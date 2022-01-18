Log in
    AMCR   JE00BJ1F3079

AMCOR PLC

(AMCR)
Amcor to report Half Year 2022 results

01/18/2022 | 05:06pm EST
ZURICH, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amcor plc (NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC) will announce its Half Year 2022 results for the six months ended 31 December 2021 after the US market closes on Tuesday 1 February 2022.

A conference call and webcast to discuss the results will be held at 5.30pm US Eastern Standard Time on Tuesday 1 February 2022 / 9.30am Australian Eastern Daylight Time on Wednesday 2 February 2022. For those wishing to participate in the call please use the following dial-in numbers:

US and Canada:                    888 440 4149 (toll-free)
Australia:                               1800 953 093 (toll-free)
United Kingdom:                    0800 358 0970  (toll-free)
Hong Kong:                           +852 3002 3410 (local number)
Singapore:                             +65 3159 5133 (local number)
All other countries:                 +1 646 960 0661 (this is not a toll-free number)
Conference ID                       8080870

Access to the webcast and supporting materials will be available via the Investors section of Amcor's website (www.amcor.com/investors). A webcast replay will be available at the conclusion of the call.  

For further information please contact:

Investors:



Tracey Whitehead

Damien Bird

Global Head of Investor Relations, Amcor

Vice President Investor Relations, Amcor 

+61 3 9226 9028 / +1 224-478-5790

+61 3 9226 9070

tracey.whitehead@amcor.com

damien.bird@amcor.com  




Media – Europe 

Media – Australia

Media – North America 

Ernesto Duran

James Strong

Daniel Yunger

Head of Global Communications, Amcor

Citadel-MAGNUS

KekstCNC

+41 78 698 69 40

+61 448 881 174

+1 212 521 4879

ernesto.duran@amcor.com  

jstrong@citadelmagnus.com

daniel.yunger@kekstcnc.com

About Amcor
Amcor is a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home- and personal-care, and other products. Amcor works with leading companies around the world to protect their products and the people who rely on them, differentiate brands, and improve value chains through a range of flexible and rigid packaging, specialty cartons, closures, and services. The company is focused on making packaging that is increasingly light-weighted, recyclable and reusable, and made using a rising amount of recycled content. Around 46,000 Amcor people generate US$13 billion in sales from operations that span about 225 locations in 40-plus countries. NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC

www.amcor.com  I  LinkedIn  I  Facebook  I  Twitter  I  YouTube

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amcor-to-report-half-year-2022-results-301463289.html

SOURCE Amcor


© PRNewswire 2022
