Homepage
Equities
Australia
Australian Stock Exchange
Amcor Limited
News
Summary
AMC
AU000000AMC4
AMCOR LIMITED
(AMC)
Add to my list
Report
05/03 08:25:12 pm EDT
05/03 08:25:12 pm EDT
16.77
AUD
+1.64%
05:03p
AMCOR
: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/28
AMCOR
: Material Definitive Agreement - Form 8-K
PU
04/28
AMCOR PLC
: Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
Transcript : Amcor plc, Nine Months 2022 Earnings Call, May 03, 2022
05/03/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
Good day. My name is Savannah, and I will be your conference operator for today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Amcor Third Quarter 2022 results. Today's conference is being...
© S&P Capital IQ 2022
All news about AMCOR LIMITED
05:03p
AMCOR
: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/28
AMCOR
: Material Definitive Agreement - Form 8-K
PU
04/28
AMCOR PLC
: Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Termination of a Material Definiti..
AQ
04/25
Amcor Plans New Thermoforming Capabilities In Ireland Facility
MT
04/25
Amcor plc Announces to Expand Healthcare Packaging Capabilities in Europe
CI
04/21
Q&A
: Shrink bags for meat and cheese
PU
04/21
AMCOR
: Facing the challenge of more sustainable pharmaceutical laminate solutions
PU
04/20
Amcor Launches Sustainable Pharmaceutical Packaging Options
MT
04/20
Amcor Launches More Sustainable Packaging for Pharmaceuticals
CI
04/13
GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE
: LVMH, GSK, Twitter, Blackrock, Walmart...
Analyst Recommendations on AMCOR LIMITED
03/25
BofA Securities Downgrades Amcor to Underperform From Buy, Adjusts Price Target to $12...
MT
03/25
Truist Securities Starts Amcor at Hold With $12 Price Target
MT
2021
BofA Securities Double Upgrades Amcor to Buy From Underperform; Price Target is $13.20
MT
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022
13 901 M
-
-
Net income 2022
1 015 M
-
-
Net Debt 2022
5 775 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
17,5x
Yield 2022
4,15%
Capitalization
17 510 M
17 510 M
-
EV / Sales 2022
1,67x
EV / Sales 2023
1,65x
Nbr of Employees
46 000
Free-Float
-
Chart AMCOR LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMCOR LIMITED
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Neutral
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
11
Last Close Price
11,72 $
Average target price
12,53 $
Spread / Average Target
6,87%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Managers and Directors
Ronald Stephen Delia
Director
Michael John Casamento
Executive Vice President-Finance
Graeme Richard Liebelt
Chairman
William E. Jackson
Chief Technology Officer
Armin Meyer
Deputy Chairman
