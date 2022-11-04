Advanced search
Amcor : 8 Trends and Innovations in Sustainable Pharmaceutical Packaging

11/04/2022 | 02:02pm EDT
Pharmaceutical packaging addresses some of the most challenging and complex requirements: safety, compliance, usability, product integrity, etc. However, until recent years, sustainability was a lesser priority.

This proves problematic in an industry that emits about 55% more carbon dioxide (CO2) greenhouse gas than the automotive sector.1 Further, companies and consumers are sensitive to the eco-crisis and are proactive in making choices that help preserve the planet.

Packaging makes minimal contributions to the industry's overall CO2 emissions. However, the pharmaceutical industry is committed to sustainability and finding solutions across the board that support a circular economy. To that end, suppliers are tasked with environmentally sound packaging innovation. Design and engineering possibilities are informed by the following trends, and frontrunning eco-friendly blister packaging solutions such as the AmSky™ Blister System exemplify the recycle-ready future of pharmaceutical packaging.

More choices in sustainable packaging materials

One of the primary plastic waste reduction and elimination sustainability directives issued by the World Health Organization (WHO) requires manufacturers to make packaging as recyclable as possible.2 Materials continue to move toward broader sustainable options, including:

  1. Biodegradable substrates that can be broken down naturally by microorganisms and assimilated back into the environment without stressing it or leaving residual materials behind to decay in landfills and emit harmful carbon dioxide.

  2. Bioderived plastics that are manufactured using renewable agricultural sources instead of those synthesized from fossil fuels.

  3. Recycled materials that can repeatedly move through recycling streams instead of being removed as waste, reducing carbon footprints and promoting a circular economy. Recyclable plastics such as polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and high density polyethylene (HDPE) are popular choices for packaging.

  4. Monomaterial constructions that use only one sustainable material for the entire package, thereby making it fully recyclable and also lowering energy consumption during production processes.

Design considerations that influence packaging decisions

Sustainable materials drive pharmaceutical packaging design, but trends suggest that materials aren't the only consideration:

  1. Right-sizing: Designing to an accurate package size offers a host of benefits including maximum product protection, minimal waste, and a substantially reduced carbon footprint because excess materials aren't introduced into production.

  2. Medication compliance and ease of use: Ensuring medications are taken on time and as intended help produce the best outcomes for patients. Since many of these medications are self-administered, packaging concepts that promote proper dosage and usage are imperative. Likewise, the packaging design must allow for the medication to be easily accessed by senior populations while also providing child-resistant protections.

  3. Tamper-evidence: Whether traditional or sustainable solutions, packaging that provides peace of mind is an important factor for end users - their health and safety count on it. Design trends are incorporating more tamper evidence into packaging systems. Blister packaging has tamper evidence largely built into the design, as medications typically need to be pushed out of the package, physically breaking through the package lidding.

  4. AmSky™ Blister System: First-of-its-kind, recyclable HDPE-based AmSky™ is a breakthrough thermoform plastic blister packaging system from Amcor that provides pharmaceutical and consumer health manufacturers with a low carbon footprint, recycle-ready sustainable package that is:
  • High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)-based and contains no vinyl or aluminum, making it recycle-ready in PE film and rigid HDPE recycling streams
  • Compliant with the EU Strategy for Plastics in a Circular Economy
  • Recognized by the Association of Plastics Recyclers as recyclable in the polyethylene film stream through Critical Guidance Recognition
  • Produced using fewer natural resources, reducing the packaging carbon footprint by up to 70% compared to PVC/Alu solutions when accounting for 100% recyclability at end-of-life
  • Compatible with existing packaging equipment

AmSky™ is designed for a circular economy because it combines core design requirements with end-of-life considerations and innovation:

A new perspective on your current pharmaceutical packaging

The AmSky™ Blister System has significantly advanced sustainable pharmaceutical packaging and positions the industry to positively contribute to - and shape - the circular economy.

Is your current pharmaceutical packaging eco-conscious? Can different choices be made to improve sustainability? What solutions are available to promote a greener world?

These are all important questions to ask, especially when you can leverage a global network of experienced pharmaceutical packaging professionals for trusted answers and solutions. Contact Amcor to discuss how we can help you with on-trend, sustainable pharmaceutical packaging.

Disclaimer

Amcor plc published this content on 03 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
