Financials (USD) Sales 2022 13 857 M - - Net income 2022 1 022 M - - Net Debt 2022 5 772 M - - P/E ratio 2022 17,2x Yield 2022 4,17% Capitalization 17 518 M 17 518 M - EV / Sales 2022 1,68x EV / Sales 2023 1,65x Nbr of Employees 46 000 Free-Float - Chart AMCOR LIMITED Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends AMCOR LIMITED Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 12 Last Close Price 11,64 $ Average target price 12,62 $ Spread / Average Target 8,40% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Ronald Stephen Delia Director Michael John Casamento Executive Vice President-Finance Graeme Richard Liebelt Chairman Armin Meyer Deputy Chairman Karen Jane Guerra Independent Non-Executive Director