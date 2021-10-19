Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Amcor plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMCR   JE00BJ1F3079

AMCOR PLC

(AMCR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Amcor : to Report First Quarter 2022 Results

10/19/2021 | 05:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ZURICH, Switzerland, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amcor plc (NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC) will announce its results for the three months ended 30 September 2021 after the US market closes on Tuesday 2 November 2021.  

A conference call and webcast to discuss the results will be held at 5.30pm US Eastern Daylight Time on Tuesday 2 November 2021 / 8.30am Australian Eastern Daylight Time on Wednesday 3 November 2021.  For those wishing to participate in the call please use the following dial-in numbers:

US and Canada:                   866 211 4133 (toll-free)

Australia:                              1800 287 011 (toll-free)

United Kingdom:                   0800 051 7107 (toll-free)

China Hong Kong:                800 901 563 (toll-free)

Singapore:                            800 852 6506 (toll-free)

All other countries:                +1 647 689 6614 (this is not a toll-free number)

Conference ID                      5385928

Access to the webcast and supporting materials will be available via the Investors section of Amcor's website (www.amcor.com/investors). A webcast replay will be available at the conclusion of the call.  

ENDS

For further information please contact:

Investors:

Tracey Whitehead
Global Head of Investor Relations
Amcor
+61 3 9226 9028 / +1 224-478-5790
tracey.whitehead@amcor.com

Damien Bird
Vice President Investor Relations
Amcor
+61 3 9226 9070
damien.bird@amcor.com



Media – Europe
Ernesto Duran
Head of Global Communications
Amcor
+41 78 698 69 40
ernesto.duran@amcor.com  

Media – Australia
James Strong

Citadel-MAGNUS
+61 448 881 174
jstrong@citadelmagnus.com

Media – North America
Daniel Yunger

KekstCNC
+1 212 521 4879
daniel.yunger@kekstcnc.com

 About Amcor

Amcor is a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home- and personal-care, and other products.  Amcor works with leading companies around the world to protect their products and the people who rely on them, differentiate brands, and improve value chains through a range of flexible and rigid packaging, specialty cartons, closures, and services. The company is focused on making packaging that is increasingly light-weighted, recyclable and reusable, and made using a rising amount of recycled content. Around 46,000 Amcor people generate US$13 billion in sales from operations that span about 225 locations in 40-plus countries.  NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC

www.amcor.com  I  LinkedIn  I  Facebook  I  Twitter  I  YouTube

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amcor-to-report-first-quarter-2022-results-301403987.html

SOURCE Amcor


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about AMCOR PLC
07:42aAMCOR : launched enhanced-stock product program for North America healthcare market
PU
10/14AMCOR : Family-owned brand, Chiola, launches meat products in packaging with 80% less plas..
PU
10/13SHOWCASING SUSTAINABILITY PROGRESS A : Collaboration for waste management with David Clark
PU
10/11AMCOR : We're looking for brands to help test packaging recycling revolution with HolyGrai..
PU
10/06INFOGRAPHIC : The biggest ecommerce trends to watch in 2021 and beyond
PU
10/06SHOWCASING SUSTAINABILITY PROGRESS A : Innovative packaging with David Clark
PU
10/05AMCOR : first to offer cooking oil bottles made entirely from recycled content in Colombia
PU
10/05EBOOK : How brands can delight European dairy snackers
PU
09/30AMCOR : Showcasing our sustainability progress at Amcor – David Clark, Vice Presiden..
PU
09/29INFOGRAPHIC : Packaging watercress for a more sustainable food system
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMCOR PLC
More recommendations