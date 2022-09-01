Amcor : Introducing Amcor EcoGuard(TM)

By Laurel Spencer, Senior Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing

In the western hemisphere summer is coming to a close and many families, like my own, are enjoying the last days of warm weather, longer days and a last chance for a family get-away. If your family is anything like mine, Walt Disney World is always on the list for a vacation destination no matter what time of the year it might be. We will be heading there in October and the kids are counting down the days.

Every time I visit a Disney property, I am amazed how they always anticipate what's next for their customers - from customer service to technology. Walt Disney once said, "Times and conditions change so rapidly that we must keep our aim constantly focused on the future."

Walt's quote and this particular Disney aspiration always resonates with me because it's spot-on how we believe we can best serve our customers - by looking ahead and focusing on the future. We do this is by making your packaging choices easier and supporting your ability to make smarter, more-informed, more-sustainable decisions based on data and the art of "the possible." As you may have heard, in June, Amcor took an important step forward and introduced a revised product branding architecture to help our customers navigate the incredible range of packaging solutions we bring to the marketplace. We've created brand families around key market segments, features and materials. One of the new brand families I'd like to highlight is EcoGuard™.

EcoGuard™ encompasses Amcor's technologies and products that deliver against essential sustainability criteria. These include:

• Recycle-ready packaging: products designed and produced according to industry recyclability guidelines

• Lower carbon footprint: products with a minimum 25% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions compared to equivalent products

• Recycled content: products made in part with post-consumer recycled (PCR) content, rooted in the circular economy

• Biomaterials: products made using natural, bio-based products

• And emerging technologies, including compostable and high-barrier paper packaging

We know these dimensions matter to consumers and can influence their choices at the point of sale, which is why we know it's important for you to be able to easily identify and clearly understand your options.

In the coming months, I'll be spotlighting several of these products and highlight the sustainability benefits these products can bring. In the meantime, please visit Amcor.com if you'd like to learn more.

A lot of our more sustainable packaging came as a result of our world-class innovation and collaboration with many of you, our customers. So, I'm also excited that we are expanding our innovation network with two new global Innovation Centers opening in Belgium and China. These new centers will greatly expand the reach of our innovation network, which currently includes sites in Neenah, Wisconsin, and Manchester, Michigan, in the US, as well as smaller sites around the world. With respect to EcoGuard, we use these centers to bring together material and barrier science and create more sustainable products offered under our EcoGuard brand.

I hope you'll have the chance to visit one of these centers and experience our proprietary Catalyst™ program - if not, ask, we'd love to host you! Our Catalyst program is a collaborative and creative approach that gives you the ability to customize ideas in an advanced material science laboratory, helping to showcase key environmental benefits and unique features that can help further differentiate your products. Your ideas can then come to life and you can see how they might perform in real world applications and scenarios. If you've leveraged our Catalyst approach as part of your innovation work, thank you! If you haven't given us a try, please do, we'd be honored to work with you!

So, like Walt Disney, I am optimistic about the future. I'm excited to keep looking forward. There's an exciting future ahead of us. And I'm energized by the choices - and possibilities - on the horizon for our customers. Let's continue to collaborate and develop innovative packaging for our changing world. Until next time!