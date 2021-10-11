Amcor : We're looking for brands to help test packaging recycling revolution with HolyGrail 2.0

The technology will increase accuracy of sorting and can be used, for example, to separate different types of plastics or even distinguish food packaging vs. non-food packaging. According to our project partner CEFLEX, the technology can "provide a significant improvement in sorted bale quality for recyclers, as in addition to the main polymer, it should ultimately be possible to specify exactly what is in the bale; such as levels of additives, other materials, inks etc."

Digital watermarks also provide opportunities for consumer engagement. Consumers can use their smartphone to find details about the packaging and how to recycle it, which can contribute to higher recycling rates. And brand owners can use the digital watermarks as an engagement tool, providing information about their product.

We are focused on developing all our packaging to be recyclable or reusable by 2025. And improving waste sorting will result in higher volumes of packaging material actually being recycled as well as higher quality recyclates, which benefits the complete value chain.

The HolyGrail 2.0 initiative is open to stakeholders from across the entire packaging value chain. We're looking for brands and retailers to partner with for the next phase of in-market testing.

If you wish to take part in Phase 3 testing, we can offer you:

• a dedicated team: an Amcor project team coordinates the whole process and manages discussions and trials;

• a flexible process: We use specialized, selected partners tailored to your product;

• facilitated relations: Our close relationship with the HolyGrail organization, digital watermark providers (including Digimarc), pre-media houses, recyclers and machine suppliers results in a seamless experience;

• industry partnerships through our relationships with organizations like The Ellen MacArthur Foundation and CEFLEX.