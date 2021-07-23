Amcor : Packaging cucumbers for a more sustainable food system

Extend shelf life and protect fresh texture, color and flavor

Designed with tailored permeability, Amcor P-Plus™ films provide optimal shelf life and freshness, delivering benefits to both your operations and fresh vegetable products. P-Plus™ films provide tailored permeability to meet your product's optimal OTR (oxygen transmission rate), extending fruit and vegetables' in-store shelf life and helping them lasting longer at home.

We offer recycle ready versions of P-Plus using PP or PE, helping to reduce plastic waste and increase sustainability. Recyclability is dependent on collection and recycling streams existing in each country. For information on recyclability in your markets, our packaging experts can advise you.

You can learn more about Amcor's packaging solutions for fruits and vegetables, or contact our fresh produce team.

