Infographic: Destination SNACKification

The snack megatrend is accelerating into adventurous new territory, driven by dramatic demographic and lifestyle changes. 57% of consumers have now replaced meals with snacks,1 and every brand wants a bite of the action.
There's never been a better time to profit from cheese snack sales, despite today's fast-changing and competitive snack space.
In this infographic, discover three ways to drive success with today's cheese snackers.
1. Mintel - Cheese: Incl Impact of COVID-19 - U.S., November 2020
Disclaimer
Amcor plc published this content on 20 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2021 21:30:34 UTC.