    AMC   AU000000AMC4

AMCOR PLC

(AMC)
  Report
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 07/23
15.53 AUD   -0.45%
Amcor : Packaging cucumbers for a more sustainable food system

07/23/2021 | 08:08pm EDT
Extend shelf life and protect fresh texture, color and flavor
Designed with tailored permeability, Amcor P-Plus™ films provide optimal shelf life and freshness, delivering benefits to both your operations and fresh vegetable products. P-Plus™ films provide tailored permeability to meet your product's optimal OTR (oxygen transmission rate), extending fruit and vegetables' in-store shelf life and helping them lasting longer at home.

We offer recycle ready versions of P-Plus using PP or PE, helping to reduce plastic waste and increase sustainability. Recyclability is dependent on collection and recycling streams existing in each country. For information on recyclability in your markets, our packaging experts can advise you.

You can learn more about Amcor's packaging solutions for fruits and vegetables, or contact our fresh produce team.

Would you like to stay up to date on the latest industry trends? Sign up to receive information, learn about the latest product launches, and receive invitations to webinars about sustainability, regulations and other current packaging topics.

Source: Denkstatt GmbH in cooperation with ARA AG (Austrian packaging recycling association) and further partners from the sectors retail, packaging production and science (Denkstatt 2014).
1. A study by Project Drawdown, a coalition of experts focused on climate change
solutions, ranks reducing food waste as the No. 3 action item out of 80 - to the
tune of more than 70 gigatons of carbon reduction.
2. Data provided by MPREIS, OFI.
3. Thisisplastics.com/plastics-101/rethink-plastic-packaging/

Disclaimer

Amcor plc published this content on 25 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2021 00:07:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 12 705 M - -
Net income 2021 971 M - -
Net Debt 2021 5 554 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,3x
Yield 2021 4,12%
Capitalization 17 481 M 17 496 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,81x
EV / Sales 2022 1,76x
Nbr of Employees 47 000
Free-Float -
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 11,44 $
Average target price 12,55 $
Spread / Average Target 9,71%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ronald Stephen Delia Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Michael John Casamento Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
Graeme Richard Liebelt Chairman
Armin Meyer Deputy Chairman
Karen Jane Guerra Independent Non-Executive Director