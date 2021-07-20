Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Amcor plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMC   AU000000AMC4

AMCOR PLC

(AMC)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 07/20
15.41 AUD   -0.39%
05:32pINFOGRAPHIC : Destination SNACKification
PU
05:32pDAIRY EBOOK : Destination SNACKification
PU
07/16AMCOR : How to choose barrier for nuts and dried fruits packaging
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Infographic: Destination SNACKification

07/20/2021 | 05:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The snack megatrend is accelerating into adventurous new territory, driven by dramatic demographic and lifestyle changes. 57% of consumers have now replaced meals with snacks,1 and every brand wants a bite of the action.

There's never been a better time to profit from cheese snack sales, despite today's fast-changing and competitive snack space.

In this infographic, discover three ways to drive success with today's cheese snackers.

1. Mintel - Cheese: Incl Impact of COVID-19 - U.S., November 2020

Disclaimer

Amcor plc published this content on 20 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2021 21:30:34 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AMCOR PLC
05:32pINFOGRAPHIC : Destination SNACKification
PU
05:32pDAIRY EBOOK : Destination SNACKification
PU
07/16AMCOR : How to choose barrier for nuts and dried fruits packaging
PU
07/02BROCHURE : Catalyst™ Inspiration Guide
PU
06/30Amcor plc's Equity Buyback announced on November 5, 2020, has expired.
CI
06/29AMCOR : 🔈 "‘Rethinking Recycling' with McKinsey.org – lesson..
PU
06/25AMCOR PLC(NYSE : AMCR) dropped from Russell 1000 Growth Index
CI
06/25AMCOR PLC(NYSE : AMCR) dropped from Russell 3000 Growth Index
CI
06/25AMCOR PLC(NYSE : AMCR) dropped from Russell Midcap Growth Index
CI
06/25AMCOR PLC(NYSE : AMCR) dropped from Russell 3000E Growth Index
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 12 705 M - -
Net income 2021 971 M - -
Net Debt 2021 5 554 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,7x
Yield 2021 3,06%
Capitalization 23 555 M 17 234 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,29x
EV / Sales 2022 2,22x
Nbr of Employees 47 000
Free-Float -
Chart AMCOR PLC
Duration : Period :
Amcor plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMCOR PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 15,41 $
Average target price 12,68 $
Spread / Average Target -17,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ronald Stephen Delia Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Michael John Casamento Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
Graeme Richard Liebelt Chairman
Armin Meyer Deputy Chairman
Karen Jane Guerra Independent Non-Executive Director