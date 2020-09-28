Log in
AMCOR PLC    AMC   AU000000AMC4

AMCOR PLC

(AMC)
Amcor : provides details for upcoming Investor Briefing

09/28/2020 | 06:30am EDT

ZURICH, Switzerland - Amcor plc (NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC) announced that Ron Delia, Chief Executive Officer, along with other members of Amcor's senior management team, will provide an overview of the business at its virtual Investor Briefing. The event will begin at 4.30pm US Eastern Daylight Time on Tuesday September 29, 2020 / 6.30am Australian Eastern Standard Time Wednesday 30, 2020, and is expected to conclude after approximately three hours.

Disclaimer

Amcor plc published this content on 24 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2020 10:29:08 UTC
