AMCON Distributing : Reports Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2022 - Form 8-K

OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--July 18, 2022--AMCON Distributing Company ("AMCON" or "Company") (NYSE American: DIT), an Omaha, Nebraska based consumer products company, is pleased to announce fully diluted earnings per share of $10.27 on net income available to common shareholders of $6.0 million for its third fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2022.

"We are pleased with our results for the third fiscal quarter. Our strategic plan, with its consistent focus on customer service, has furthered AMCON's industry leadership in a highly challenging operating environment," said Christopher H. Atayan, AMCON's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Atayan further noted, "AMCON continues to seek out acquisition opportunities for convenience and food service distributors who want to align with the Company's growing platform and customer centric management philosophy."

The wholesale distribution segment reported revenues of $539.2 million and operating income of $9.4 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 which includes $108.7 million of revenue and $1.6 million of operating income related to the Company's majority investment in Team Sledd, LLC ("Team Sledd"). The retail health food segment reported revenues of $11.4 million and operating income of $0.2 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2022.

"After a considerable search, we have acquired and are developing a new 160,000 square foot distribution center located near Springfield, Missouri to support the growth of our customer base," said Andrew C. Plummer, AMCON's President and Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Plummer further noted, "We continue to search for facilities in, and adjacent to, the geographic markets we serve."

"AMCON acquired a controlling interest in Team Sledd during the period. As a result, we are now consolidating Team Sledd into our financial statements and recorded a $2.4 million gain related to the Company's ownership interest in Team Sledd. We have been delighted with our partnership with Team Sledd since our initial investment," said Charles J. Schmaderer, AMCON's Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Schmaderer further noted, "During the period, AMCON amended and expanded its revolving credit facility with Bank of America and BMO Harris Bank to support strategic growth initiatives including the development of our new warehouse facility near Springfield, Missouri. As a core operating principle, we continue to maintain high levels of liquidity and ended the quarter with $99.1 million of consolidated shareholders' equity."

AMCON's Healthy Edge Retail Group plays an important role in the health and wellness of the communities it serves. Our long-term relationship with the organic/natural products vendor community has enabled our stores to meet the demands of our customers for total wellness solutions. Our strategy is to offer a broad selection of the highest quality organic and natural merchandise available supported by a high degree of customer service not found at other big box retailers within our industry.

AMCON is a leading wholesale distributor of consumer products, including beverages, candy, tobacco, groceries, foodservice, frozen and refrigerated foods, automotive supplies and health and beauty care products with distribution locations in Illinois, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Tennessee and West Virginia. AMCON, through its Healthy Edge Retail Group, operates nineteen (19) health and natural product retail stores in the Midwest and Florida. The retail stores operate under the names Akin's Natural Foods www.akins.com in its Midwest market, and Chamberlin's Natural Foods www.chamberlins.com and Earth Origins Market www.earthoriginsmarket.com in its Florida market.

AMCON Distributing Company and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021 June September 2022 2021 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 600,936 $ 519,591 Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $2.6 million at June 2022 and $0.9 million September 2021 66,500,582 35,844,163 Inventories, net 142,093,610 95,212,085 Income taxes receivable 468,289 - Prepaid expenses and other current assets 10,343,497 4,999,125 Total current assets 220,006,914 136,574,964 Property and equipment, net 48,452,634 16,012,524 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 19,672,900 17,846,529 Note receivable, net of current portion - 3,325,000 Goodwill 5,277,950 4,436,950 Other intangible assets, net 2,135,645 500,000 Equity method investment - 9,380,343 Other assets 2,749,360 334,819 Total assets $ 298,295,403 $ 188,411,129 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 40,975,820 $ 24,235,042 Accrued expenses 13,339,837 11,468,955 Accrued wages, salaries and bonuses 7,346,300 4,489,852 Income taxes payable - 867,160 Current operating lease liabilities 6,204,257 5,513,390 Current maturities of long-term debt 1,204,348 561,202 Total current liabilities 69,070,562 47,135,601 Credit facilities 101,228,521 43,650,865 Deferred income tax liability, net 2,938,240 1,531,228 Long-term operating lease liabilities 13,759,819 12,669,157 Long-term debt, less current maturities 12,159,895 5,054,265 Other long-term liabilities 66,694 757,387 Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock, $.01 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized - - Common stock, $.01 par value, 3,000,000 shares authorized, 584,789 shares outstanding at June 2022 and 551,369 shares outstanding at September 2021 9,168 8,834 Additional paid-in capital 26,729,124 24,918,781 Retained earnings 92,210,760 83,552,298 Treasury stock at cost (30,867,287 ) (30,867,287 ) Total parent shareholders' equity 88,081,765 77,612,626 Non-controlling interest 10,989,907 - Total shareholders' equity 99,071,672 77,612,626 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 298,295,403 $ 188,411,129

AMCON Distributing Company and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Statements of Operations for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 For the three months ended June For the nine months ended June 2022 2021 2022 2021 Sales (including excise taxes of $129.2 million and $104.9 million, and $315.5 million and $297.4 million, respectively) $ 550,584,152 $ 438,313,030 $ 1,365,043,621 $ 1,221,571,294 Cost of sales 516,907,540 412,771,324 1,277,757,425 1,149,594,823 Gross profit 33,676,612 25,541,706 87,286,196 71,976,471 Selling, general and administrative expenses 25,862,325 20,501,117 70,168,415 58,123,100 Depreciation and amortization 912,501 741,180 2,514,968 2,295,390 26,774,826 21,242,297 72,683,383 60,418,490 Operating income 6,901,786 4,299,409 14,602,813 11,557,981 Other expense (income): Interest expense 655,811 329,929 1,222,829 1,016,902 Other (income), net (2,417,252 ) (43,437 ) (2,518,320 ) (169,525 ) (1,761,441 ) 286,492 (1,295,491 ) 847,377 Income from operations before income taxes 8,663,227 4,012,917 15,898,304 10,710,604 Income tax expense 2,397,000 1,076,000 4,987,000 2,916,000 Equity method investment earnings, net of tax 307,973 754,293 1,670,133 1,403,124 Net income 6,574,200 3,691,210 12,581,437 9,197,728 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest (591,369 ) - (591,369 ) - Net income available to common shareholders $ 5,982,831 $ 3,691,210 $ 11,990,068 $ 9,197,728 Basic earnings per share available to common shareholders $ 10.50 $ 6.69 $ 21.15 $ 16.71 Diluted earnings per share available to common shareholders $ 10.27 $ 6.48 $ 20.62 $ 16.37 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 569,689 551,369 567,026 550,276 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 582,370 569,481 581,578 561,940 Dividends paid per common share $ 0.18 $ 0.18 $ 5.54 $ 5.54

Paid-in Retained Non-controlling Shares Amount Shares Amount Capital Earnings Interest Total THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 2021 Balance, April 1, 2021 883,589 $ 8,834 (332,220 ) $ (30,867,287 ) $ 24,917,765 $ 73,724,722 $ - $ 67,784,034 Dividends on common stock, $0.18 per share - - - - - (105,586 ) - (105,586 ) Compensation expense and settlement of equity-based awards - - - - 25,527 - - 25,527 Net income - - - - - 3,691,210 - 3,691,210 Balance, June 30, 2021 883,589 $ 8,834 (332,220 ) $ (30,867,287 ) $ 24,943,292 $ 77,310,346 $ - $ 71,395,185 THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 2022 Balance, April 1, 2022 917,009 $ 9,168 (332,220 ) $ (30,867,287 ) $ 26,555,046 $ 86,336,525 $ - $ 82,033,452 Dividends on common stock, $0.18 per share - - - - - (108,596 ) - (108,596 ) Compensation expense and settlement of equity-based awards - - - - 174,078 - - 174,078 Fair value measurement of non-controlling interest - - - - - - 10,419,138 10,419,138 Distributions - - - - - - (20,600 ) (20,600 ) Net income - - - - - 5,982,831 591,369 6,574,200 Balance, June 30, 2022

Paid-in Retained Non-controlling Shares Amount Shares Amount Capital Earnings Interest Total NINE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 2021 Balance, October 1, 2020 869,867 $ 8,697 (332,152 ) $ (30,861,549 ) $ 24,282,058 $ 71,362,334 $ - $ 64,791,540 Dividends on common stock, $5.54 per share - - - - - (3,249,716 ) - (3,249,716 ) Compensation expense and settlement of equity-based awards 13,722 137 - - 661,234 - - 661,371 Repurchase of common stock - - (68 ) (5,738 ) - - - (5,738 ) Net income - - - - - 9,197,728 - 9,197,728 Balance, June 30, 2021 883,589 $ 8,834 (332,220 ) $ (30,867,287 ) $ 24,943,292 $ 77,310,346 $ - $ 71,395,185 NINE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 2022 Balance, October 1, 2021 883,589 $ 8,834 (332,220 ) $ (30,867,287 ) $ 24,918,781 $ 83,552,298 $ - $ 77,612,626 Dividends on common stock, $5.54 per share - - - - - (3,331,606 ) - (3,331,606 ) Compensation expense and settlement of equity-based awards 33,420 334 - - 1,810,343 - - 1,810,677 Fair value measurement of non-controlling interest - - - - - - 10,419,138 10,419,138 Distributions - - - - - - (20,600 ) (20,600 ) Net income - - - - - 11,990,068 591,369 12,581,437 Balance, June 30, 2022

