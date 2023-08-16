Amcor plc is a packaging company. The Company is engaged in developing and producing packaging for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal-care, and other products. It operates in two segments: Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment consists of operations that manufacture flexible and film packaging in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries. The Rigid Packaging segment consists of operations that manufacture rigid containers for a range of predominantly beverage and food products, including carbonated soft drinks, water, juices, sports drinks, milk-based beverages, spirits and beer, sauces, dressings, spreads and personal care items, and plastic caps for a variety of applications. The Company also provides various services, such as field technical services, life cycle assessment, e-commerce packaging solutions, and custom design.