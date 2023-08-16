|Delayed Nyse - 04:00:02 2023-08-16 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|9.410 USD
|-0.74%
|-2.99%
|-20.99%
|Aug. 16
|Amcor's Fiscal Q4 Adjusted EPS, Net Sales Decrease; Issues 2024 Guidance; Declares Dividend
|MT
|Aug. 16
|MORNING BID AMERICAS-Bonds calm down but Chinese markets smolder
|RE
Transcript : Amcor plc, 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 16, 2023
Today at 05:30 pm
Presentation Operator MessageOperator (Operator)Ladies and gentlemen, thanks for standing by, and welcome to the A...
Amcor plc is a packaging company. The Company is engaged in developing and producing packaging for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal-care, and other products. It operates in two segments: Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment consists of operations that manufacture flexible and film packaging in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries. The Rigid Packaging segment consists of operations that manufacture rigid containers for a range of predominantly beverage and food products, including carbonated soft drinks, water, juices, sports drinks, milk-based beverages, spirits and beer, sauces, dressings, spreads and personal care items, and plastic caps for a variety of applications. The Company also provides various services, such as field technical services, life cycle assessment, e-commerce packaging solutions, and custom design.
2023-09-10 - Pack Expo
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
7
Last Close Price
9.410USD
Average target price
10.76USD
Spread / Average Target
+14.30%
EPS Revisions
