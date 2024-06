Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. specializes in the design, manufacturing and marketing of semiconductors and microprocessors. The group sells processors, chips, cards, connection products, adapters, etc. intended primarily for computers, servers, workstations, telephones, and game consoles. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (34.6%), China (15.1%), Japan (20.4%), Singapore (9.8%), Europe (8.9%), Taiwan (8.1%) and others (3.1%).

