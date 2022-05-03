Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Amcor Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMC   AU000000AMC4

AMCOR LIMITED

(AMC)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  05/03 08:25:12 pm EDT
16.77 AUD   +1.64%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Transcript : Amcor plc, Nine Months 2022 Earnings Call, May 03, 2022

05/03/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
Good day. My name is Savannah, and I will be your conference operator for today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Amcor Third Quarter 2022 results. Today's conference is being...


© S&P Capital IQ 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 13 901 M - -
Net income 2022 1 015 M - -
Net Debt 2022 5 775 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,5x
Yield 2022 4,15%
Capitalization 17 510 M 17 510 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,67x
EV / Sales 2023 1,65x
Nbr of Employees 46 000
Free-Float -
Chart AMCOR LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Amcor Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMCOR LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 11,72 $
Average target price 12,53 $
Spread / Average Target 6,87%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ronald Stephen Delia Director
Michael John Casamento Executive Vice President-Finance
Graeme Richard Liebelt Chairman
William E. Jackson Chief Technology Officer
Armin Meyer Deputy Chairman