ZURICH, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amcor plc (NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC) will announce its Half Year 2024 results for the six months ended 31 December 2023 after the US market closes on Tuesday 6 February 2024.

A conference call and webcast to discuss the results will be held at 5.30pm US Eastern Standard Time on Tuesday 6 February 2024 / 9.30am Australian Eastern Daylight Time on Wednesday 7 February 2024.

For those wishing to participate in the call please see dial-in details below:

USA & Canada 646 307 1963 (local)

800 715 9871 (toll-free)

Australia 02 9133 7103 (local)

1800 519 630 (toll-free)

United Kingdom 020 3433 3846 (local)

0800 358 0970 (toll-free)

Singapore +65 3159 5133 (local)

Hong Kong +852 3002 3410 (local)

All other countries: +1 646 307 1963 (not a toll-free number)

Conference ID 2761023

Access to the webcast and supporting materials will be available via the Investors section of Amcor's website (www.amcor.com/investors). A webcast replay will be available at the conclusion of the call.

For further information please contact:

Investors: Tracey Whitehead Global Head of Investor Relations Amcor +61 3 9226 9028

tracey.whitehead@amcor.com Damien Bird Vice President Investor Relations Amcor +61 3 9226 9070

damien.bird@amcor.com Damon Wright Vice President Investor Relations Amcor + 1 224 313 7141 / +1 949 202 9682

damon.wright@amcor.com Media – Europe Ernesto Duran Head of Global Communications Amcor +41 78 698 69 40

ernesto.duran@amcor.com Media – Australia James Strong

Citadel-MAGNUS +61 448 881 174

jstrong@citadelmagnus.com Media – North America Julie Liedtke Director, Media Relations Amcor +1 847 204 2319

julie.liedtke@amcor.com

About Amcor

Amcor is a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal-care, and other products. Amcor works with leading companies around the world to protect their products, differentiate brands, and improve supply chains through a range of flexible and rigid packaging, specialty cartons, closures, and services. The company is focused on making packaging that is increasingly light-weighted, recyclable and reusable, and made using an increasing amount of recycled content. In fiscal year 2023, around 41,000 Amcor people generated US$14.7 billion in annual sales from operations that span 218 locations in 41 countries. NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC

