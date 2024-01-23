ZURICH, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amcor plc (NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC) will announce its Half Year 2024 results for the six months ended 31 December 2023 after the US market closes on Tuesday 6 February 2024.
A conference call and webcast to discuss the results will be held at 5.30pm US Eastern Standard Time on Tuesday 6 February 2024 / 9.30am Australian Eastern Daylight Time on Wednesday 7 February 2024.
For those wishing to participate in the call please see dial-in details below:
USA & Canada 646 307 1963 (local)
800 715 9871 (toll-free)
Australia 02 9133 7103 (local)
1800 519 630 (toll-free)
United Kingdom 020 3433 3846 (local)
0800 358 0970 (toll-free)
Singapore +65 3159 5133 (local)
Hong Kong +852 3002 3410 (local)
All other countries: +1 646 307 1963 (not a toll-free number)
Conference ID 2761023
Access to the webcast and supporting materials will be available via the Investors section of Amcor's website (www.amcor.com/investors). A webcast replay will be available at the conclusion of the call.
For further information please contact:
Investors:
Tracey Whitehead
Global Head of Investor Relations
Amcor
+61 3 9226 9028
Damien Bird
Vice President Investor Relations
Amcor
+61 3 9226 9070
Damon Wright
Vice President Investor Relations
Amcor
+ 1 224 313 7141 / +1 949 202 9682
Media – Europe
Ernesto Duran
Head of Global Communications
Amcor
+41 78 698 69 40
Media – Australia
James Strong
Citadel-MAGNUS
+61 448 881 174
Media – North America
Julie Liedtke
Director, Media Relations
Amcor
+1 847 204 2319
About Amcor
Amcor is a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal-care, and other products. Amcor works with leading companies around the world to protect their products, differentiate brands, and improve supply chains through a range of flexible and rigid packaging, specialty cartons, closures, and services. The company is focused on making packaging that is increasingly light-weighted, recyclable and reusable, and made using an increasing amount of recycled content. In fiscal year 2023, around 41,000 Amcor people generated US$14.7 billion in annual sales from operations that span 218 locations in 41 countries. NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC
