and equipment

145,500

39,728

Principal payment received on note receivable

175,000

-

Cash acquired in business acquisition

7,958

-

Net cash flows from (used in) investing activities

(13,611,970

)

(1,215,230

)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

Borrowings under revolving credit facilities

1,393,048,057

1,217,375,073

Repayments under revolving credit facilities

(1,381,508,745

)

(1,227,854,771

)

Proceeds from borrowings on long-term debt

-

3,000,000

Principal payments on long-term debt

(524,874

)

(373,216

)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

173,590

-

Repurchase of common stock

-

(5,738

)

Dividends on common stock

(3,331,606

)

(3,249,716

)

Settlement and withholdings of equity-based awards

(1,280,749

)

(365,022

)

Distributions to non-controlling interest

(20,600

)

-

Net cash flows from (used in) financing activities

6,555,073

(11,473,390

)

Net change in cash

81,345

38,700

Cash, beginning of period

519,591

661,195

Cash, end of period

$

600,936

$

699,895

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:

Cash paid during the period for interest

$

1,201,073

$

1,031,457

Cash paid during the period for income taxes

5,468,488

3,667,036

Supplemental disclosure of non-cash information:

Equipment acquisitions classified in accounts payable

$

123,801

$

-

Effect of business acquisition (see Note 2)

23,308,624

-

Issuance of common stock in connection with the vesting and exercise of equity-based awards

2,280,783

949,812

Contacts

Christopher H. Atayan
AMCON Distributing Company
Ph 402-331-3727

Disclaimer

AMCON Distributing Company published this content on 18 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2022 20:43:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 1 268 M - -
Net income 2021 15,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 66,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,45x
Yield 2021 0,48%
Capitalization 93,6 M 93,6 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,11x
EV / Sales 2021 0,12x
Nbr of Employees 842
Free-Float 18,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Christopher H. Atayan Vice Chairman
Andrew Charles Plummer President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Charles J. Schmaderer Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & VP
John R. Loyack Independent Director
Timothy R. Pestotnik Lead Independent Director
